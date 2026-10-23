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WKN: A114PL | ISIN: GB00BMJ6DW54 | Ticker-Symbol: IEA
Frankfurt
23.10.26 | 08:06
10,100 Euro
-0,98 % -0,100
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORMA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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INFORMA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,95010,10012:35
10,00010,10011:08
PR Newswire
23.10.2026 11:06 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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INFORMA MIDDLE EAST LIMITED (DUBAI BRANCH): JGTD 2026 CONNECTS GLOBAL JEWELLERY TRADE WITH BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS THE MIDDLE EAST

JGTD 2026 CONNECTS GLOBAL JEWELLERY TRADE WITH BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS THE MIDDLE EAST

Middle East's largest B2B jewellery sourcing event returns next week for its fifth edition at DEC Expo City Dubai, alongside Dubai Diamond Week, bringing together strategic dialogue and international sourcing opportunities.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Around 300 exhibiting brands from 23 countries will meet international buyers from 27-29 October for Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD). Organised by Informa Markets and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the Middle East's largest B2B jewellery sourcing event welcomes buyers from more than 100 markets and leverages Dubai's position as a trading hub, connecting suppliers and technology providers with buyers worldwide.

Powerful synergies underpin the event. DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) returns as Official Partner, while Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) continues as Industry Partner for the fifth consecutive year, reflecting commitment to advancing trade, innovation and sustainable growth in the sector.

JGTD showcases fine jewellery, diamonds, coloured gemstones and jewellery technology, bringing manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers and distributors together to discover products, access innovation and develop partnerships for the 2027 trading year. Seminars and industry events will address consumer trends, retail strategy and technology.

These synergies extend to Dubai Diamond Week (26-29 October), opening with the seventh Dubai Diamond Conference, organised by DMCC. Together, JGTD's international sourcing platform and the conference's strategic dialogue create opportunities to exchange market intelligence, explore trends and build relationships.

"The jewellery industry is evolving rapidly. JGTD brings together the suppliers, innovations and market intelligence that buyers need to adapt and thrive," said Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets.

Marco Carniello, Chief Business Officer of IEG, added: "JGTD plays a strategic role in the international jewellery market, providing a platform for manufacturers, gemstone suppliers and technology providers to engage with buyers, strengthen competitiveness and contribute to the development of Dubai's jewellery ecosystem."

"With a record USD 41.7 billion in diamond trade in 2025, Dubai has firmly established itself as one of the world's leading centres for the global diamond and precious stones trade," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC. "The Dubai Diamond Week creates one of the most sought-after platforms for global industry dialogue and business opportunities."

Tawhid Abdulla, Chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group, said: "Dubai connects markets across East and West. JGTD helps global exhibitors and buyers engage and build business relationships."

Visit www.jgtdubaijewelleryshow.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jgtd-2026-connects-global-jewellery-trade-with-business-opportunities-across-the-middle-east-302917197.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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