A research team in China has proposed a hemispherical perovskite solar cell with a textured surface designed to reduce sensitivity to the angle of incident sunlight. The hemispherical geometry is intended to enable radial charge collection, while the textured surface scatters incoming light in multiple directions to enhance absorption and promote more uniform charge generation. "Perovskite solar cells have attracted intensive research interest as a promising candidate for next-generation photovoltaic technologies, offering high power conversion efficiency and low manufacturing cost," the researchers ...

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