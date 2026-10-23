The Archie Engine 1.3 beta combines a locally running personal assistant with image and video creation, public market comparisons, and support for everyday real estate tasks.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / ArchieVerse.ai has announced a beta release of Archie Engine 1.3, the local model version of its Archie AI assistant, designed to run on real estate agents' own compatible devices and computers.

The release targets a familiar challenge for agents: managing the marketing, research, and coordination that surround each property listing while keeping up with clients.

Through a conversation with their own local Archie, agents can ask for help preparing home listings, creating images and videos, generating public comparative market analyses and property comps, and arranging showings.

A Local Model at the Center of the Release

The defining feature of the beta is where the AI model runs.

Archie Engine 1.3 places the model directly on compatible hardware, giving agents a locally running version of Archie to interact with during their working day. The company's approach centers on making a personal AI assistant part of the agent's existing workspace.

Device compatibility, connectivity requirements, and available integrations will shape how individual capabilities operate during the beta.

From Property Details to Listing Content

For an agent preparing a home for market, the work often begins with a collection of property details that still needs to become a clear, engaging listing.

Archie can help draft that listing and support the creation of images and videos for property marketing. Agents provide the information and direction, then review the resulting content before using it.

The beta also includes assistance with setting up showings, extending Archie's role into the coordination that follows buyer interest.

Together, these functions are intended to help agents move through several stages of listing preparation within the same experience.

Public CMAs and Comps Join the Feature Set

The release also introduces the ability to generate a public comparative market analysis, commonly called a CMA, along with property comps.

These comparisons help frame how a home relates to similar properties and provide a starting point for discussions about pricing and market positioning.

Agents can review the property information and selected comparables, then apply their local expertise before making recommendations to clients.

The addition brings market analysis alongside the beta's content creation and listing support capabilities.

An Early Step Toward a Personal Real Estate Assistant

ArchieVerse.ai's beta brings a broad set of real estate tasks around one central interaction: a conversation with a personal, locally running AI model.

Its practical appeal will depend on how well those capabilities fit agents' daily work, from preparing the first listing draft to discussing comparable properties and coordinating the next showing.

For ArchieVerse.ai, the release marks a step toward putting that assistance directly on the devices agents already use.

More information is available at ArchieVerse.ai . Real estate professionals can also explore saephan capital for additional resources.

Media Details

Contact Person: Harper Mercer

Company Name: ARCHIE AI

Email: Press@archieverse.info

Website: https://archieverse.ai/

SOURCE: Archie Ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/archie-ai-introduces-local-ai-model-for-realtors-bringing-listing-1238829