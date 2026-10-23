Superteam Wheels Launches Premium Cycling Brand MATIC, Unveils Flagship S68 Carbon Wheelset

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superteam Wheels is proud to announce MATIC, its new premium sub-brand, alongside the debut of MATIC S68, its flagship one-piece carbon wheel set. Marking Superteam Wheels' strategic expansion into high-end road cycling gear, MATIC targets performance-driven cycling enthusiasts, amateur racers and hardcore riders.

Inspired by the suffix "-MATIC", meaning precise mechanical motion, MATIC centers on craftsmanship, speed and lightweight performance. Drawing on Superteam Wheels' long-standing manufacturing expertise, the brand sets new benchmarks for premium cycling components.

The MATIC S68 features a 68?mm rim depth, 28?mm outer width and 21?mm inner width. The wheelset weighs 1,348 grams in total, comprising a 632-gram front wheel and a 716-gram rear wheel. Both wheels use 16 spokes.

Unlike common split-molded one-piece wheels on the market, MATIC S68 adopts high-difficulty one-piece molding and hole-less rim technology for superior riding integration. Tuned iteratively based on real-world testing by pro riders, it delivers consistent, powerful race-ready performance.

Priced at US$2,999, the MATIC S68 offers strong value vs competing one-piece wheels. A limited-time promotion starts Oct 25 at US$2,599 (US$400 off). Buyers receive complimentary lifetime after-sales support to ease one piece wheel maintenance concerns.

Chris Zeng, Overseas Business Manager at Superteam Wheels, commented: "The MATIC S68 is the result of extensive development, iterations and rigorous testing. We want more performance-focused riders to experience premium flagship wheels, and we believe the MATIC S68 will meet their expectations."

About Superteam Wheels

Founded in 2015, Superteam Wheels develops and manufactures high-performance carbon wheels for road and gravel bikes. Built on race-grade standards, its products are sold worldwide.

More info: https://superteamwheels.com/

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