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WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 11:37
15,660 Euro
+1,72 % +0,265
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,45515,66011:37
15,45515,66011:38
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 22:15 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 18, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2026.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future.

SOURCE The Mosaic Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.