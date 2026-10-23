Tradewind Finance Provides EUR 2 Million Export Factoring Facility to Eldohm to Support International Growth

The tailored factoring facility enables Eldohm to offer international customers payment terms of up to 120 days while maintaining the liquidity needed to pay suppliers in China earlier in the trade cycle.

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance has provided a EUR 2 million export factoring facility, available in both euros and US dollars, to the Hong Kong subsidiary of Eldohm, a Netherlands-based international trading company. Arranged in collaboration with CRDT, the facility supports Eldohm's international growth by providing working capital against outstanding invoices, enabling the company to manage larger orders and pursue further expansion in the United States.

Supporting Growth Across International Trade Flows

For internationally operating trading companies, managing the time between supplier payments and customer collections is a critical working capital challenge. Customers often require extended payment terms, while suppliers need to be paid much earlier in the trade cycle.

Eldohm's Hong Kong subsidiary manages sourcing, product development and quality control, while the group's financial administration is handled from the Netherlands. The company offers international customers payment terms of up to 120 days and can pay its suppliers in China earlier in the trade cycle.

As trading volumes grow, so does the amount of working capital required to bridge these payment cycles. This additional financing capacity enables Eldohm to accept larger orders, support growing customer demand and continue expanding its business in the United States.

An Export Factoring Solution Tailored to Eldohm

Tradewind structured the export factoring facility around Eldohm's international trading operations.

By financing eligible export receivables issued by the Hong Kong entity, Tradewind makes working capital available before customers settle their invoices. This allows Eldohm to meet supplier payment obligations while continuing to offer competitive payment terms to its international customers.

The transaction required experience in international factoring, particularly in financing a Hong Kong entity with concentrated receivables exposure to a US-based buyer. These characteristics had made conventional financing through Dutch providers difficult to arrange.

Tradewind's international expertise and tailored approach enabled a factoring solution aligned with Eldohm's actual trade flows and financing requirements.

"Through factoring, we can offer our international customers the extended payment terms they need to manage their cash flow effectively when handling large volumes. At the same time, we can pay our suppliers in China earlier in the trade cycle without our own cash flow limiting growth. This creates financial flexibility on both sides of the supply chain and enables us to grow faster together with our partners," said Pieter van den Bosch of Eldohm.

CRDT and Tradewind Combine Expertise to Deliver the Facility

The transaction was introduced to Tradewind by CRDT, which already supported Eldohm with credit management services. As Eldohm's financing requirements developed, CRDT helped identify a financing partner with the international experience needed to support its operations.

For trading companies operating across Europe, Asia and the United States, access to appropriate financing can be complicated by differences in legal jurisdictions, corporate structures and the requirements of domestic financing providers.

CRDT's understanding of Eldohm's business, combined with Tradewind's experience in international factoring, contributed to the development of a financing structure suited to the company's needs.

"International trade requires expertise and a strong network to tailor supply chain finance to the needs of each business," said Frans van der Hoorn, Managing Director at CRDT.

International Factoring Expertise Supporting Further Expansion

For Tradewind, the transaction demonstrates the importance of structuring financing around the way companies conduct international business.

With decades of trade finance experience and an international network of local teams, Tradewind supports exporters and importers whose financing needs extend beyond traditional domestic banking structures.

Rather than relying solely on Eldohm's Dutch operations, Tradewind was able to finance receivables through the company's Hong Kong subsidiary, supporting trade with a US-based buyer.

"Eldohm's business demonstrates why export factoring needs to reflect the way goods, invoices and payments move across borders. By financing receivables through its Hong Kong entity, we have structured a facility that supports extended customer payment terms while providing the working capital needed for larger orders and further growth in the United States. Our collaboration with CRDT was instrumental in developing a solution aligned with Eldohm's business," said Harry Marchal, VP Sales Europe at Tradewind Finance.

The facility provides Eldohm with additional financing capacity to manage increasing order volumes, maintain supplier payments and pursue further international growth. It illustrates how tailored export factoring can improve cash flow and support companies operating across multiple markets.

To learn how Tradewind's tailor-made trade finance solutions support international growth, visit www.tradewindfinance.com.

About Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a global network of offices including Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Turkey, UAE, and the USA, alongside its headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into one streamlined offering, Tradewind delivers flexible, best-in-class trade finance solutions to exporters and importers worldwide.

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