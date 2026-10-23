Xinhua Silk Road: Financial forum concludes in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2026 concluded in Beijing on Thursday.

Under the theme of "Building an Open, Collaborative and Inclusive Ecosystem for Global Financial Development", this year's conference featured 21 panel discussions and three thematic sessions.

Finance is the lifeblood of the modern economy. In the face of economic fragmentation, the international community must pool wisdom to overcome the predicament through cooperation and achieve long-term progress through synergy. This year's forum, with its focus on the new ecosystem of global financial development, came at the right time, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said in a video address.

Yin Yong, mayor of Beijing, said that since its inception in 2012, the forum has served as a bridge for international financial exchanges and cooperation. It has actively promoted China's financial reform and development, built international consensus on financial cooperation, and grown into a global event for the financial sector.

The mayor noted that during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Beijing will continue to improve its financial services and accelerate the development of a modern financial system. He welcomed financial institutions, long-term capital and professionals from around the world to conduct business in Beijing and embrace new opportunities brought by the capital's development.

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