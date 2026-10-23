Malteurop, Groupe VIVESCIA: Malteurop acquires the Chunlei Malting Co. malting plant - A strategic investment that significantly expands its operations and strengthens its position in export markets

Malteurop acquires the Chunlei Malting Co. malting plant - A strategic investment that significantly expands its operations and strengthens its position in export markets

YANCHENG, China, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVESCIA cooperative group and its malting business have announced the acquisition of the Chunlei Malting Co. plant. With annual production capacity of 220,000 tonnes of malt, enough to make 2 billion liters of beer, Malteurop is taking its industrial and logistical capabilities in China to a new level. Based near Yancheng, 300 km north of Shanghai in the province of Jiangsu, this plant is aligned with the highest standards in terms of decarbonization thanks to industrial processes combining biomass and green electricity.

One of the world's leading malt manufacturers, and the only foreign commercial malt producer in China, with this deal Malteurop strengthens its position on the Chinese malt market 30 years after opening its first site in Baoding (in Hebei province, approximately 150 km south-west of Beijing).

The President of VIVESCIA Group, Christoph Büren, said: "This project illustrates the capacity of a leading French player in the barley, brewing and malt industry to become a lasting presence in the Chinese manufacturing ecosystem, while showcasing French agricultural expertise. It reflects our group's long-term commitment to its presence in China and strengthens Franco-Chinese relations and economic cooperation in grain industries."

"Malteurop has been in China for 30 years and is now stepping up its partnership with local players in the malting and brewing industry. With this major acquisition, perfectly aligned with our VIVESCIA 3.0 strategy, our ambition is to combine local excellence with Malteurop's global expertise to build a competitive and sustainable growth platform for its brewing customers in China, Asia and wider export markets," added Guillaume Mothe, Managing Director of VIVESCIA Group.

Today we are celebrating the deal, which was finalized this summer, in Yancheng in the presence of the regional Chinese authorities, the French authorities represented by the French Consul General in Shanghai, customers, partners and the employees of VIVESCIA and Malteurop.

After 30 years in China, a new step for Malteurop's manufacturing and logistics

This acquisition is in line with Malteurop's long-term commitment to its operations in China, which started 30 years ago with its historic Baoding site in the province of Hebei. With Chunlei, Malteurop is increasing its manufacturing and logistics footprint to better serve Chinese brewers and export markets.

This significant investment by VIVESCIA Group may be followed by other future investments to increase production capacity.

Malteurop also intends to work with its local partners to support the ongoing premiumization of the barley-malt-beer industry, while drawing on extensive technological and process expertise deployed in the Chinese malting industry, as well as local know-how on the transition to more environmentally sustainable, low-carbon production.

The Chunlei malting plant: profile and key figures

Acquisition finalized in the summer of 2026.

Located near Yancheng, in the province of Jiangsu, near leading export infrastructure.

A unique position: Malteurop is the only foreign commercial malt producer operating in China.

Annual production capacity of 220,000 tonnes of malt, enough to make 2 billion liters of beer.

A low-carbon malting plant: The production process combines heat production from 100%-locally sourced biomass, mainly rice straw, and renewable electricity from wind turbines and solar panels, supported by battery storage.

About VIVESCIA Group

A leading French grain cooperative group generating €3 billion in revenue, with 41 production sites around the world, VIVESCIA takes care of the grain, from field to fork. Its lodestar has not changed for more than 100 years: to create value for its 9,000 cooperative members in north-east France - the farmers who own VIVESCIA - and to help them sustain their farming businesses over the long term. The group has 4,000 employees working in agricultural businesses and sustainable plant- and grain-based ingredient value chains. Every year, the group collects an average of 3.5 million tonnes of grain in the Grand Est region of France. 2,000 beers brewed with Malteurop malt are enjoyed every second worldwide. 1 Francine product is purchased every second by French consumers. Grands Moulins de Paris produces nearly 600,000 tonnes of flour and specialty ingredients for artisan bakers and food manufacturers. We also have expertise in the milling maize industry and in the biotechnology and plant chemistry ecosystem.

In 2023, VIVESCIA and its partners launched TRANSITIONS, the biggest large-scale impact-driven program in France and Europe. TRANSITIONS helps farmers move toward more resilient, low-carbon farming practices that promote soil health and biodiversity.

About Malteurop

A recognized specialist in the barley-malt-beer and whiskey value chain, Malteurop is the malting division of French cooperative group VIVESCIA. One of the top-three malt producers worldwide, Malteurop has 1,000 employees and 20 malting plants in 14 countries across four continents. Malteurop combines an established manufacturing footprint with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability in the service of its customers, brewers and distillers.

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