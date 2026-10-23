South Korea's installed renewable-energy capacity has surpassed coal-fired capacity for the first time, reaching 41,040 MW on Oct. 21, according to the Korea Power Exchange. That is 283 MW more than the country's 40,757 MW of coal-fired capacity. Renewables now account for 25.4% of South Korea's installed generation capacity, making them the country's second-largest source of installed capacity after liquefied natural gas (LNG), at 46,788 MW. The gap between renewables and LNG has narrowed to about 5,748 MW, said KPX. Renewable capacity grew by an average of about 3,504 MW a year between the ...

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