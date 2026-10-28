Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") congratulates Premier Designate Lorne Doerkson and the BC Conservatives on a decisive election victory.

Under Premier Designate Lorne Doerkson and the BC Conservatives' newly elected government, resource development, including the mining and energy sectors in Northern BC, is set to undergo a major strategic shift as part of their "one connected economy" strategy.

The proposed strategic shift bodes well for our 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with our joint venture partner Teck Resources Limited (75%) and our 100% owned resource expansion stage Eaglehead porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project.

Key aspects of how the "one connected economy" aims to benefit and reshape the mining and resource sectors in BC include:

Accelerated permitting and regulatory reform to speed up approval time for permits

Support exploration and development to encourage the discovery of the next wave of mine s

Build a path forward with First Nations as true partners in provincial economic development

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper development and exploration in the United States and Canada. Copper Fox and its subsidiaries own 100% of the Van Dyke ISCR project, a development stage, potential near term, mid-size copper mine in Arizona and a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited (75% interest and Operator) which hosts the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In addition, Copper Fox owns 100% of the resource stage Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in northwestern British Columbia and the Sombrero Butte and Mineral Mountain advanced exploration stage porphyry copper projects located in the prolific Laramide age copper province in Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding Northern BC being set to undergo a strategic shift.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the accounting advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: a major strategic shift may not happen as planned or at all; accelerated permitting and regulatory reform may not happen as planned or at all; support of exploration and development may not happen as planned or at all; building a path forward with First Nations as true partners may not happen as planned or at all.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321313