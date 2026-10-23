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PR Newswire
23.10.2026 12:36 Uhr
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The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali Welcomes 2027 with a Celebration of Culture and Connection

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali Welcomes 2027 with a Celebration of Culture and Connection

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares to welcome in the New Year, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali, invites travellers to celebrate differently through a journey across Indonesia's rich cultural heritage, set amid the tranquil jungle landscapes of Ubud.

Taking centre stage on New Year's Eve, Tari Nusantara will bring together traditional dances from Aceh to Papua in a captivating performance celebrating the diversity, artistry, and traditions of the Indonesian archipelago. Framed by the resort's pool and lush tropical surroundings, the experience will offer guests a memorable way to welcome 2027 while discovering the cultural stories that connect people, nature, and generations.

The celebration draws inspiration from Tri Hita Karana, the Balinese philosophy of harmony between humanity and the divine, nature, and one another. This philosophy finds expression in Indonesia's traditional dances, where gestures and movements often convey stories, emotions, and relationships with the natural world. In Balinese dance, for instance, jeriring describes a subtle finger movement expressing trembling, while agem refers to a fundamental posture embodying balance and poise.

Beyond the festivities, guests can explore Ubud's vibrant art scene, cultural landmarks, and local discoveries, with the resort's shuttle service offering convenient access to Ubud Central. Families can also enjoy a variety of activities within the resort, including visits to The Farm and opportunities to feed the animals, creating meaningful moments of discovery for guests of all ages.

"New Year's Eve is an opportunity to celebrate not only new beginnings, but also the connections that make travel meaningful. Through Tari Nusantara, we hope to share Indonesia's cultural richness while inviting guests to reconnect with nature, embrace wellbeing, and welcome 2027 with a renewed sense of balance and togetherness," said Saraswati Subadia - General Manager of The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali.

The resort introduces A Longer Stay, A Deeper Ubud, a package available for a minimum stay of three nights across all room categories, inviting guests to discover a more mindful way to experience Ubud.

For the latest news, curated experiences, and exclusive offers, visit the official website of The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-westin-resort--spa-ubud-bali-welcomes-2027-with-a-celebration-of-culture-and-connection-302918006.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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