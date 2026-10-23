Hi3D V1.0 Goes Open Source: The First Production-Validated Open-Source AI 3D Model

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi3D today announced the open-source release of Hi3D V1.0 (formerly Sparc3D), making its production-validated AI 3D model available to all developers, researchers, and enterprises. Users can access the source code and model weights online and generate 3D models for free on the official Hi3D website.

Built for Real-World 3D Workflows

Hi3D V1.0 (Formerly Sparc3D) gained recognition in 2025 for its high-resolution 3D geometry modeling capabilities. Building on that model, the Hi3D team expanded the training dataset and tested it in real-world production workflows to improve its practical usability ahead of the open-source release.

Key capabilities include:

Larger-scale training: Expanded the training dataset from approximately 500,000 to two million curated 3D assets.

Geometry reconstruction: Extends progressive geometry reconstruction to an effective sparse-grid resolution of up to 1536³.

Structural consistency: Preserves fine structures and emphasizes geometric consistency across multiple viewpoints.

Practical usability: Achieved the highest multi-view fidelity and detail richness scores in the reported evaluation, alongside a 90% slicing success rate.

An Open Foundation for Industry Innovation

By open-sourcing Hi3D V1.0, Hi3D provides a shared technical foundation for a wide range of applications, including 3D printing, product and e-commerce, industrial design, VR/AR/XR, animation and film, and more. Enterprises and developers can explore private deployment, integrate the model into existing workflows, and build specialized products and services under the applicable license.

GitHub | Live Demo | Hugging Face

From Open Model to a Creator-First 3D Ecosystem

The open-source model is part of Hi3D's broader vision to build foundational infrastructure for AI 3D creation.

Hi3D continues to advance its in-house model technology. Hi3D V3.0, introduced as the first commercially available AI 3D model with 2048³ voxel resolution, delivers finer geometric detail, more coherent complex structures, and improved texture quality.

With creators' needs at the forefront, Hi3D introduced Hi3D Agent, a creator-first 3D agent, alongside Hi3D MCP integration. Hi3D Agent combines large language models (LLMs) reasoning and tool use with Hi3D's proprietary 3D model to simplify workflows and lower technical barriers, helping creators focus on their creations. Hi3D MCP integration makes Hi3D's capabilities available to external agents and applications.

Alongside the open-source release, Hi3D also announced a reduction of over 50% in credit consumption, lowering the barriers to 3D creation and empowering more creators to bring their ideas to life.

Contact

Yasmin Zhang

zhangyejinjin@mathmagical.com

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