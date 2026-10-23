Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluids Market worth $1.06 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluids Market projected to grow from USD 0.23 billion in 2026 to USD 1.06 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 24.8%. during the forecast period.

Browse 277 market data tables and 61 figures spread through 254 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluids Market - Global Forecast to 2033"

Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2022-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 0.23 billion

USD 0.23 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1.06 billion

USD 1.06 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 24.8%

Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Trends & Insights:

Opportunities in the data center immersion cooling fluids market include the growing installation of AI-based mega data centers, rising demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions, growing pressure on data center owners and operators to lower their carbon footprint, and increasing demand for environmentally friendly fluid technology, such as PFAS-free and bio-based fluids. New deals and developments, including strategic partnerships between OEMs and material suppliers, investments in recycling technologies, and innovations in high-strength alloys and sustainable composites, are reshaping the industry landscape.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.6%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By type, the synthetic fluids segment accounted for a share of 57.0%, in terms of value, in 2025.

By technology, the single-phase cooling segment accounted for the largest share of 83.0%, in terms of volume, in 2025.

By data center type, the AI/ML data center segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

Shell plc (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), and Castrol Limited (UK) were identified as star players in the data center immersion cooling fluids market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Zhejiang Noah Fluorochemical Co., Ltd. (China), Fluorez Technology Inc. (Taiwan), and AMER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (China), among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growing demand for data center immersion cooling fluids is driven by rising AI, ML, and HPC workloads that generate high heat loads unsuitable for traditional air cooling. Immersion cooling enables efficient thermal management in hyperscale, edge, and colocation data centers by improving energy efficiency, reducing water usage, and enhancing system reliability. Its support for sustainability and advancements in eco-friendly dielectric fluids accelerate adoption across modern data center infrastructures.

The single-phase cooling segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The single-phase cooling segment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology in the data center immersion cooling fluids market during the forecast period. Its cost-effective design, operational simplicity, and compatibility with various data center environments drive this growth. Unlike two-phase systems, single-phase cooling does not involve fluid boiling or phase change, reducing system complexity and maintenance requirements. It uses a stable dielectric liquid that absorbs heat and circulates it to an external heat exchanger, making it easier to implement and scale. With rising demand for energy-efficient and high-density cooling solutions particularly in AI, edge, and enterprise data centers single phase technology is becoming increasingly preferred due to its efficiency, reliability, and lower total cost of ownership.

The synthetic fluids segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Synthetic fluids offer superior thermal conductivity, oxidation stability, and dielectric strength, making them ideal for high-performance and long-duration cooling applications. Unlike mineral or bio-based fluids, synthetic fluids, such as AI/ML, HPC, and hyperscale data centers, are specifically engineered to deliver consistent performance under extreme operating conditions. Their low volatility, reduced maintenance needs, and compatibility with various materials make them highly attractive for modern data center deployments. As the industry shifts toward more efficient and sustainable cooling solutions, the demand for advanced synthetic fluids is set to grow rapidly, driven by their reliability, extended fluid life, and support for sustainability goals.

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The AI/ML data center segment is projected to lead the data center immersion cooling fluids market during the forecast period

By data center type, the AI/ML segment will lead the global data center immersion cooling fluids market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high-performance demands of AI and machine learning workloads, which generate significantly higher heat loads than traditional applications. As organizations deploy powerful GPU and TPU clusters for deep learning, inference, and generative AI tasks, conventional air-cooling methods often fall short. Immersion cooling provides a more efficient thermal solution, enabling better performance, lower energy consumption, and improved hardware reliability. Its ability to support high-density compute environments makes it ideal for AI-driven data centers, positioning this segment as the dominant force in the growing immersion cooling fluids market

North America is projected to witness significant growth in the data center immersion cooling fluids market.

North America is projected to be the most significant and fastest-growing regional data center immersion cooling fluids industry, This growth is driven by the rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers, increased adoption of AI, ML, and HPC workloads, and the region's strong focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. The presence of major cloud service providers, advanced technological infrastructure, and high levels of investment in data center innovation are further fueling demand. Additionally, supportive government policies and growing awareness of the benefits of immersion cooling, such as improved thermal management, reduced power usage, and extended equipment lifespan, are accelerating adoption across the United States and Canada.

Key Players

Leading players in the data center immersion cooling fluids companies such as Chemours Company (US), FUCHS SE (Germany), Submer (Spain), the Lubrizol Corporation (US), Inventec Performance Chemicals (France), Castrol Limited (UK), Shell plc (UK), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Engineered Fluids (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Valvoline Global Operations (US), ENEOS Corporation (Japan), TotalEnergies (France), Dynalene, Inc. (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Dow Inc. (US), PETRONAS Lubricants International (Malaysia), Oleon NV (Belgium), and others.

Investment Funding

The data center immersion cooling fluids market has experienced episodic investment activity, with funding concentrated in a limited number of transactions rather than following a consistent year-on-year trajectory. Investment activity increased from USD 43.0 million across three deals in 2020 to USD 750.0 million from one deal in 2021, representing a significant funding spike. Funding subsequently moderated to USD 240.0 million across four deals in 2022 and declined further to USD 25.3 million from one deal in 2023, before rebounding sharply to USD 687.7 million across four deals in 2024. The concentration of funding in individual years indicates that investment has been influenced by a relatively small number of large transactions rather than by continuous capital deployment across the immersion cooling fluids ecosystem. More recently, rising interest in AI and high-performance computing has strengthened the investment rationale for liquid-based thermal management. Uptime Institute noted that direct liquid cooling attracted significant investment during 2024-2026 as AI training clusters increased rack power and thermal loads, creating greater demand for advanced cooling technologies.

Revenue Shift

The data center immersion cooling fluids market is witnessing a shift in revenue opportunity toward higher-performance dielectric fluids capable of supporting increasingly dense AI, HPC, and other high-power computing environments. As server power densities increase, immersion cooling is gaining relevance because it enables IT equipment to be directly surrounded by a thermally conductive, electrically insulating fluid, reducing the dependence on conventional air cooling. The opportunity is expanding across single-phase and two-phase immersion systems, with demand spanning mineral oils, synthetic fluids, and fluorocarbon-based fluids. The increasing deployment of AI infrastructure is particularly important, as higher heat loads are pushing data center operators toward liquid-based thermal management solutions. Uptime Institute reported that high rack density remains the leading driver of direct liquid cooling adoption, while its 2024 survey indicated that many operators expected at least some portion of their racks to incorporate liquid cooling within five years.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the data center immersion cooling fluids market are driven by the need to expand product portfolios, strengthen regional presence, and enhance manufacturing capabilities. Companies are actively pursuing strategic acquisitions to gain access to new end-use markets and capitalize on the growing demand.

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