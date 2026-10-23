Preventative healthcare venture Ohas launches in London with £1.5million clinic in Westbourne Grove opening January 2027

Founded by health tech entrepreneur Richard Chambers with Dr Luke Pratsides

Ohas will combine health screening, medical assessment, treatment and ongoing monitoring under one roof

The Ohas Health Scan can identify potential health risks in need of early intervention

Ohas seeks to simplify proactive healthcare in the UK

Waitlist open now at www.ohashealth.com

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohas, a £1.5million preventative health clinic, will open in west London in January 2027, offering an integrated approach to understanding and managing health.

Founded by Richard Chambers, health tech entrepreneur and the mastermind behind Get A Drip, with Dr Luke Pratsides, an NHS GP and former Head of Medical at Numan, the clinic will provide health testing, medical guidance, treatment and follow-up care.

It is a unique, in-person service combining preventative health assessment and treatments that focus on improving cardiovascular, metabolic and nutritional health. Such treatments are difficult to access in the public health system, and until now, have been prohibitively expensive in the private sector.

The experience centres around the Ohas Health Scan - a 30-minute assessment that provides a broader picture of a person's current health status by identifying potential risks that may warrant intervention, such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and nutritional deficiencies.

The scan includes:

A detailed medical history to understand individual health context beyond simply numerical test results

to understand individual health context beyond simply numerical test results A single blood test covering 54 health markers, spanning organ function, vitamin and micronutrient levels, metabolic health, diabetes risk, cardiovascular disease susceptibility, liver health and hormonal status

covering 54 health markers, spanning organ function, vitamin and micronutrient levels, metabolic health, diabetes risk, cardiovascular disease susceptibility, liver health and hormonal status Physical measurements and vital signs including height, weight and BMI, blood pressure, heart rate check, temperature, oxygen levels and grip strength

including height, weight and BMI, blood pressure, heart rate check, temperature, oxygen levels and grip strength 3D body-mapping scan to generate an avatar of a person's body and accurately measure metrics such as abdominal, hip and thigh circumference

to generate an avatar of a person's body and accurately measure metrics such as abdominal, hip and thigh circumference Body composition analysis to map the body's proportion of muscle versus fat and understand the level of visceral fat around vital organs.

to map the body's proportion of muscle versus fat and understand the level of visceral fat around vital organs. FibroScan which detects inflammatory scarring and fat deposits on the liver. This specialist liver scan checks for fatty liver disease, a metabolic condition that if left untreated can significantly increase someone's risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes and eventually lead to liver failure.

Results are reviewed during a second, in-person appointment. An Ohas doctor will discuss the findings and appropriate next steps, which may include a treatment plan or a future retest to keep things on track.

The Ohas Health Scan provides early detection of conditions that can build up over years. If left untreated, some can lead to health problems further down the line.

Richard Chambers, CEO of Ohas, said: "Conditions like type 2 diabetes cost the NHS millions each year. Research shows that with early intervention, many of these conditions can be managed and often reversed. Ohas is going to give people the opportunity to keep track of their baseline health and have confidence that they're doing all they can to give themselves the best quality of life.

"Our incredible medical team is here to make the process simple and ease any anxiety. It can be a daunting prospect for some, but our experts will go through everything step-by-step so that people feel confident and supported throughout the journey.

"The single most important thing you can do for yourself is to look after your health. Good health is the foundation of a good life."

Dr Luke Pratsides, Chief Medical Officer of Ohas, added: "Preventative health in the UK is disjointed. Demand has skyrocketed, but many existing offerings in the private sector focus on the assessment phase, leaving patients to seek treatment and follow-up care elsewhere. Ohas exists to bridge that gap.

"We're making the entire process easier by offering an in-person service where we want people to feel listened to and cared for, giving them the tools needed to take charge of their health as much as possible.

"Ohas not only uncovers the problem, but also offers solutions with a view to adding more years of healthy life, rather than simply more years of life."

The Ohas clinic is located in Westbourne Grove, London and will open January 2027.

An Ohas Health Scan is priced at £295 and excludes any treatment plans.

The waitlist for Ohas is now open: www.ohashealth.com

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