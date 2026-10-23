Space Cybersecurity Market worth $8.59 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Space Cybersecurity Market is expected to be valued at USD 5.52 billion in 2026 to USD 8.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Space Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Space Cybersecurity Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.52 billion

USD 5.52 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.59 billion

USD 8.59 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.2%

Space Cybersecurity Market Trends & Insights:

The space cybersecurity market is developing as government and defense organizations, commercial satellite operators, and space agencies require stronger protection for satellite networks, ground infrastructure, communication links, and mission-critical systems. Advances in encryption, identity and access management, threat detection, security analytics, cloud security, and secure satellite communications are enabling space systems to operate more securely against evolving cyber threats. Cybersecurity investments are also supporting wider adoption of integrated security solutions across satellite communications, Earth observation, navigation and PNT, mission planning and control, data processing, and launch operations.

The Asia Pacific space cybersecurity market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.0% between 2026 and 2031.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% between 2026 and 2031.

The defense segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2026.

Thales, General Dynamics Corporation, Viasat, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. were identified as some of the key players in the space cybersecurity market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

CYSEC, SpiderOak Inc., Spaceit, Xage Security, Inc., and QuSecure, Inc., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The market is expanding as defense organizations, commercial satellite operators, and government agencies increase investments in cybersecurity solutions to protect satellites, launch vehicles, ground stations & gateways, command and control centers, and critical space infrastructure. Demand is also being supported by the need for secure satellite communications, protection of mission-critical data, continuous threat monitoring, and operational resilience. Advances in encryption, identity and access management, intrusion detection, secure software architectures, and cybersecurity monitoring are improving protection against unauthorized access and cyberattacks. Modern space cybersecurity systems are also enabling secure software updates, automated threat detection, and stronger protection of interconnected satellite and ground networks. The European Space Agency's Cyber Security Operations Centre, inaugurated in May 2025, demonstrates the increasing use of integrated cybersecurity monitoring to protect satellites, ground stations, and mission control systems.

The space cybersecurity industry is moving toward standardized security architectures and integrated cybersecurity solutions that can protect multiple space assets through common security systems. This approach enables satellite operators, defense organizations, and space agencies to secure satellites, ground stations, communication networks, and mission control systems while sharing encryption, authentication, threat detection, and security monitoring capabilities. The European Space Agency (ESA) uses a multiplatform cybersecurity architecture with shared security functions across space and ground infrastructure, helping improve security management, reduce integration complexity, and support consistent protection across different space missions.

By asset type, satellite segment to account for largest market share during forecast period

The satellite segment is expected to retain the largest share and register the fastest growth as commercial satellite operators, defense organizations, and government agencies increase investments in protecting satellites against cyber threats. Demand is supported by expanding LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite networks, secure communication requirements, onboard cybersecurity integration, and protection of satellite command systems. In May 2026, the European Space Agency (ESA) highlighted cybersecurity developments under its General Support Technology Programme, including secure onboard computing, encryption, and protected satellite communication systems.

By end user, defense segment to account for largest market share during forecast period

The defense segment is expected to retain the largest market share, based on end user, because military organizations depend on secure satellite communications, navigation, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and mission-critical command systems. Defense space programs require cybersecurity solutions to protect classified information, satellite control networks, communication links, and ground infrastructure against unauthorized access and cyberattacks. Increasing investments in military satellite constellations, secure communication architectures, encryption technologies, and continuous cybersecurity monitoring are supporting demand for satellite protection, threat detection, identity and access management, and mission security services.

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North America to account for largest market share during forecast period

The space cybersecurity market in North America is supported by US defense space programs, commercial satellite deployments, government cybersecurity initiatives, and investments in secure space infrastructure. The region benefits from the presence of companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Leidos Holdings, Inc. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published NIST IR 8401, providing a cybersecurity framework for protecting satellite ground segment operations and command and control systems. Growing deployment of military and commercial satellites is supporting demand for network security, encryption, threat monitoring, and cybersecurity services across the region.

Thales (France), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Viasat, Inc. (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (US) are among the major players in the space cybersecurity companies. These companies have established distribution and service networks across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

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