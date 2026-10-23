TrendForce's EnergyTrend said on Oct. 22 that polysilicon inventories in China remained above 560,000 metric tons, despite an expected month-on-month decline of approximately 20,000 metric tons in domestic production in October. Supply continued to slightly exceed demand from downstream ingot manufacturers. EnergyTrend said polysilicon producers had discussed maintaining selling prices at or above CNY 43 ($6.32)/kg, although the proposed price floor does not necessarily reflect actual transaction prices. Elevated inventories and weak downstream demand continued to weigh on prospects for a sustained ...

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