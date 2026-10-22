Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 19% Growth in Net Income

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 19% net income growth and 13% diluted EPS growth in the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Realization of returns on past investments has been a focus that is evident in a 57% third quarter efficiency ratio and 1.2% third quarter return on assets. Strong balance sheet and wealth asset growth was also evident in the quarter and year-to-date periods with wealth assets growing 17% year-over-year, loans growing 16% compared to 2025 and deposits up 17% over 2025. Linked quarter deposit growth was particularly strong at 13% (52% annualized). Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are pleased with the profitable, balanced growth we experienced in third quarter. We appreciate the support for our story that was evidenced by the completion of a $15.4 million common equity capital raise in the quarter, and we look forward to working hard to deliver value for our new and existing shareholders."

As of and year-to-date September 30, 2026 highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

Net income of $17.2 million compared to $14.5 million year-to-date 2025

Diluted earnings per share of $3.27 compared to $2.90 year-to-date 2025

Pre-tax pre-provision income of $28.3 million compared to $22.1 million in same period of 2025 (+28%)

Revenue of $70.7 million: 17% higher than $60.6 million year-to-date 2025 16% year-over-year growth in net interest income 22% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees

Non-interest expenses of $42.5 million compared to $38.5 million year-to-date 2025 10% higher year-over-year

ROAE of 14.4%

ROAA of 1.1%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

Wealth assets of $3.00 billion, 17% higher than $2.57 billion one year prior

Year-over-year loan growth of 14% on average basis and 16% on period end basis to $1.8 billion

Year-over-year deposit growth of 12% on average basis and 17% on period end basis to $2.0 billion

Tangible book value per share: $32.34 Includes $15.8 million or $2.96 per share AOCI mark-to-market adjustment attributable solely to interest rate movements



Safety and Soundness:

Credit quality metrics: $9.7 million non-performing loans $3.4 million ORE 0.73% NPA ratio $3.1 million net charge-offs, including $1.3 million in 3Q26 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net

Capital The Company sold a total of $15.4 million in common equity, or 367,330 shares of Oakworth common stock at $42.00 per share in a private placement offering that closed on September 25, 2026 Total risk-based capital: 12.3% CET1: 11.1% Tier 1 leverage: 9.8%



About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work For in the U.S." for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those years and ranking No. 2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of September 30, 2026, Oakworth had $2.2 billion in total assets, $1.8 billion in gross loans, $2.0 billion in deposits and $3.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

9/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2026

9/30/2026 vs. 9/30/2025





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 3,000

$ 2,957

$ 2,705

$ 2,685

$ 2,566

$ 43

1 %

$ 434

17 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

9/30/2026 vs. 6/30/2026

9/30/2026 vs. 9/30/2025 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 154,630

$ 128,029

$ 113,891

$ 194,946

$ 153,084

$ 26,601

21 %

$ 1,546

1 % Federal funds sold

1,025

1,050

1,951

1,325

950

(25)

-2 %

75

8 % Securities available for sale

234,034

226,098

213,286

201,684

189,673

7,936

4 %

44,361

23 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,780,861

1,725,998

1,665,422

1,604,023

1,533,734

54,863

3 %

247,127

16 % Allowance for credit losses

(21,577)

(20,754)

(19,871)

(19,348)

(18,734)

(823)

4 %

(2,843)

15 % Loans, net

1,759,284

1,705,244

1,645,551

1,584,675

1,515,000

54,040

3 %

244,284

16 % Fixed assets

3,333

3,326

3,447

3,625

3,821

7

0 %

(488)

-13 % Interest receivable

7,698

7,516

7,560

7,246

6,845

182

2 %

853

12 % Other assets

57,572

59,859

54,169

52,723

52,825

(2,287)

-4 %

4,747

9 % Total assets

$ 2,217,576

$ 2,131,122

$ 2,039,855

$ 2,046,224

$ 1,922,198

$ 86,454

4 %

$ 295,378

15 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 373,868

$ 319,544

$ 320,493

$ 304,683

$ 300,340

$ 54,324

17 %

$ 73,528

24 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,611,617

1,438,204

1,467,134

1,526,302

1,397,942

173,413

12 %

213,675

15 % Total deposits

1,985,485

1,757,748

1,787,627

1,830,985

1,698,282

227,737

13 %

287,203

17 % Total Borrowings

38,345

188,322

78,299

38,831

58,809

(149,977)

-80 %

(20,464)

-35 % Accrued interest payable

537

1,299

598

1,223

710

(762)

-59 %

(173)

-24 % Other liabilities

20,622

20,464

20,950

26,521

20,657

158

1 %

(35)

0 % Total liabilities

2,044,989

1,967,833

1,887,474

1,897,560

1,778,458

77,156

4 %

266,531

15 % Total stockholders' equity

172,587

163,289

152,381

148,664

143,740

9,298

6 %

28,847

20 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,217,576

$ 2,131,122

$ 2,039,855

$ 2,046,224

$ 1,922,198

$ 86,454

4 %

$ 295,378

15 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

3Q26 vs. 2Q26

3Q26 vs. 3Q25





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 28,439

$ 26,711

$ 25,373

$ 25,817

$ 26,194

$ 1,728

6 %

$ 2,245

9 % Securities available for sale

2,370

2,219

2,015

1,814

1,667

151

7 %

703

42 % Short term investments

1,128

1,049

1,201

1,772

1,058

79

8 %

70

7 % Total interest income

31,937

29,979

28,589

29,403

28,919

1,958

7 %

3,018

10 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

10,662

9,931

10,375

11,289

11,357

731

7 %

(695)

-6 % Borrowings

1,652

1,605

763

678

1,114

47

3 %

538

48 % Total interest expense

12,314

11,536

11,138

11,967

12,471

778

7 %

(157)

-1 % Net interest income

19,623

18,443

17,451

17,436

16,448

1,180

6 %

3,175

19 % Provision for credit losses

2,161

2,007

1,315

1,010

905

154

8 %

1,256

139 % Net interest income after provision 17,462

16,436

16,136

16,426

15,543

1,026

6 %

1,919

12 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

5,375

4,994

4,837

4,647

4,392

381

8 %

983

22 % Non-interest expense

14,269

13,664

14,538

14,634

13,223

605

4 %

1,046

8 % Income before income taxes

8,568

7,766

6,435

6,439

6,712

802

10 %

1,856

28 % Provision for income taxes

2,092

1,901

1,565

1,145

1,653

191

10 %

439

27 % Net Income

6,476

5,865

4,870

5,294

5,059

611

10 %

1,417

28 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.23

$ 1.15

$ 0.96

$ 1.05

$ 1.01

$ 0.08

7 %

$ 0.22

22 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.19

$ 1.13

$ 0.94

$ 1.04

$ 1.01

$ 0.06

5 %

$ 0.18

18 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







9/30/2026



9/30/2025

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 80,523



$ 76,302

$ 4,221

6 % Securities available for sale

6,604



4,745

1,859

39 % Short term investments

3,378



3,270

108

3 % Total interest income

90,505



84,317

6,188

7 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

30,968



33,673

(2,705)

-8 % Borrowings

4,021



2,773

1,248

45 % Total interest expense

34,989



36,446

(1,457)

-4 % Net interest income

55,516



47,871

7,645

16 % Provision for credit losses

5,482



2,915

2,567

88 % Net interest income after provision

50,034



44,956

5,078

11 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

15,207



12,768

2,439

19 % Non-interest expense

42,472



38,511

3,961

10 % Income before income taxes

22,769



19,213

3,556

19 % Provision for income taxes

5,558



4,742

816

17 % Net Income

17,211



14,471

2,740

19 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 3.34



$ 2.90

$ 0.44

15 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 3.27



$ 2.90

$ 0.37

13 %

For more information contact:

Jenifer Kimbrough

Phone: 205-263-4704

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.