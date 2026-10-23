EZVIZ's smart lock and AI-powered doorbell remained in the spotlight after IFA for bagging two world-class awards. The EP8 Ultra AI-powered video doorbell won the European Product Design Award 2026 (EPDA 2026), keeping leading in user-centric AI. Meanwhile, the DL50FVX smart lock was named the 2026 Golden Pin Design Award (GPDA) laureate for its intuitive access management and entered the finalist of the Best Design Awards. The growing prestige of EZVIZ's smart home access management lineup marks a new chapter of providing living experiences with multi-level interaction, modern aesthetics, and emotional care.

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Two representative models from EZVIZ's smart entry family take home prestigious awards for user-centric innovation.

Founded in 2016, the EPDA aims to recognize well-thought-out products that break with tradition and improve everyday life. Continually refreshing industry standards, the committee drives the development of technology aligned with modern aesthetics in Europe and beyond. Established in the 1980s, the GPDA has expanded its focus from products to design ecosystems, shaping the vision in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The surging public attention to our DL50FVX, EP8 Ultra and other smart entry devices reflects people's care for experiences beyond problem-focused features," said Ada Wang, EZVIZ's lead industry designer of security-related products. "Centering on users, EZVIZ identifies subtle demands and provides tailored video doorbells, smart locks and more. The buzz at IFA and the award recognition have strengthened our commitment to user-centric design."

"After years of development, EZVIZ has embodied user-oriented care with visual excellence in smart entry, and has opened a new direction in Europe and even worldwide with its revolutionary design," said Wang. Led by the DL50FVX, the smart lock lineup features full-suite unlocking methods and built-in visual technology for worry-free access management. Apart from the flagship dual-cam DL50FVX with facial and palm vein unlocking, it includes popular models like the DIY-friendly DL01, the customized DL10 with handle-integrated fingerprint access, and the sleek DL20FVS Plus with advanced functions.

For entrance interaction, EZVIZ offers scenario-based options for hallways, porches, and outdoor gates. The representative EP8 Ultra, introduces AI-powered emotional care, while the easy-to-install EP4 door viewer and the groundbreaking HP7 Pro video doorphone make diverse entrances more connected than ever.

According to company news, EZVIZ will launch more anticipated smart entry products. For more information, please visit www.ezviz.com.

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Contacts:

Charlene Li

lixiaolan15@ezviz.com