

EQS Newswire / 23/10/2026 / 17:49 UTC+8

(23 October 2026, Hong Kong) New holding group aims to connect technology and industry through investment for the long term. Technology investor Yuan Liu founded Lynshaw Group with his own capital in September 2026 as an international technology investment holding group. The group's stated strategy combines capital management, technology investment, corporate ownership, industrial operations and international business cooperation. Yuan Liu The group's long-term investment plans focus on five sectors: artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, computing infrastructure, robotics and energy. These sectors span intelligent technologies, core hardware, infrastructure and real-world applications. AI encompasses the technologies that enable intelligent systems, semiconductors provide the hardware foundation for advanced computing, and computing infrastructure supports the deployment and operation of computing resources. Robotics connects digital intelligence with the physical world, while energy underpins the digital economy and industrial systems. These fields are increasingly interconnected. AI relies on semiconductors for processing power, while computing systems depend on supporting infrastructure such as data centres. Bringing intelligent technologies into industrial settings also requires robotics, automation equipment and manufacturing systems to work together. The investment thesis therefore extends beyond technological breakthroughs to how technology enters real business activity and creates economic value, including the infrastructure and industrial capabilities that support commercialisation. Hong Kong as a Planned Strategic Hub The group's strategic blueprint envisages Hong Kong as a centre for capital management and strategic coordination. It plans to build a regional business network linking mainland China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore over time. Under the proposed regional model, Hong Kong would support capital management and corporate coordination through its international financial markets, legal framework and cross-border professional services. Mainland China offers an extensive manufacturing base and technology industry resources, while the United States is a major source of innovation in AI, semiconductors and other frontier technologies. The United Kingdom and Singapore would provide connections to European and Asia-Pacific markets, respectively. Developing this network would require organisational structures and operating capabilities suited to each market's commercial and regulatory environment. Founder Background Lynshaw Group founder Yuan Liu's professional background spans technology industry research and cross-border capital markets. According to his published professional biography, Liu worked in technology investment and strategic planning at Blue Canyon Holdings Pte Ltd in Singapore from 2018 to 2019, focusing on semiconductors, general-purpose computing and intelligent robotics. From 2020 to 2021, he worked at Marina Strategic Advisory Pte Ltd, a Singapore technology strategy consultancy he co-founded. From 2021 to 2024, he worked in cross-border investment and financing in Hong Kong. His broader professional experience also includes acquisitions and corporate structuring. He served as chairman of Hong Kong-listed Zhong Ju Investment Group Limited (HKEX: 1959) from March to June 2026. A Capital Model for the Long Term Founded with Liu's own capital, Lynshaw Group is pursuing a holding-company model oriented towards long-term ownership. Such a structure can help align capital planning with the development cycles of individual businesses and support investment across multiple market cycles. Long-term ownership requires disciplined capital allocation. Technological change, market competition, operating efficiency and the cost of capital remain key determinants of long-term value in technology industries. Industry research, corporate governance and risk controls are therefore central to the development of the holding-company model. For the newly established group, the next stage of development will require a professional team, clear governance and the capabilities to operate across regions, supported by sustained, systematic research into its five target technology sectors. Media Contact Email: partnerships@lynshawgroup.com 23/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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