Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing, issuing 10,000,000 units ("Units") in its capital at $0.30 per Unit pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption set out in Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share on or before October 23, 2028.

The securities issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration and development activities on the Company's Bald Hill Antimony Project, as well as for general working capital purposes. A cash finder's fee of $180,000 will be paid by the Company to an arm's length third party for services provided to the Company as a finder with respect to the private placement.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable grades and widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT, SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Antimony Resources Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Antimony Resources Corp. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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