Emdoor Information International Co., Limited: Arrvel Introduces Industrial Barcode Scanner and Handheld Terminal Lineup for Global Enterprises

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrvel, a brand of Emdoor Information, today announced the launch of its complete lineup of mobile terminals and pda scanner technologies for global enterprises. As global supply chains accelerate digital transformation, enterprises across retail, warehousing, utilities, and asset management are placing unprecedented demands on their mobile workforces. The shift toward real-time inventory visibility, predictive logistics, and connected field operations has created urgent demand for rugged android barcode scanner solutions and specialized warehouse inventory scanner devices that combine modern mobile computing with mission-critical reliability. Organizations increasingly view the handheld scanner not as a peripheral, but as a strategic device impacting operational efficiency and profitability. Addressing these converging requirements, Arrvel's new lineup is designed to serve diverse industry needs-from compact keypad models for fast-paced retail floors to high-performance full-screen pdas for complex warehouse management, and from long-range UHF RFID readers for yard logistics to modular close-range scanners for precision asset tracking.

A Full-Spectrum Portfolio: From Keypad to Full-Screen, General to Specialized

At the foundation of Arrvel's new lineup are the F1 and F2 series, two distinct android barcode scanner solutions engineered for high-frequency everyday enterprise tasks. The F1 features a compact 4-inch display paired with a full 16+7 numeric keypad, offering wide key spacing specifically designed to prevent accidental presses while enabling accurate data entry even when wearing protective gloves-a common requirement in cold storage, manufacturing, and outdoor field service. Powered by the MediaTek MT6765 processor with Android 15 and GMS certification, the F1 delivers responsive performance with configurations up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its 25-degree optimized scanning angle, equipped with the professional-grade Zebra SE4710 scan engine, enables this compact barcode scanner to deliver fast, accurate capture across damaged, low-contrast, and high-density labels. A robust 5000mAh battery delivers up to 12 hours of continuous operation, while IP67 ingress protection and 4.92-foot drop resistance ensure the device survives dust, water, and accidental impacts.

For users preferring a modern touchscreen interface, the F2 offers a 6-inch IPS full-view display with 1080×2160 Full HD resolution housed in a remarkably slim 16mm chassis. Sharing the same MT6765 platform and Zebra SE4710 scan engine, the F2 pairs a 5050mAh battery with identical IP67 water-proof and 4.92-foot drop-proof certifications, making it equally suitable as a handheld inventory scanner for high-volume retail, logistics, and light industrial workflows. It also supports an optional ergonomic scanning trigger for enhanced comfort during extended shifts. Both devices include 5MP front and 13MP rear cameras for proof-of-delivery and documentation, along with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

The F2 is an Amazon Hot Seller. To learn more or make a purchase, explore our handheld barcode scanners on Amazon.

MC51S: Performance Without Compromise for Enterprise Power Users

For organizations requiring maximum computational power and enhanced configurations, the MC51S represents a significant leap in industrial barcode scanner design. This flagship enterprise pda scanner is built around an advanced Qualcomm octa-core QCM6225P platform with clock speeds up to 2.8 GHz, configurable with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of high-speed UFS flash storage. Such robust internals ensure that resource-intensive business applications-from warehouse management systems to real-time analytics dashboards-run smoothly under sustained multi-tasking loads. The MC51S ships with Android 16 and holds Google AER (Android Enterprise Recommended) certification, guaranteeing long-term system upgrades and enterprise-grade security policies.

Its 6-inch high-definition display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, delivering enhanced scratch and impact resistance for daily industrial use. Beyond performance, the MC51S passes the MIL-STD-810H 1.5-meter drop test and achieves IP67 dust and water resistance. Designed for compute-intensive environments, the MC51S is an ideal choice for large distribution centers, automated sorting hubs, and high-volume logistics operations that demand both high performance and continuous scanning.



RFID Asset Tracking: Long-Range and Close-Range Capabilities

Expanding beyond traditional barcode capture, Arrvel addresses the growing demand for RFID-based asset and inventory management. Arrvel offers highly customizable RFID handheld terminals. For long-range tracking, we provide devices integrating dedicated UHF modules with circularly polarized antenna architecture, achieving read distances of up to 20 meters in open outdoor and unobstructed indoor environments. With a multi-tag group read rate of 200 tags per second, these devices can complete a full read of 2,000 tags in approximately 10 seconds-a performance improvement exceeding 30% over conventional readers. This capability is enabled by a new-generation quadrifilar helical antenna delivering high gain, narrow beamwidth, and strong anti-interference properties.

For close-range UHF and multi-modal data capture, Arrvel also offers highly expandable handheld inventory scanners. These customized devices support diverse data collection including fingerprint recognition, close-range UHF, NFC, and high-performance barcode scanning. They can also feature a reserved expansion bay for customer-specific custom modules, enabling tailored functionality for specialized workflows. They are purpose-built for apparel inventory, ticket management, and warehouse operations where flexibility directly influences workforce productivity.

Built on Android Enterprise: Security, Scalability, and Future-Proofing

Across the entire portfolio, Arrvel emphasizes software longevity and enterprise security. By pre-installing Android 15 or Android 16 and achieving Google GMS or Android Enterprise Recommended certification, these devices offer a stable, globally compatible platform that IT administrators can confidently deploy at scale. The Android Enterprise framework enables zero-touch enrollment, over-the-air updates, and granular security policies-critical capabilities for multinational organizations operating across North America, Latin America, and Europe.

For enterprises evaluating next-generation handheld scanner and pda scanner infrastructure, Arrvel's Android-first approach reduces total cost of ownership while providing a future-proof path for digital transformation.

Matching the Right Device to the Right Task

Arrvel's comprehensive lineup of industrial barcode scanners and handheld terminals reflects a utility-driven product philosophy: every device is born from real user requirements and engineered to solve specific operational pain points. By offering a clear decision framework-choosing the F1 for keypad efficiency, the F2 for full-screen versatility, the MC51S for uncompromising performance, or Arrvel's customizable RFID solutions for specialized tracking needs-Arrvel empowers organizations to match the right barcode scanner to the right task. As industries worldwide continue to demand faster, more reliable mobile data capture, Arrvel's expanded portfolio positions the company as a capable partner for efficient, resilient operations across global markets.

About Arrvel

Arrvel is a brand of Emdoor Information and a global provider of industrial technology solutions, specializing in rugged pdas, rugged tablets, industrial panel pcs and label printers for small businesses. Backed by a publicly listed parent company with over ten years of experience, Arrvel integrates advanced R&D, in-house manufacturing, and global logistics to deliver efficient, reliable products to customers worldwide.

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