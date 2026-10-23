Primis Financial Corp. Reports Strong Results for the Third Quarter of 2026

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common shareholders of $8.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $6.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $25.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $31.9 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Operating net income available to common shareholders(1) was $8.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, up 27% from operating net income available to common shareholders(1) of $6.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Year-to-date results in 2026 and 2025 benefited from investment gains of $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $32.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding these gains and other nonrecurring items, operating net income available to common shareholders(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $22.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, up 211% from operating net income available to common shareholders(1) of $7.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Commenting on the results, Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "The progress we have made over the past year is substantial. A core margin of 3.59% with expansion of 14 basis points linked-quarter is a testament to the value of our Core Bank franchise which continues to drive slow and steady growth at attractive margins. Our core earnings engine delivered a solid quarter in the face of unprecedented headwinds that reduced our retail mortgage pipeline 37% and reduced revenue by $2.3 million versus the second quarter. In a steady environment for retail mortgage, we would have been at our 1.00% ROAA target this quarter as expected. We are already making changes to close the gap during this period of lower volumes while preserving our ability to benefit when volumes eventually recover."
Third Quarter And Year-to-Date 2026 Highlights
The Company demonstrated strong profitability in the third quarter and year-to-date in 2026. Significant areas of improvement year-over-year are detailed in the chart below:
As of or for the Three Months
As of or for the Nine Months
($ in millions except per share)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net Income
$8.7
$6.8
$25.4
$31.9
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Op. Net Income(1)
12.0
8.7
35.4
19.1
ROAA
0.80
%
0.70
%
0.82
%
1.13
%
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Op. ROAA(1)
1.11
0.89
1.14
0.67
Net Interest Income
$36.3
$29.0
$102.1
$80.6
Net Interest Margin
3.66
%
3.18
%
3.51
%
3.06
%
Total Assets
$4,300
$3,955
$4,300
$3,955
Gross Loans HFI
3,500
3,200
3,500
3,200
Total Deposits
3,473
3,336
3,473
3,336
Average Earning Assets
$3,936
$3,622
$3,887
$3,518
Avg. NIB Deposits
542
482
547
465
Avg. NIB / Avg. Total Deposits
15.4
%
14.5
%
15.9
%
14.4
%
TCE / TA(1)
8.14
%
7.48
%
8.14
%
7.48
%
Tangible Book Value per Share(1)
$13.81
$11.71
$13.81
$11.71
Division Updates
The third quarter of 2026 demonstrated continued progress across the Company's strategies to meet its growth and profitability goals in 2026. The following discussion highlights recent progress for each of these strategies:
Core Community Bank
The Core Bank's 24 banking offices in Virginia and Maryland represent almost two-thirds of the Company's total balance sheet and are a vital source of attractive lending and core funding. Recent activity in the Core Bank includes the following:
- The Core Bank has low concentrations of investor CRE (24% of total loans and only 188% of regulatory capital).
- Core Bank loan growth of 11% annualized in the third quarter of 2026 with a pipeline of $160 million as of September 30, 2026.
- Cost of deposits of 1.63% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.73% in the same quarter in 2025.
- Approximately 21% of the Core Bank's deposits are noninterest bearing.
- Zero brokered deposits.
The Core Bank's deposit base is supported by what management believes is the region's best and most unique technology including the Bank's proprietary and recently rebranded Banking Valet service. Over 87% of Banking Valet users are commercial customers and clients who actively use the service have average relationship balances of almost $1 million.
Primis Mortgage
Primis Mortgage had closed mortgage volume of $347 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 12.5% compared to the same quarter in 2025, in spite of significant macroeconomic headwinds in the third quarter of 2026. Construction-to-permanent loan volume was $40.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus $26.4 million in the same period in 2025. Pre-tax losses related to Primis Mortgage were approximately $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2026, down from earnings of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025.
Mortgage Warehouse
Mortgage warehouse lending showed resilience in the third quarter of 2026 in the face of substantial market disruption. Outstanding loan balances at September 30, 2026 were $501 million, down 8% from $544 million at June 30, 2026 and up 53% from $327 million at September 30, 2025. Average loan balances were $427 million in the third quarter of 2026, up slightly from $426 million in the second quarter of 2026 and up 103% from $210 million in the third quarter of 2025. Mortgage warehouse also funded on average approximately 11% of its balance sheet with associated customer noninterest bearing deposit balances during the third quarter of 2026.
Panacea Financial
Panacea's growth remained strong through the third quarter of 2026 with loans outstanding of $642 million, including loans held for sale, up 17% annualized compared to June 30, 2026. Panacea sold approximately $32 million of loans in the third quarter of 2026 and had $39 million of loans classified as held for sale at September 30, 2026. Panacea loans held for investment were $603 million at September 30, 2026, up 14% annualized from $583 million at June 30, 2026. At the end of the third quarter of 2026, Panacea customer deposits totaled $207 million, up 56% from September 30, 2025. Panacea remains the number one ranked "Bank for doctors" on Google and serves over 7,500 professionals and practices nationwide.
Digital Platform
Our highly scalable digital platform continues to provide attractive funding for the Bank's nationwide business lines while protecting the Bank's low cost in-market funding. The platform ended the third quarter of 2026 with approximately $1.0 billion of deposits with a cost of deposits of 3.80% compared to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2025 with a cost of 4.07%. The platform also successfully grew business accounts in 2026 with small business balances reaching $54 million at September 30, 2026, up substantially from $16 million at December 31, 2025. These customers remain loyal with approximately 76% of our digital deposits banking with Primis for at least three years.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the third quarter of 2026 was $36.3 million, up 25%, from $29.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Included in interest income in the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $0.7 million of interest recoveries from a previously charged off loan. Adjusting for the recovery, net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $35.6 million, up 23% from the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.66%, or 3.59% adjusted for the interest recovery, in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 3.18% in the same quarter of 2025 with the expansion driven by robust earning asset growth funded at attractive incremental margins.
Yield on earnings assets in the third quarter of 2026 increased 22 basis points and 30 basis points versus the second quarter of 2026 and third quarter of 2025, respectively, including approximately 7 basis points due to the interest recovery noted above. Yield on investments increased 135 basis points year-over-year largely due to the portfolio restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Cost of deposits in the Bank have benefitted from the focus on growing noninterest bearing deposit balances as well as the Core Bank's management of interest expense. In the third quarter of 2026, the Company reported cost of interest-bearing deposits of 2.70% compared to 2.88% in the same quarter in 2025. Cost of funds was 2.47% in the third quarter of 2026, down 15 basis points from 2.62% in the third quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus $22.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Mortgage related income decreased 10% to $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $8.9 million in the same quarter in 2025. In 2026, the Company restructured its bank-owned life insurance portfolio which improved noninterest income by approximately $0.4 million per quarter beginning late in the second quarter of 2026. Lastly, the third quarter of 2026 benefited from $0.9 million of recoveries from a previously charged-off loan and $0.4 million in payouts from a bank-owned life insurance policy.
The Company reported gain on sale income of $1.5 million related to the sale of Panacea loans and the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Approximately $0.5 million of the gain on sale income was attributable to the Core Bank in the third quarter of 2026 with the remainder driven by the Panacea Division.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $37.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $32.3 million for the same quarter of 2025. The following table reflects the core operating expense burden at the Company, net of mortgage related and Panacea division impacts.
($ in thousands)
3Q26
2Q26
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
Reported Noninterest Expense
$37,155
$38,207
$33,754
$42,164
$32,313
Nonrecurring
-
-
-
(1,126)
-
Primis Mortgage Expenses
(10,159)
(11,526)
(10,545)
(10,048)
(8,214)
Panacea Net Expense
(2,674)
(1,507)
(1,040)
(2,614)
(2,100)
Consumer Program Servicing Fee
(281)
(300)
(347)
(391)
(439)
Reserve for Unfunded Commitment
113
39
136
127
19
Total Adjustments
(13,001)
(13,294)
(11,796)
(14,052)
(10,734)
Core Operating Expense Burden
$24,154
$24,913
$21,958
$28,112
$21,579
Core operating expense burden, as defined above, was $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 versus $24.9 million and $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 and third quarter of 2025, respectively. As previously disclosed, all three quarters of 2026 include a full quarter of lease expense, net of reduced depreciation expense, of approximately $1.4 million from the Company's sale leaseback transaction executed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2026 also included approximately $1.4 million of loan related expenses and approximately $0.4 million of professional fees and other third-party expenses. Excluding these expenses, core operating expense burden for the third quarter of 2026 would have been essentially flat with the second quarter of 2026 run rate and lower than the same period in 2025 when adjusting for net lease expense. As disclosed in the second quarter of 2026, the Company expects approximately $3.0 million of annualized savings from vendor consolidation and statement services beginning early in 2027.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Loans held for investment were $3.5 billion at September 30, 2026, flat compared to June 30, 2026 and increased 9% compared to $3.2 billion at September 30, 2025. Primary drivers of these changes include:
- Core Bank loans ended slightly over $2.0 billion at September 30, 2026, up 11% annualized from June 30, 2026.
- Panacea Financial loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $20 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2026 to $603 million at September 30, 2026.
- Mortgage warehouse balances decreased to $501 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $544 million at June 30, 2026. Average loan balances were $427 million in the third quarter of 2026, up slightly from $426 million in the second quarter of 2026.
- Mortgage portfolio loans generated by Primis Mortgage grew to $156 million at September 30, 2026, up 10% from $140 million at June 30, 2026 and up 87% from $84 million at September 30, 2025.
- Loan balances associated with the consumer loan program declined to $69 million at September 30, 2026, net of fair value discounts, compared to $101 million at September 30, 2025.
Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, improved to 1.43% of total assets at September 30, 2026 compared to 1.45% at June 30, 2026 and 2.07% at September 30, 2025. The Company continues to make progress reducing nonperforming assets with total nonperforming assets excluding SBA guaranteed balances decreasing to $61 million at September 30, 2026 from $63 million at June 30, 2026, representing a 3% reduction in the third quarter of 2026.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 and a recovery of credit losses of $49 thousand for the third quarter of 2025. The majority of the provision expense was driven by growth in the loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2026. Core net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 17 basis points, up 14 basis points from the same period a year ago and down 36 basis points from the second quarter of 2026. The increase in net charge-offs was largely driven by one credit that had previously been reserved for. As a percentage of loans held for investment, the allowance for credit losses was 1.30% at the end of the third quarter of 2026 compared to 1.40% at the end of the third quarter of 2025.
Deposits and Funding
Total deposits at September 30, 2026 were $3.5 billion, up $0.1 billion, or 4% when compared to the same period in 2025. Noninterest bearing demand deposits were $496 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of 1% compared to balances at September 30, 2025. Average noninterest bearing deposits were $542 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 13% from $482 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Company had FHLB advances totaling $220 million outstanding at September 30, 2026, down from $300 million at June 30, 2026 and up from $85 million at September 30, 2025. Average FHLB advances were $89 million in the third quarter of 2026, down from $133 million in the second quarter of 2026 and up from $1 million in the third quarter of 2025.
Shareholders' Equity
Tangible book value per common share(1) at the end of the third quarter of 2026 was $13.81, an increase of $2.10, or 18%, from levels reported at September 30, 2025. Tangible common equity(1) ended the third quarter of 2026 at $342.4 million, or 8.14% of tangible assets(1).
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 20, 2026 to shareholders of record on November 6, 2026. This is Primis' sixtieth consecutive quarterly dividend.
About Primis Financial Corp.
As of September 30, 2026, Primis had $4.3 billion in total assets, $3.5 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.5 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through 24 full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.
Contacts:
Address:
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO
Primis Financial Corp.
Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO
1676 International Drive, Suite 900
Phone: (703) 893-7400
McLean, VA 22102
Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST
Website: www.primisbank.com
Conference Call
The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). A live webcast of the conference call is available at the following website: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/709063364. Participants may also call 1-833-461-5787, enter meeting ID 709 063 364 and ask for the Primis Financial Corp. call. A replay of the teleconference will be available for 7 days using the webcast link above.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled operating net income (loss) available to Primis' common shareholders; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings; operating return on average assets; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets; operating return on average common equity; operating return on average tangible common equity; operating efficiency ratio; operating earnings per share - basic; operating earnings per share - diluted; core operating expense burden, tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and core net interest margin are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature. Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided when discussing the financial measure or in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items table.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including the preliminary estimated financial and operating information presented herein, which is subject to adjustment; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth and new offerings and services; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.
Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters; the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our primary market areas; adverse developments in borrower industries; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition, as well as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions; the impact of tariffs, trade policies, and trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services); the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its recently established Panacea Financial Division, digital banking platform, Banking Valet fulfillment service, Mortgage Warehouse division and Primis Mortgage Company, as well as with respect to use and implementation of artificial intelligence; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly (including as a result of technological changes and the use and continued development of artificial intelligence); changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices; legislative, regulatory or supervisory actions related to so-called "de-banking," including any new prohibitions, requirements or enforcement priorities that could affect customer relationships, compliance obligations, or operational practices; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; potential increases in the provision for credit losses; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other second parties; fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors, which we may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; acts of God or of war or other conflicts, civil unrest, acts of terrorism, pandemics or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; action or inaction by the federal government, including as a result of any prolonged government shutdown; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
Primis Financial Corp.
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
For Nine Months Ended:
Selected Performance Ratios:
3Q 2026
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
3Q 2026
3Q 2025
Return on average assets
0.80 %
0.90 %
0.76 %
2.94 %
0.70 %
0.82 %
1.13 %
Operating return on average assets(1)
0.80 %
0.53 %
0.84 %
0.23 %
0.70 %
0.72 %
0.25 %
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
1.11 %
1.68 %
1.20 %
3.84 %
0.89 %
1.33 %
1.76 %
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1)
1.11 %
1.12 %
1.20 %
0.39 %
0.89 %
1.14 %
0.67 %
Return on average common equity
7.67 %
8.71 %
7.24 %
29.46 %
7.13 %
7.89 %
11.58 %
Operating return on average common equity(1)
7.67 %
5.17 %
7.96 %
2.36 %
7.13 %
6.95 %
2.61 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity(1)
9.75 %
6.65 %
10.19 %
3.07 %
9.45 %
8.86 %
3.50 %
Cost of funds
2.47 %
2.46 %
2.46 %
2.52 %
2.62 %
2.46 %
2.65 %
Net interest margin
3.66 %
3.45 %
3.43 %
3.28 %
3.18 %
3.51 %
3.06 %
Gross loans to deposits
100.78 %
100.58 %
99.22 %
96.70 %
95.92 %
100.78 %
95.92 %
Efficiency ratio
75.47 %
68.48 %
73.97 %
52.14 %
78.81 %
72.43 %
67.71 %
Operating efficiency ratio(1)
75.47 %
76.51 %
73.97 %
91.05 %
78.81 %
75.36 %
86.03 %
Per Common Share Data:
Earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.35
$ 0.38
$ 0.30
$ 1.20
$ 0.28
$ 1.03
$ 1.29
Operating earnings per common share - Basic(1)
$ 0.35
$ 0.23
$ 0.33
$ 0.10
$ 0.28
$ 0.90
$ 0.29
Earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.35
$ 0.38
$ 0.30
$ 1.20
$ 0.28
$ 1.03
$ 1.29
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted(1)
$ 0.35
$ 0.23
$ 0.33
$ 0.10
$ 0.28
$ 0.90
$ 0.29
Book value per common share
$ 17.57
$ 17.49
$ 17.25
$ 17.12
$ 15.51
$ 17.57
$ 15.51
Tangible book value per common share(1)
$ 13.81
$ 13.72
$ 13.47
$ 13.34
$ 11.71
$ 13.81
$ 11.71
Cash dividend per common share
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
24,735,157
24,731,956
24,665,011
24,634,544
24,632,202
24,710,970
24,679,766
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
24,799,072
24,788,023
24,719,255
24,654,037
24,643,889
24,767,238
24,693,328
Shares outstanding at end of period
24,799,072
24,799,072
24,772,072
24,695,385
24,644,385
24,799,072
24,644,385
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees
1.43 %
1.45 %
2.35 %
2.03 %
2.07 %
1.43 %
2.07 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.17 %
0.65 %
0.12 %
0.16 %
0.14 %
0.34 %
0.79 %
Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(1)
0.17 %
0.53 %
0.06 %
0.05 %
0.03 %
0.26 %
0.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.30 %
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.40 %
1.40 %
1.30 %
1.40 %
Capital Ratios:
Common equity to assets
10.14 %
9.96 %
10.04 %
10.45 %
9.66 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
8.14 %
7.99 %
8.02 %
8.33 %
7.48 %
Leverage ratio(2)
8.77 %
8.63 %
8.76 %
8.80 %
8.32 %
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
3Q 2026
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 165,085
$ 176,825
$ 159,881
$ 143,607
$ 63,881
Investment securities-available for sale
165,116
168,285
171,877
171,377
234,660
Investment securities-held to maturity
6,418
6,588
6,792
6,981
8,550
Loans held for sale
161,449
231,990
223,180
166,066
202,372
Loans held for investment
3,499,636
3,466,388
3,396,366
3,283,683
3,200,234
Allowance for credit losses
(45,567)
(45,964)
(46,381)
(45,883)
(44,766)
Net loans
3,454,069
3,420,424
3,349,985
3,237,800
3,155,468
Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank
23,636
27,487
24,162
14,185
17,035
Bank premises and equipment, net
5,905
5,955
5,924
6,070
19,380
Operating lease right-of-use assets
63,373
64,233
64,781
65,596
9,427
Goodwill and other intangible assets
93,475
93,482
93,488
93,495
93,502
Assets held for sale, net
776
776
776
776
775
Bank-owned life insurance
78,252
77,515
76,958
68,969
68,504
Deferred tax assets, net
17,260
15,914
14,593
14,683
17,328
Investment in Panacea Financial Holdings, Inc. common stock
7,133
7,299
6,899
6,899
6,880
Other assets
57,579
56,841
57,372
50,884
57,087
Total assets
$ 4,299,526
$ 4,353,614
$ 4,256,668
$ 4,047,388
$ 3,954,849
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 496,282
$ 505,758
$ 541,168
$ 554,442
$ 489,728
NOW accounts
907,685
878,976
844,528
862,735
831,709
Money market accounts
787,031
794,540
778,366
740,886
737,634
Savings accounts
975,521
960,343
942,847
922,337
958,416
Time deposits
306,112
306,724
316,156
315,185
318,865
Total deposits
3,472,631
3,446,341
3,423,065
3,395,585
3,336,352
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term
3,864
3,974
3,525
3,552
3,954
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
220,000
300,000
230,000
25,000
85,000
Secured borrowings
13,624
14,165
14,450
14,773
15,403
Subordinated debt and notes
69,406
69,358
69,311
96,162
96,091
Operating lease liabilities
60,008
60,573
60,832
61,340
10,682
Other liabilities
24,161
25,374
28,287
28,080
25,214
Total liabilities
3,863,694
3,919,785
3,829,470
3,624,492
3,572,696
Total stockholders' equity
435,832
433,829
427,198
422,896
382,153
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,299,526
$ 4,353,614
$ 4,256,668
$ 4,047,388
$ 3,954,849
Tangible common equity(1)
$ 342,357
$ 340,347
$ 333,710
$ 329,401
$ 288,651
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
For Nine Months Ended:
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)
3Q 2026
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
3Q 2026
3Q 2025
Interest and dividend income
$ 59,234
$ 56,322
$ 53,526
$ 53,326
$ 51,766
$ 169,082
$ 147,116
Interest expense
22,924
22,567
21,452
22,474
22,734
66,943
66,540
Net interest income
36,310
33,755
32,074
30,852
29,032
102,139
80,576
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
1,149
5,452
1,549
2,439
(49)
8,150
9,850
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
35,161
28,303
30,525
28,413
29,081
93,989
70,726
Account maintenance and deposit service fees
1,389
1,699
1,246
1,292
1,358
4,334
4,372
Mortgage banking income
8,022
11,388
10,760
9,992
8,887
30,170
22,395
Gain on sale of loans
1,465
1,582
567
1,470
249
3,614
459
Gains (loss) on Panacea Financial Holdings investment
(165)
400
-
20
294
235
32,322
Gain on sale-leaseback
-
-
-
50,573
-
-
-
Loss on sales of investment securities
-
-
-
(14,777)
-
-
-
Gain (loss) on other investments
(134)
5,961
49
33
381
5,876
126
Other
2,344
1,004
933
1,413
800
4,281
2,660
Noninterest income
12,921
22,034
13,555
50,016
11,969
48,510
62,334
Employee compensation and benefits
20,539
20,267
19,556
25,535
18,523
60,362
53,524
Occupancy and equipment expenses
5,044
4,799
4,617
4,459
3,481
14,460
9,893
Virginia franchise tax expense
713
695
611
577
576
2,019
1,730
FDIC Insurance assessment
634
854
738
918
999
2,226
2,813
Data processing expense
2,099
2,342
2,188
2,421
2,369
6,629
8,255
Marketing expense
717
934
760
472
450
2,411
1,684
Telecommunication and communication expense
307
350
311
352
309
968
920
Professional fees
1,345
2,886
1,860
3,730
2,509
6,091
7,147
Miscellaneous lending expenses
2,081
1,128
728
634
231
3,937
1,965
Other expenses
3,676
3,952
2,385
3,066
2,866
10,013
8,840
Noninterest expense
37,155
38,207
33,754
42,164
32,313
109,116
96,771
Income before income taxes
10,927
12,130
10,326
36,265
8,737
33,383
36,289
Income tax expense
2,255
2,704
3,014
6,725
1,907
7,973
7,988
Net Income
8,672
9,426
7,312
29,540
6,830
25,410
28,301
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,602
Net income available to Primis' common shareholders
$ 8,672
$ 9,426
$ 7,312
$ 29,540
$ 6,830
$ 25,410
$ 31,903
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Loan Portfolio Composition
3Q 2026
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Loans held for sale
$ 161,449
$ 231,990
$ 223,180
$ 166,066
$ 202,372
Loans secured by real estate:
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
567,774
560,515
534,897
510,088
495,739
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
527,883
522,383
540,154
567,092
592,480
Secured by farmland
2,434
2,479
2,386
3,407
3,642
Construction and land development
149,509
153,906
151,426
131,757
102,227
Residential 1-4 family
570,589
558,782
560,711
576,866
564,087
Multi-family residential
149,458
137,953
150,475
140,261
137,804
Home equity lines of credit
67,582
61,985
61,786
61,738
62,458
Total real estate loans
2,035,229
1,998,003
2,001,835
1,991,209
1,958,437
Commercial loans
1,180,572
1,184,862
1,104,438
970,492
915,158
Paycheck Protection Program loans
1,705
1,713
1,716
1,719
1,723
Consumer loans
277,640
277,248
283,605
315,407
319,977
Total Non-PCD loans
3,495,146
3,461,826
3,391,594
3,278,827
3,195,295
PCD loans
4,490
4,562
4,772
4,856
4,939
Total loans receivable, net of deferred fees
$ 3,499,636
$ 3,466,388
$ 3,396,366
$ 3,283,683
$ 3,200,234
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Loans by Risk Grade:
3Q 2026
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality
$ 90
$ 128
$ 119
$ 87
$ 666
Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality
160,761
152,946
160,228
178,999
168,177
Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality
1,641,071
1,537,862
1,556,700
1,882,934
1,842,958
Pass Grade 4 - Pass
1,501,630
1,591,207
1,469,542
1,026,499
1,034,035
Pass Grade 5 - Pass/ Watch(1)
28,633
14,599
13,765
-
-
Pass Grade 6 - Special Mention(2)
75,659
75,213
49,308
48,683
7,004
Grade 7 - Substandard(2)
84,243
86,884
139,155
138,932
139,847
Grade 8 - Doubtful(2)
7,549
7,549
7,549
7,549
7,547
Grade 9 - Loss(2)
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans
$ 3,499,636
$ 3,466,388
$ 3,396,366
$ 3,283,683
$ 3,200,234
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
Asset Quality Information
3Q 2026
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Allowance for Credit Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (45,964)
$ (46,381)
$ (45,883)
$ (44,766)
$ (45,985)
Recovery of (provision for) credit losses
(1,149)
(5,452)
(1,549)
(2,439)
49
Net charge-offs
1,546
5,869
1,051
1,322
1,170
Ending balance
$ (45,567)
$ (45,964)
$ (46,381)
$ (45,883)
$ (44,766)
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (831)
$ (870)
$ (1,006)
$ (1,133)
$ (1,152)
Recovery of (provision for) unfunded loan commitment reserve
113
39
136
127
19
Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
$ (718)
$ (831)
$ (870)
$ (1,006)
$ (1,133)
Non-Performing Assets:
3Q 2026
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Nonaccrual loans
$ 59,018
$ 61,847
$ 84,949
$ 84,823
$ 84,973
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
5,806
5,827
20,222
1,713
1,713
Total non-performing assets
$ 64,824
$ 67,674
$ 105,171
$ 86,536
$ 86,686
SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans
$ 3,402
$ 4,491
$ 5,033
$ 4,482
$ 4,682
(1) In first quarter of 2026, the Company expanded its risk grade matrix to include Pass Grade 5 - Pass/ Watch.
(2) In first quarter of 2026, due to the expansion of the risk grade matrix, Special Mention, Substandard, Doubtful and Loss loans that were in risk grades 5, 6, 7 and 8, respectively in 2025, were migrated to risk grades 6, 7, 8 and 9, respectively in 2026.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
For Nine Months Ended:
Average Balance Sheet
3Q 2026
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
3Q 2026
3Q 2025
Assets
Loans held for sale
$ 196,449
$ 207,590
$ 159,007
$ 162,854
$ 130,061
$ 187,819
$ 136,273
Loans, net of deferred fees
3,398,668
3,379,938
3,297,456
3,238,184
3,143,155
3,359,058
3,039,443
Investment securities
175,278
177,451
176,582
220,343
247,008
176,432
247,243
Other earning assets
165,944
164,006
161,199
115,908
101,278
163,734
95,430
Total earning assets
3,936,339
3,928,985
3,794,244
3,737,289
3,621,502
3,887,043
3,518,389
Other assets
274,149
272,805
261,466
244,183
232,636
269,520
245,786
Total assets
$ 4,210,488
$ 4,201,790
$ 4,055,710
$ 3,981,472
$ 3,854,138
$ 4,156,563
$ 3,764,175
Liabilities and equity
Demand deposits
$ 542,184
$ 565,815
$ 533,570
$ 498,681
$ 481,697
$ 547,221
$ 465,327
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and other demand accounts
894,250
856,254
838,845
837,231
834,839
863,319
820,859
Money market accounts
795,993
777,265
750,380
740,915
756,361
774,713
767,729
Savings accounts
973,431
950,932
922,152
934,092
922,048
949,026
853,474
Time deposits
306,878
311,192
316,281
315,943
324,614
311,416
329,832
Total Deposits
3,512,736
3,461,458
3,361,228
3,326,862
3,319,559
3,445,695
3,237,221
Borrowings
176,465
219,946
181,185
205,767
117,697
192,515
117,454
Total Funding
3,689,201
3,681,404
3,542,413
3,532,629
3,437,256
3,638,210
3,354,675
Other Liabilities
83,067
86,339
86,090
50,978
36,720
85,154
37,211
Total liabilities
3,772,268
3,767,743
3,628,503
3,583,607
3,473,976
3,723,364
3,391,886
Primis common stockholders' equity
438,220
434,047
427,207
397,865
380,162
433,199
368,295
Noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,994
Total stockholders' equity
438,220
434,047
427,207
397,865
380,162
433,199
372,289
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,210,488
$ 4,201,790
$ 4,055,710
$ 3,981,472
$ 3,854,138
$ 4,156,563
$ 3,764,175
Net Interest Income
Loans held for sale
$ 2,487
$ 3,142
$ 2,376
$ 2,511
$ 2,085
$ 8,005
$ 4,895
Loans
53,309
49,785
47,758
47,856
46,772
150,852
133,643
Investment securities
1,940
1,950
1,911
1,841
1,894
5,802
5,728
Other earning assets
1,498
1,445
1,481
1,118
1,015
4,423
2,850
Total Earning Assets Income
59,234
56,322
53,526
53,326
51,766
169,082
147,116
Non-interest bearing DDA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts
4,743
4,446
4,244
4,124
4,549
13,433
13,667
Money market accounts
5,162
4,916
4,539
4,615
5,229
14,617
15,920
Savings accounts
7,860
7,575
7,202
7,599
8,070
22,637
22,281
Time deposits
2,432
2,451
2,517
2,639
2,723
7,400
8,592
Total Deposit Costs
20,197
19,388
18,502
18,977
20,571
58,087
60,460
Borrowings
2,727
3,179
2,950
3,497
2,163
8,856
6,080
Total Funding Costs
22,924
22,567
21,452
22,474
22,734
66,943
66,540
Net Interest Income
$ 36,310
$ 33,755
$ 32,074
$ 30,852
$ 29,032
$ 102,139
$ 80,576
Net Interest Margin
Loans held for sale
5.02 %
6.07 %
6.06 %
6.12 %
6.36 %
5.70 %
4.80 %
Loans
6.22 %
5.91 %
5.87 %
5.86 %
5.90 %
6.00 %
5.88 %
Investments
4.39 %
4.41 %
4.39 %
3.31 %
3.04 %
4.40 %
3.10 %
Other Earning Assets
3.58 %
3.53 %
3.73 %
3.83 %
3.98 %
3.61 %
3.99 %
Total Earning Assets
5.97 %
5.75 %
5.72 %
5.66 %
5.67 %
5.82 %
5.59 %
NOW
2.10 %
2.08 %
2.05 %
1.95 %
2.16 %
2.08 %
2.23 %
MMDA
2.57 %
2.54 %
2.45 %
2.47 %
2.74 %
2.52 %
2.77 %
Savings
3.20 %
3.20 %
3.17 %
3.23 %
3.47 %
3.19 %
3.49 %
CDs
3.14 %
3.16 %
3.23 %
3.31 %
3.33 %
3.18 %
3.48 %
Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits
2.70 %
2.69 %
2.65 %
2.66 %
2.88 %
2.68 %
2.92 %
Cost of Deposits
2.28 %
2.25 %
2.23 %
2.26 %
2.46 %
2.25 %
2.50 %
Other Funding
6.13 %
5.80 %
6.60 %
6.74 %
7.29 %
6.15 %
6.92 %
Total Cost of Funds
2.47 %
2.46 %
2.46 %
2.52 %
2.62 %
2.46 %
2.65 %
Net Interest Margin
3.66 %
3.45 %
3.43 %
3.28 %
3.18 %
3.51 %
3.06 %
Net Interest Spread
3.08 %
2.84 %
2.83 %
2.72 %
2.62 %
2.92 %
2.51 %
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
For Nine Months Ended:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:
3Q 2026
2Q 2026
1Q 2026
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
3Q 2026
3Q 2025
Net income available to Primis' common shareholders
$ 8,672
$ 9,426
$ 7,312
$ 29,540
$ 6,830
$ 25,410
$ 31,903
Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
-
-
14,777
-
-
-
Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
144
Professional fee expense related to accounting matters and LPF sale
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,125
Gain on sale-leaseback
-
-
-
(50,573)
-
-
-
Transaction costs related to sale-leaseback
-
-
-
1,126
-
-
-
Gains on Panacea Financial Holdings investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(32,028)
Loss on sale of closed bank branch buildings
-
-
-
-
-
-
107
Gain on investment in Bearing Insurance
-
(5,853)
-
-
-
(5,853)
-
Tax expense related to de-consolidation gain in 2025 on PFH investment
-
759
759
-
-
1,518
-
Income tax effect
-
1,264
-
7,489
-
1,264
5,929
Operating net income available to Primis' common shareholders
$ 8,672
$ 5,596
$ 8,071
$ 2,359
$ 6,830
$ 22,339
$ 7,180
Net income available to Primis' common shareholders
$ 8,672
$ 9,426
$ 7,312
$ 29,540
$ 6,830
$ 25,410
$ 31,903
Income tax expense
2,255
2,704
3,014
6,725
1,907
7,973
7,988
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense/benefit)
1,036
5,413
1,413
2,312
(68)
7,862
9,862
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings
$ 11,963
$ 17,543
$ 11,739
$ 38,577
$ 8,669
$ 41,245
$ 49,753
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
-
(5,853)
-
(34,670)
-
(5,853)
(30,652)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings
$ 11,963
$ 11,690
$ 11,739
$ 3,907
$ 8,669
$ 35,392
$ 19,101
Return on average assets
0.80 %
0.90 %
0.76 %
2.94 %
0.70 %
0.82 %
1.13 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.00 %
(0.37 %)
0.08 %
(2.71 %)
0.00 %
(0.10 %)
(0.88 %)
Operating return on average assets
0.80 %
0.53 %
0.84 %
0.23 %
0.70 %
0.72 %
0.25 %
Return on average assets
0.80 %
0.90 %
0.76 %
2.94 %
0.70 %
0.82 %
1.13 %
Effect of tax expense
0.21 %
0.26 %
0.30 %
0.67 %
0.20 %
0.26 %
0.28 %
Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
0.10 %
0.52 %
0.14 %
0.23 %
(0.01 %)
0.25 %
0.35 %
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
1.11 %
1.68 %
1.20 %
3.84 %
0.89 %
1.33 %
1.76 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.00 %
(0.56 %)
0.00 %
(3.45 %)
0.00 %
(0.19 %)
(1.09 %)
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets
1.11 %
1.12 %
1.20 %
0.39 %
0.89 %
1.14 %
0.67 %
Return on average common equity
7.67 %
8.71 %
7.24 %
29.46 %
7.13 %
7.89 %
11.58 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.00 %
(3.54 %)
0.72 %
(27.10 %)
0.00 %
(0.94 %)
(8.97 %)
Operating return on average common equity
7.67 %
5.17 %
7.96 %
2.36 %
7.13 %
6.95 %
2.61 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
2.08 %
1.48 %
2.23 %
0.71 %
2.32 %
1.91 %
0.89 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity
9.75 %
6.65 %
10.19 %
3.07 %
9.45 %
8.86 %
3.50 %
Efficiency ratio
75.47 %
68.48 %
73.97 %
52.14 %
78.81 %
72.43 %
67.71 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.00 %
8.03 %
0.00 %
38.91 %
0.00 %
2.93 %
18.32 %
Operating efficiency ratio
75.47 %
76.51 %
73.97 %
91.05 %
78.81 %
75.36 %
86.03 %
Earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.35
$ 0.38
$ 0.30
$ 1.20
$ 0.28
$ 1.03
$ 1.29
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
-
(0.15)
0.03
(1.10)
-
(0.13)
(1.00)
Operating earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.35
$ 0.23
$ 0.33
$ 0.10
$ 0.28
$ 0.90
$ 0.29
Earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.35
$ 0.38
$ 0.30
$ 1.20
$ 0.28
$ 1.03
$ 1.29
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
-
(0.15)
0.03
(1.10)
-
(0.13)
(1.00)
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.35
$ 0.23
$ 0.33
$ 0.10
$ 0.28
$ 0.90
$ 0.29
Book value per common share
$ 17.57
$ 17.49
$ 17.25
$ 17.12
$ 15.51
$ 17.57
$ 15.51
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(3.76)
(3.77)
(3.78)
(3.78)
(3.80)
(3.76)
(3.80)
Tangible book value per common share
$ 13.81
$ 13.72
$ 13.47
$ 13.34
$ 11.71
$ 13.81
$ 11.71
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.17 %
0.65 %
0.12 %
0.16 %
0.14 %
0.34 %
0.79 %
Impact of third-party consumer portfolio
0.00 %
(0.12 %)
(0.06 %)
(0.11 %)
(0.11 %)
(0.08 %)
(0.71 %)
Core net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.17 %
0.53 %
0.06 %
0.05 %
0.03 %
0.26 %
0.08 %
Total Primis common stockholders' equity
$ 435,832
$ 433,829
$ 427,198
$ 422,896
$ 382,153
$ 435,832
$ 382,153
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
(93,475)
(93,482)
(93,488)
(93,495)
(93,502)
(93,475)
(93,502)
Tangible common equity
$ 342,357
$ 340,347
$ 333,710
$ 329,401
$ 288,651
$ 342,357
$ 288,651
Common equity to assets
10.14 %
9.96 %
10.04 %
10.45 %
9.66 %
10.14 %
9.66 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(2.00 %)
(1.97 %)
(2.02 %)
(2.12 %)
(2.18 %)
(2.00 %)
(2.18 %)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.14 %
7.99 %
8.02 %
8.33 %
7.48 %
8.14 %
7.48 %
SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.