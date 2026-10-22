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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 19% Growth in Net Income

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 19% net income growth and 13% diluted EPS growth in the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Realization of returns on past investments has been a focus that is evident in a 57% third quarter efficiency ratio and 1.2% third quarter return on assets. Strong balance sheet and wealth asset growth was also evident in the quarter and year-to-date periods with wealth assets growing 17% year-over-year, loans growing 16% compared to 2025 and deposits up 17% over 2025. Linked quarter deposit growth was particularly strong at 13% (52% annualized). Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are pleased with the profitable, balanced growth we experienced in third quarter. We appreciate the support for our story that was evidenced by the completion of a $15.4 million common equity capital raise in the quarter, and we look forward to working hard to deliver value for our new and existing shareholders."

As of and year-to-date September 30, 2026 highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

  • Net income of $17.2 million compared to $14.5 million year-to-date 2025
  • Diluted earnings per share of $3.27 compared to $2.90 year-to-date 2025
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $28.3 million compared to $22.1 million in same period of 2025 (+28%)
  • Revenue of $70.7 million: 17% higher than $60.6 million year-to-date 2025
    • 16% year-over-year growth in net interest income
    • 22% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
  • Non-interest expenses of $42.5 million compared to $38.5 million year-to-date 2025
    • 10% higher year-over-year
  • ROAE of 14.4%
  • ROAA of 1.1%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

  • Wealth assets of $3.00 billion, 17% higher than $2.57 billion one year prior
  • Year-over-year loan growth of 14% on average basis and 16% on period end basis to $1.8 billion
  • Year-over-year deposit growth of 12% on average basis and 17% on period end basis to $2.0 billion
  • Tangible book value per share: $32.34
    • Includes $15.8 million or $2.96 per share AOCI mark-to-market adjustment attributable solely to interest rate movements

Safety and Soundness:

  • Credit quality metrics:
    • $9.7 million non-performing loans
    • $3.4 million ORE
    • 0.73% NPA ratio
    • $3.1 million net charge-offs, including $1.3 million in 3Q26
    • 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
  • Capital
    • The Company sold a total of $15.4 million in common equity, or 367,330 shares of Oakworth common stock at $42.00 per share in a private placement offering that closed on September 25, 2026
    • Total risk-based capital: 12.3%
    • CET1: 11.1%
    • Tier 1 leverage: 9.8%

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work For in the U.S." for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those years and ranking No. 2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of September 30, 2026, Oakworth had $2.2 billion in total assets, $1.8 billion in gross loans, $2.0 billion in deposits and $3.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



















(In millions)


As of


Change


Change



9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


9/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2026


9/30/2026 vs. 9/30/2025




















Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)


$ 3,000


$ 2,957


$ 2,705


$ 2,685


$ 2,566


$ 43


1 %


$ 434


17 %




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


As of


Change


Change



9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


9/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2026


9/30/2026 vs. 9/30/2025

Assets



















Cash and due from banks


$ 154,630


$ 128,029


$ 113,891


$ 194,946


$ 153,084


$ 26,601


21 %


$ 1,546


1 %

Federal funds sold


1,025


1,050


1,951


1,325


950


(25)


-2 %


75


8 %

Securities available for sale


234,034


226,098


213,286


201,684


189,673


7,936


4 %


44,361


23 %

Loans, net of unearned income


1,780,861


1,725,998


1,665,422


1,604,023


1,533,734


54,863


3 %


247,127


16 %

Allowance for credit losses


(21,577)


(20,754)


(19,871)


(19,348)


(18,734)


(823)


4 %


(2,843)


15 %

Loans, net


1,759,284


1,705,244


1,645,551


1,584,675


1,515,000


54,040


3 %


244,284


16 %

Fixed assets


3,333


3,326


3,447


3,625


3,821


7


0 %


(488)


-13 %

Interest receivable


7,698


7,516


7,560


7,246


6,845


182


2 %


853


12 %

Other assets


57,572


59,859


54,169


52,723


52,825


(2,287)


-4 %


4,747


9 %

Total assets


$ 2,217,576


$ 2,131,122


$ 2,039,855


$ 2,046,224


$ 1,922,198


$ 86,454


4 %


$ 295,378


15 %




















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 373,868


$ 319,544


$ 320,493


$ 304,683


$ 300,340


$ 54,324


17 %


$ 73,528


24 %

Interest-bearing deposits


1,611,617


1,438,204


1,467,134


1,526,302


1,397,942


173,413


12 %


213,675


15 %

Total deposits


1,985,485


1,757,748


1,787,627


1,830,985


1,698,282


227,737


13 %


287,203


17 %

Total Borrowings


38,345


188,322


78,299


38,831


58,809


(149,977)


-80 %


(20,464)


-35 %

Accrued interest payable


537


1,299


598


1,223


710


(762)


-59 %


(173)


-24 %

Other liabilities


20,622


20,464


20,950


26,521


20,657


158


1 %


(35)


0 %

Total liabilities


2,044,989


1,967,833


1,887,474


1,897,560


1,778,458


77,156


4 %


266,531


15 %

Total stockholders' equity


172,587


163,289


152,381


148,664


143,740


9,298


6 %


28,847


20 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 2,217,576


$ 2,131,122


$ 2,039,855


$ 2,046,224


$ 1,922,198


$ 86,454


4 %


$ 295,378


15 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


Quarter Ended


Change


Change



9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


3Q26 vs. 2Q26


3Q26 vs. 3Q25




















Interest income:



















Loans, including fees


$ 28,439


$ 26,711


$ 25,373


$ 25,817


$ 26,194


$ 1,728


6 %


$ 2,245


9 %

Securities available for sale


2,370


2,219


2,015


1,814


1,667


151


7 %


703


42 %

Short term investments


1,128


1,049


1,201


1,772


1,058


79


8 %


70


7 %

Total interest income


31,937


29,979


28,589


29,403


28,919


1,958


7 %


3,018


10 %

Interest expense:



















Deposits


10,662


9,931


10,375


11,289


11,357


731


7 %


(695)


-6 %

Borrowings


1,652


1,605


763


678


1,114


47


3 %


538


48 %

Total interest expense


12,314


11,536


11,138


11,967


12,471


778


7 %


(157)


-1 %

Net interest income


19,623


18,443


17,451


17,436


16,448


1,180


6 %


3,175


19 %

Provision for credit losses


2,161


2,007


1,315


1,010


905


154


8 %


1,256


139 %

Net interest income after provision

17,462


16,436


16,136


16,426


15,543


1,026


6 %


1,919


12 %

for loan losses



















Non-interest income


5,375


4,994


4,837


4,647


4,392


381


8 %


983


22 %

Non-interest expense


14,269


13,664


14,538


14,634


13,223


605


4 %


1,046


8 %

Income before income taxes


8,568


7,766


6,435


6,439


6,712


802


10 %


1,856


28 %

Provision for income taxes


2,092


1,901


1,565


1,145


1,653


191


10 %


439


27 %

Net Income


6,476


5,865


4,870


5,294


5,059


611


10 %


1,417


28 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.23


$ 1.15


$ 0.96


$ 1.05


$ 1.01


$ 0.08


7 %


$ 0.22


22 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.19


$ 1.13


$ 0.94


$ 1.04


$ 1.01


$ 0.06


5 %


$ 0.18


18 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.











CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



(in thousands)


YTD Period Ended





9/30/2026



9/30/2025


Change











Interest income:










Loans, including fees


$ 80,523



$ 76,302


$ 4,221


6 %

Securities available for sale


6,604



4,745


1,859


39 %

Short term investments


3,378



3,270


108


3 %

Total interest income


90,505



84,317


6,188


7 %

Interest expense:










Deposits


30,968



33,673


(2,705)


-8 %

Borrowings


4,021



2,773


1,248


45 %

Total interest expense


34,989



36,446


(1,457)


-4 %

Net interest income


55,516



47,871


7,645


16 %

Provision for credit losses


5,482



2,915


2,567


88 %

Net interest income after provision


50,034



44,956


5,078


11 %

for loan losses










Non-interest income


15,207



12,768


2,439


19 %

Non-interest expense


42,472



38,511


3,961


10 %

Income before income taxes


22,769



19,213


3,556


19 %

Provision for income taxes


5,558



4,742


816


17 %

Net Income


17,211



14,471


2,740


19 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 3.34



$ 2.90


$ 0.44


15 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 3.27



$ 2.90


$ 0.37


13 %

For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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