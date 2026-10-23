Solera Global Corp.: Autodata Backs the Future of Independent Repair at GROUPAUTO Global Congress 2026

At GROUPAUTO Global Congress 2026, Solera highlighted how Autodata is empowering independent workshops to tackle increasingly complex vehicle repairs through trusted OEM-sourced technical data, extensive EV and Chinese vehicle coverage, and seamless digital integration.

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autodata, a Solera company and provider of automotive technical information, exhibited at the GROUPAUTO Global Congress 2026, held in Lisbon from 13 to 15 October. The congress brought together distributors, suppliers and aftermarket leaders to examine the evolving demands of independent repair.

At the event, GROUPAUTO International recognised Solera as a strategic provider of digital solutions to its members, who use solutions including Audatex, Autodata and Kromeda.

OEM technical information for a changing vehicle parc

As vehicles become more complex, independent repairers need technical information that is accurate, accessible and practical to use. Autodata provides a comprehensive reference of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) technical data for service, maintenance and repair, compiled for professional technicians.

Information sourced directly from OEMs is cleansed, normalised and standardised, with an interface designed to help technicians find the right guidance quickly. Autodata also offers an extensive source of OE labour times, helping workshops prepare accurate estimates.

Its technical-data capabilities include fast compilation of information for Chinese vehicles, alongside comprehensive electric-vehicle coverage across OEMs.

Turning data into practical workshop solutions

Discussions at the congress reinforced the importance of high-quality damage-repair and service, maintenance and repair (SMR) information to the success of independent workshops.

Autodata also supports integration into workshop systems through a dedicated in-house professional-services team. Using APIs, its technical information can be integrated with dealer management systems (DMS), garage management systems (GMS) and electronic parts catalogues (EPC), helping make critical data available within established workflows.

Industry collaboration and future-ready repair

The conversations in Lisbon underscored the value of closer collaboration between technology providers and repair networks. Looking ahead, accurate identification of replacement parts is one area in which digital solutions could further support workshop efficiency and repair quality.

"The future of independent repair depends on getting the right technical information into technicians' hands at the right time. Autodata transforms OEM-sourced data into clear, practical guidance, with coverage that keeps pace with electric vehicles and the growing range of Chinese models. What we heard from GROUPAUTO members reinforces the need to make that information easier to access, including directly through the systems workshops already use."

- Jog Lall, VP of Business Development at Solera.

About Autodata

Autodata, part of Solera, provides automotive technical information to professional workshops. Its digital solutions support servicing, maintenance, diagnostics and repair, helping technicians access essential vehicle data and work more efficiently.

www.autodata-group.com.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, spanning automotive software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, AUTOonline, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera's solutions empower customers to succeed in the digital age by providing a one-stop platform that streamlines operations, delivers data-driven insights, and enhances customer engagement - helping clients drive sales, improve retention, and increase profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 customers and partners in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Contacts:

Veronica.Rodriguez@solera.com

Lucas.Espinosa@solera.com

