Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") announces that the Company has elected to change its fiscal year-end from October 31 to December 31. This will align the Company's fiscal year-end with that of the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") and streamline financial and tax reporting with the calendar year. Teck Resources Limited holds a 75% interest in the SCJV and serves as operator, while Copper Fox holds the remaining 25% interest.

The Company has submitted a letter to the Canada Revenue Agency requesting approval of the change of financial year-end. A Notice of Change of Financial Year-End, which specifies the length and the start and end dates of the reporting periods, including comparative periods, for the interim and annual financial statements required during the Company's transition year and under its proposed new fiscal year has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding filing a Notice of Change of Financial Year-End.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the accounting advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the Notice of Change of Financial Year-End may not be approved, and the change of the fiscal year-end may not be completed as planned or at all.

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