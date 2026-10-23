DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS AI Establishes "Health Lives Here" Community Respiratory Program for Corexa Health Pharmacy Network

Being marketed to 6,500+ Corexa Health Pharmacy Network of independent pharmacies

To be launched first at Corexa Pharmacy in Lakeland, FL retail location in Q4/2026

Program will aim to bring best practices for respiratory season to community pharmacies

Nuvaxovid COVID vaccine (protein-based / non-mRNA) prioritized for campaign rollout

Improve telehealth availability in the pharmacy through Health Lives Here mobile app

Tests to include COVID neutralizing antibodies, antibodies & acute respiratory infections

Long COVID-related biomarkers (cardiovascular, incl microclots; immune; metabolic; etc)

Immune profiling for other circulating respiratory diseases (influence, RSV, strep, others)

Improve access to FDA-approved antivirals

Pharmacist education on Tollo Health medical foods and dietary supplements

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / DataMEDS AI, Inc. ("DataMeds SI," "DataMEDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MEDS), a healthcare company that integrates its health information technology and physical infrastructure with its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform, today announced that it has established a "Health Lives Here" Community Respiratory Program ("HLH CRP") that will be marketed to the 6,500+ independent pharmacies in the Corexa Health Pharmacy Network. The aim of HLH CRP is to bring respiratory season best practices to community pharmacies and improve access to protein-based vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics targeting respiratory infectious diseases as cold and flu season begins across the U.S. Corexa Pharmacy in Lakeland, Florida will be the first pharmacy to roll out the program later in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"As cold and flu season takes hold across the U.S., early signs point to an active flu season just as new data emerges that new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus seem to have evolved to elicit a weaker immune response for the population ," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "ommunity pharmacies are among the most important access points for care during cold and flu season, especially for vaccinations, and helping patients get the products and services they need is a community health role pharmacies have long led.. With this backdrop, and reduced respiratory vaccination rates over the last several years, we believe now is an opportune time to drive education on best practices for community pharmacies through our new Health Lives Here Community Respiratory Program to help improve community health. We are preparing to make available leading respiratory vaccine, diagnostic and therapeutic options for pharmacists and patients, through the appropriate channels, to help minimize disease burden, as well as educate the population about the risks associated with acute infectious disease including the potential for long-term conditions such as Long COVID. Our aim is to improve community health, especially in rural areas."

The U.S. vaccines market size was estimated at $26 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $40 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research, with viral vaccines representing 64.67% of the market. The U.S. viral respiratory infections treatment market is expected to grow from $16. 63 billion in 2024 to reach $35.33 USD Billion by 2032, according to Data Bridge Market Research. The U.S. infectious respiratory disease diagnostics market size was estimated at $USD 4.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2033, driven by the sustained and recurring burden of viral and bacterial respiratory infections, according to Grand View Research.

Key pillars of HLH CRP include:

Community pharmacies as respiratory care hubs. HLH CRP is designed to equip independent pharmacies in the Corexa Health Network to serve as local access points for respiratory season testing, vaccination and treatment referral. Participating pharmacies are expected to receive pharmacist education on respiratory season best practices, along with supply, benefits verification, billing and referral-routing support from Corexa Health.

HLH CRP is designed to equip independent pharmacies in the Corexa Health Network to serve as local access points for respiratory season testing, vaccination and treatment referral. Participating pharmacies are expected to receive pharmacist education on respiratory season best practices, along with supply, benefits verification, billing and referral-routing support from Corexa Health. Nuvaxovid prioritized for vaccination. Nuvaxovid, the protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, will be prioritized for the program's vaccination campaign, giving eligible patients a non-mRNA option at their local pharmacy. Nuvaxovid is FDA-approved for adults 65 and older and for individuals 12 through 64 with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk of severe COVID-19. Corexa Distribution is expected to support the supply of vaccines, tests and antivirals to participating pharmacies. For moderately to severely immunocompromised patients who may not mount an adequate response to vaccination, the Company is working to coordinate physician referral to monoclonal antibody pre-exposure prophylaxis available under FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Nuvaxovid, the protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, will be prioritized for the program's vaccination campaign, giving eligible patients a non-mRNA option at their local pharmacy. Nuvaxovid is FDA-approved for adults 65 and older and for individuals 12 through 64 with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk of severe COVID-19. Corexa Distribution is expected to support the supply of vaccines, tests and antivirals to participating pharmacies. Testing for active infections and immune response. Program pharmacies are expected to offer CLIA-waived rapid point-of-care testing for COVID-19 and influenza to support same-visit care decisions. Pharmacy-collected swabs can be sent to DataMEDS' Helomics laboratory or partner laboratories for confirmatory and multi-pathogen testing. The program also plans to offer COVID-19 neutralizing antibody testing and immune profiling for other circulating respiratory infections, such as influenza, RSV and strep.

Program pharmacies are expected to offer CLIA-waived rapid point-of-care testing for COVID-19 and influenza to support same-visit care decisions. Pharmacy-collected swabs can be sent to DataMEDS' Helomics laboratory or partner laboratories for confirmatory and multi-pathogen testing. The program also plans to offer COVID-19 neutralizing antibody testing and immune profiling for other circulating respiratory infections, such as influenza, RSV and strep. Long COVID-related biomarker panels. For patients with lingering symptoms after infection, the program plans to offer Long COVID-related biomarker panels covering cardiovascular (including microclot), immune and metabolic markers, using capillary blood samples collected at the pharmacy or at home and analyzed by laboratory partners.

For patients with lingering symptoms after infection, the program plans to offer Long COVID-related biomarker panels covering cardiovascular (including microclot), immune and metabolic markers, using capillary blood samples collected at the pharmacy or at home and analyzed by laboratory partners. Telehealth in the pharmacy through Health Lives Here mobile application. Through the Health Lives Here mobile app, patients will be able to schedule visits, complete pre-screening and connect with licensed telehealth providers, including from the pharmacy, for evaluation and, where clinically appropriate, a prescription for an antiviral within recommended treatment windows. Household contacts may also be evaluated for post-exposure prevention options. Tests, vaccinations, prescriptions and lab results are captured in a patient-controlled Health Lives Here health record, with public health reporting as required.

Through the Health Lives Here mobile app, patients will be able to schedule visits, complete pre-screening and connect with licensed telehealth providers, including from the pharmacy, for evaluation and, where clinically appropriate, a prescription for an antiviral within recommended treatment windows. Household contacts may also be evaluated for post-exposure prevention options. Tests, vaccinations, prescriptions and lab results are captured in a patient-controlled Health Lives Here health record, with public health reporting as required. Access to FDA-approved antivirals and Tollo Health products. The program aims to improve access to FDA-approved antivirals for the treatment and post-exposure prevention of COVID-19, influenza and RSV (in adults). Following the provider's antiviral decision, patients may be offered Tollo Health's Galectovid medical food as an optional adjunct, used under medical supervision and not as a substitute for FDA-approved therapy. Pharmacists will also educated on various dietary supplements that help support health immune function, including Tollo Health's Tollovid. Patients with Long COVID symptoms may also be educated on potential eligibility to participate in planned clinical research studies being prepared by Tollo Health, subject to institutional review board approval and applicable FDA requirements.

The program aims to improve access to FDA-approved antivirals for the treatment and post-exposure prevention of COVID-19, influenza and RSV (in adults). Following the provider's antiviral decision, patients may be offered Tollo Health's Galectovid medical food as an optional adjunct, used under medical supervision and not as a substitute for FDA-approved therapy.

The HLH CRP is expected to help drive engagement between Corexa Health business development representatives and community pharmacies, supported by marketing of the Health Lives Here initiative in coordination with NFL Alumni Health. Potential revenue streams related to the HLH CRP for DataMEDS include Corexa Pharmacy (vaccine & antiviral dispensing, rapid test, medical food and dietary supplement sales), Corexa Distribution (vaccine, antiviral, nutraceutical and rapid test sales), Health Lives Here (physician telehealth services) and Helomics Corporation (acute and chronic infectious disease testing and immune profiling).

Gerald Commissiong is the CEO of Tollo Health and the Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS.

About DataMEDS AI

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., is a healthcare company focused on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its health information technology platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform into the Health Lives Here mobile application from Tollo Health, LLC, and its pharmacy-related Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. DataMEDS also owns Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh, PA-based commercial clinical molecular diagnostics laboratory focused on the ChemoFx Assay chemotherapy selection diagnostics test that aims to help oncologists make chemotherapy treatment decisions. Learn more at https://datamedsai.com .

About Tollo Health

Tollo Health, LLC is a healthcare company commercializing proprietary medical foods and dietary supplements and, through TolloBio, developing biopharmaceutical candidates, alongside its Health Lives Here mobile application. Corexa Health, a subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc., distributes select Tollo Health medical foods and dietary supplements under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the design, timing and rollout of the Health Lives Here Community Respiratory Program, including its launch at Corexa Pharmacy in Lakeland, Florida and its expansion to pharmacies in the Corexa Health Network; the number of independent pharmacies that elect to participate; the Company's ability to source vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, antivirals and diagnostic tests on acceptable terms; demand for respiratory vaccines, testing and treatment, including the severity of the respiratory season; reimbursement by Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payors for vaccines, testing, antivirals and pharmacist services; state laws governing pharmacist authority to test, vaccinate, treat and prescribe; the regulatory status of products offered through the program, including products available under Emergency Use Authorization, changes to FDA labeling, and ACIP and CDC recommendations; CLIA certification and the ability of Helomics and partner laboratories to offer the contemplated respiratory, antibody and biomarker testing; the availability and performance of telehealth providers through the Health Lives Here application; the regulatory status of, and claims made for, medical foods and dietary supplements, including Galectovid and Tollovid; the initiation, timing and outcome of any clinical research studies by Tollo Health, compliance with federal and state fraud and abuse laws, including the Anti-Kickback Statute, in connection with referrals, marketing and related-party arrangements, including with Tollo Health and NFL Alumni Health; compliance with HIPAA and state health-privacy laws, and public health reporting requirements; the revenue the Company may generate from the program; the anticipated growth of the vaccine, respiratory treatment and respiratory diagnostics markets; competition from chain pharmacies and other providers; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law..

DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations

212.805.3024 | jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

IR@datamedsai.com

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ai-establishes-%22health-lives-here%22-community-respiratory-1240424