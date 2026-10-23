Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 22 October 2026 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 104.71p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 106.98p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 116.93p

Contact:

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

23 October 2026