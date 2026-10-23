Austria's Renewable Energy Expansion Act (EAG) funding agency has published the results of the country's third auction for solar PV market premiums in 2026. Successful bids ranged from €0.054/kWh to €0.0725/kWh, with a volume-weighted average of €0.0642/kWh, slightly higher than in the second auction round. The auction offered 172.6 MW of solar capacity, but ultimately awarded 173.4 MW across 195 successful bids. The EAG funding agency did not disclose the level of oversubscription. The bidding round closed on Sept. 24, 2026. Unsuccessful applicants can submit new bids in future auctions, although ...

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