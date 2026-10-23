ZPMC Projects Win National Quality Engineering Awards

Rudong offshore wind farm takes the Gold Award; Taicang Port Phase IV recognized for sustainability

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two projects in which Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) played a key role have been recognized in the 2024-2026 National Quality Engineering Awards, recently announced by the China Association of Construction Enterprise Management. China Three Gorges Renewables' 800 MW (H6, H10) Rudong offshore wind farm in Jiangsu Province received the National Quality Engineering Gold Award, while Suzhou Port's Taicang Port Phase IV project received a National Quality Engineering Award.

The Rudong offshore wind farm, with 800 MW of installed capacity, was fully connected to the grid in 2021. It generates about 2.4 billion kWh of electricity a year, enough clean power for roughly 1 million households, and saves about 740,000 tons of standard coal while cutting carbon dioxide emissions by about 2 million tons annually. ZPMC built and installed the foundation piles, jackets and topside module for the project's centerpiece - the offshore converter station. When completed, the station was the world's largest and Asia's first offshore converter station.

The Taicang Port Phase IV project pioneered a lifecycle structural health monitoring system for high-piled wharf structures. The system combines monitoring, assessment and early warning with building information modeling (BIM), enabling project teams to coordinate and manage every stage, from design and construction to operation and maintenance, using integrated digital tools.

Sustainability was built into the project from the outset. Taicang Port Phase IV became the first Yangtze River port project to incorporate an onshore ballast water treatment facility and a system for collecting initial stormwater runoff. All mobile equipment at the terminal uses clean energy technologies, while solar power generation and hybrid wind-solar lighting further reduce energy consumption. The project's annual carbon emissions reductions significantly exceed those achieved by comparable facilities, while its environmentally responsible construction practices earned a three-star rating for sustainable construction from the China Association of Construction Enterprise Management.

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