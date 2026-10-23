The European sleep brand is broadening its pillow assortment with a patented spring system, adjustable designs, cooling constructions and other function-led pillow technologies.

Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - European sleep brand NOXNOX is expanding its pillow assortment with a stronger focus on construction, adjustability, airflow and manufacturing provenance. A central part of the expanded range is a collection of pocket-spring pillows made in Italy using a patented system of individually wrapped springs inside the pillow core.

The development reflects a broader approach to the pillow category. Rather than organizing products primarily around conventional soft, medium and firm labels, NOXNOX is building its assortment around the way different pillow constructions actually function.

The current pillow collection includes pocket-spring, adjustable, cooling, memory-foam and other specialist designs, with different constructions intended for different sleeping preferences and functional needs.

The pocket-spring range is one of the most technically distinctive parts of the assortment. Selected models contain 60 individually wrapped springs designed specifically for use inside a pillow.

Each spring responds independently to pressure. The surrounding comfort materials then influence the surface feel, allowing the same underlying structural principle to be used across pillows with different characteristics.

Some designs combine the spring core with memory foam for a slower, more contouring surface. Others use fiber-based comfort layers to create a lighter and more traditional pillow feel.

The construction separates part of the support function from the material directly surrounding the head. Rather than relying entirely on one block of foam or one chamber of fiber to provide both comfort and structure, the pillow uses a dedicated spring system beneath the comfort layer.

"The aim is to make pillow choice easier to understand through construction rather than marketing labels," said Andy Kuch, CEO at NOXNOX. "With the pocket-spring designs, there is a clear mechanical difference inside the product. The spring system provides structure, while the materials surrounding it determine much of the final feel."

The spring system also changes the internal architecture of the pillow.

Traditional solid-foam constructions contain relatively little open internal space. A spring core naturally creates gaps between individual units, producing channels through which air can move. Selected NOXNOX designs combine this more open structure with perforated comfort materials to support airflow throughout the pillow.

The company does not position spring construction as a universal replacement for other pillow types. Sleeping position, preferred height, mattress firmness, body proportions and individual preference all influence which construction may be appropriate for a particular sleeper.

Instead, NOXNOX is using the expanding assortment to offer clearly different solutions within one category.

Adjustable designs allow users to alter pillow height by removing or adding filling. Cooling-focused models place greater emphasis on airflow and temperature management. Memory-foam constructions provide a more contouring surface, while the pocket-spring range introduces a separate mechanical support structure within the pillow.

The company said the objective is to make those differences easier to understand before purchase.

Terms such as "ergonomic," "supportive" and "premium" are widely used across the bedding market, but they do not always explain how a product is actually constructed. NOXNOX is placing greater emphasis on specifications that can be described directly, including internal structure, materials, adjustability, manufacturing origin and independent assessment where available.

Selected pocket-spring designs carry independent ergonomic assessments and use certified materials.

Manufacturing provenance is also becoming a more important part of the NOXNOX assortment.

The pocket-spring pillows are Made in Italy using a patented spring system developed specifically for pillow construction. For NOXNOX, the relevance of manufacturing origin lies in the connection between specialist expertise and the way the product is built rather than in the country label alone.

The same principle increasingly appears elsewhere in the brand's assortment.

NOXNOX works with sleep and home products where material choice, construction or manufacturing tradition provides a clear reason for selection. This includes Japanese textile products, temperature-focused bedding, natural-fiber home textiles and other products built around identifiable functional properties.

The expansion reflects a wider shift in pillow design.

Pillows have traditionally been differentiated primarily by filling material. Memory foam, fiber, latex, feather and down remain familiar categories, but newer designs increasingly combine several components within one product.

A modern pillow may include a structural core, separate comfort layers, perforations for airflow, removable filling or other components performing different functions.

The pocket-spring system represents one example of that development. It applies a structural principle familiar from mattresses to a considerably smaller sleep product while allowing the surrounding comfort materials to determine much of the final sleeping feel.

For NOXNOX, the objective is not to increase complexity for its own sake. The company is building the category around products where the functional difference can be clearly identified and explained.

That approach also allows the pillow range to address different sleeping preferences without presenting one construction as a universal solution.

A person looking for adjustable height may require a different design from someone primarily concerned with temperature management. A sleeper who prefers the slower response of memory foam may choose differently from someone who prefers a lighter fiber-based surface.

NOXNOX is developing the assortment around those distinctions rather than attempting to reduce pillow choice to firmness alone.

The wider strategy follows the same principle across the brand's sleep and home categories: function first, supported by identifiable materials, construction and provenance.

The expanded pillow assortment is available through the company's international store at noxnoxhome.com.

About NOXNOX

NOXNOX is a European sleep brand focused on functional sleep and home products. Its assortment includes pillows, weighted blankets, bedding, silk, cooling products, Japanese towels, natural-fiber throws and sleep accessories.

The brand focuses on products with identifiable materials, construction, function and manufacturing provenance.

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