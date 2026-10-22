Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 19% Growth in Net Income

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 19% net income growth and 13% diluted EPS growth in the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Realization of returns on past investments has been a focus that is evident in a 57% third quarter efficiency ratio and 1.2% third quarter return on assets. Strong balance sheet and wealth asset growth was also evident in the quarter and year-to-date periods with wealth assets growing 17% year-over-year, loans growing 16% compared to 2025 and deposits up 17% over 2025. Linked quarter deposit growth was particularly strong at 13% (52% annualized). Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are pleased with the profitable, balanced growth we experienced in third quarter. We appreciate the support for our story that was evidenced by the completion of a $15.4 million common equity capital raise in the quarter, and we look forward to working hard to deliver value for our new and existing shareholders."
As of and year-to-date September 30, 2026 highlights include:
Income/Profitability:
- Net income of $17.2 million compared to $14.5 million year-to-date 2025
- Diluted earnings per share of $3.27 compared to $2.90 year-to-date 2025
- Pre-tax pre-provision income of $28.3 million compared to $22.1 million in same period of 2025 (+28%)
- Revenue of $70.7 million: 17% higher than $60.6 million year-to-date 2025
- 16% year-over-year growth in net interest income
- 22% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
- Non-interest expenses of $42.5 million compared to $38.5 million year-to-date 2025
- 10% higher year-over-year
- ROAE of 14.4%
- ROAA of 1.1%
Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:
- Wealth assets of $3.00 billion, 17% higher than $2.57 billion one year prior
- Year-over-year loan growth of 14% on average basis and 16% on period end basis to $1.8 billion
- Year-over-year deposit growth of 12% on average basis and 17% on period end basis to $2.0 billion
- Tangible book value per share: $32.34
- Includes $15.8 million or $2.96 per share AOCI mark-to-market adjustment attributable solely to interest rate movements
Safety and Soundness:
- Credit quality metrics:
- $9.7 million non-performing loans
- $3.4 million ORE
- 0.73% NPA ratio
- $3.1 million net charge-offs, including $1.3 million in 3Q26
- 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
- Capital
- The Company sold a total of $15.4 million in common equity, or 367,330 shares of Oakworth common stock at $42.00 per share in a private placement offering that closed on September 25, 2026
- Total risk-based capital: 12.3%
- CET1: 11.1%
- Tier 1 leverage: 9.8%
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work For in the U.S." for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those years and ranking No. 2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of September 30, 2026, Oakworth had $2.2 billion in total assets, $1.8 billion in gross loans, $2.0 billion in deposits and $3.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
Change
Change
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
9/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2026
9/30/2026 vs. 9/30/2025
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
$ 3,000
$ 2,957
$ 2,705
$ 2,685
$ 2,566
$ 43
1 %
$ 434
17 %
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
Change
Change
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
9/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2026
9/30/2026 vs. 9/30/2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 154,630
$ 128,029
$ 113,891
$ 194,946
$ 153,084
$ 26,601
21 %
$ 1,546
1 %
Federal funds sold
1,025
1,050
1,951
1,325
950
(25)
-2 %
75
8 %
Securities available for sale
234,034
226,098
213,286
201,684
189,673
7,936
4 %
44,361
23 %
Loans, net of unearned income
1,780,861
1,725,998
1,665,422
1,604,023
1,533,734
54,863
3 %
247,127
16 %
Allowance for credit losses
(21,577)
(20,754)
(19,871)
(19,348)
(18,734)
(823)
4 %
(2,843)
15 %
Loans, net
1,759,284
1,705,244
1,645,551
1,584,675
1,515,000
54,040
3 %
244,284
16 %
Fixed assets
3,333
3,326
3,447
3,625
3,821
7
0 %
(488)
-13 %
Interest receivable
7,698
7,516
7,560
7,246
6,845
182
2 %
853
12 %
Other assets
57,572
59,859
54,169
52,723
52,825
(2,287)
-4 %
4,747
9 %
Total assets
$ 2,217,576
$ 2,131,122
$ 2,039,855
$ 2,046,224
$ 1,922,198
$ 86,454
4 %
$ 295,378
15 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 373,868
$ 319,544
$ 320,493
$ 304,683
$ 300,340
$ 54,324
17 %
$ 73,528
24 %
Interest-bearing deposits
1,611,617
1,438,204
1,467,134
1,526,302
1,397,942
173,413
12 %
213,675
15 %
Total deposits
1,985,485
1,757,748
1,787,627
1,830,985
1,698,282
227,737
13 %
287,203
17 %
Total Borrowings
38,345
188,322
78,299
38,831
58,809
(149,977)
-80 %
(20,464)
-35 %
Accrued interest payable
537
1,299
598
1,223
710
(762)
-59 %
(173)
-24 %
Other liabilities
20,622
20,464
20,950
26,521
20,657
158
1 %
(35)
0 %
Total liabilities
2,044,989
1,967,833
1,887,474
1,897,560
1,778,458
77,156
4 %
266,531
15 %
Total stockholders' equity
172,587
163,289
152,381
148,664
143,740
9,298
6 %
28,847
20 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,217,576
$ 2,131,122
$ 2,039,855
$ 2,046,224
$ 1,922,198
$ 86,454
4 %
$ 295,378
15 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Change
Change
9/30/2026
6/30/2026
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
3Q26 vs. 2Q26
3Q26 vs. 3Q25
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 28,439
$ 26,711
$ 25,373
$ 25,817
$ 26,194
$ 1,728
6 %
$ 2,245
9 %
Securities available for sale
2,370
2,219
2,015
1,814
1,667
151
7 %
703
42 %
Short term investments
1,128
1,049
1,201
1,772
1,058
79
8 %
70
7 %
Total interest income
31,937
29,979
28,589
29,403
28,919
1,958
7 %
3,018
10 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
10,662
9,931
10,375
11,289
11,357
731
7 %
(695)
-6 %
Borrowings
1,652
1,605
763
678
1,114
47
3 %
538
48 %
Total interest expense
12,314
11,536
11,138
11,967
12,471
778
7 %
(157)
-1 %
Net interest income
19,623
18,443
17,451
17,436
16,448
1,180
6 %
3,175
19 %
Provision for credit losses
2,161
2,007
1,315
1,010
905
154
8 %
1,256
139 %
Net interest income after provision
17,462
16,436
16,136
16,426
15,543
1,026
6 %
1,919
12 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
5,375
4,994
4,837
4,647
4,392
381
8 %
983
22 %
Non-interest expense
14,269
13,664
14,538
14,634
13,223
605
4 %
1,046
8 %
Income before income taxes
8,568
7,766
6,435
6,439
6,712
802
10 %
1,856
28 %
Provision for income taxes
2,092
1,901
1,565
1,145
1,653
191
10 %
439
27 %
Net Income
6,476
5,865
4,870
5,294
5,059
611
10 %
1,417
28 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.23
$ 1.15
$ 0.96
$ 1.05
$ 1.01
$ 0.08
7 %
$ 0.22
22 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.19
$ 1.13
$ 0.94
$ 1.04
$ 1.01
$ 0.06
5 %
$ 0.18
18 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
YTD Period Ended
9/30/2026
9/30/2025
Change
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 80,523
$ 76,302
$ 4,221
6 %
Securities available for sale
6,604
4,745
1,859
39 %
Short term investments
3,378
3,270
108
3 %
Total interest income
90,505
84,317
6,188
7 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
30,968
33,673
(2,705)
-8 %
Borrowings
4,021
2,773
1,248
45 %
Total interest expense
34,989
36,446
(1,457)
-4 %
Net interest income
55,516
47,871
7,645
16 %
Provision for credit losses
5,482
2,915
2,567
88 %
Net interest income after provision
50,034
44,956
5,078
11 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
15,207
12,768
2,439
19 %
Non-interest expense
42,472
38,511
3,961
10 %
Income before income taxes
22,769
19,213
3,556
19 %
Provision for income taxes
5,558
4,742
816
17 %
Net Income
17,211
14,471
2,740
19 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 3.34
$ 2.90
$ 0.44
15 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 3.27
$ 2.90
$ 0.37
13 %
For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.