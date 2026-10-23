Magnet rare earth oxides make up 35.3% of TREO in the peak Boa Vista soil sample; surface results guide the next tests across two Arapaima targets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") reports surface sampling results that guide the next exploration steps at Boa Vista and Encachoeirado, within its Arapaima Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The results bring Boa Vista's rare earth zone into focus at surface and identify rare earth and gallium anomalies at the undrilled Encachoeirado target.

Surface Results Point to the Next Exploration Opportunities

1.54% TREO in soil. ARA-SL-219, collected on strongly kaolinized Caladão Granite saprolite at Boa Vista, returned 15,434 ppm (1.54%) TREO with 35.3% MREO/TREO and 5,171 ppm NdPr. ARA-SL-080, a pink clayey soil, returned 3,047 ppm TREO with 29.3% MREO/TREO.

About half of the soils above 500 ppm TREO. Forty of the 81 Boa Vista soil samples exceeded 500 ppm TREO. The gallium results for these samples (59 above 50 g/t Ga2O3, up to 134.4 g/t) were reported on September 24, 2026.

Rare earths at surface. The five maiden holes at Boa Vista intersected the rare earth zone from 20 to 32 m below surface, beneath the gallium-rich horizon. The soils show the same zone at surface on the slopes, where the upper horizon has been stripped, as at the Cruzeta road cut (at least 2.00% TREO in a grab sample; 22 m averaging 2,392 ppm TREO in channel; October 8, 2026).

Encachoeirado, a third target. Six of 65 stream-sediment samples exceeded 500 ppm TREO, with a maximum of 1,621 ppm (ARA-SS-292a); a pegmatite-biotitite rock chip (ARA-CR-184) returned 2,428 ppm TREO with 637 ppm Li2O and 137.1 g/t Ga2O3 and five of 13 soils exceeded 50 g/t Ga2O3. Not yet drilled.

Next steps. Close-spaced soil sampling and RC holes sited where the rare earth zone is exposed at Boa Vista; trenching and channel sampling at Encachoeirado. Subject to financing.

Comment from the CEO

"At Cruzeta, the road cut showed us the rare earth zone at surface. At Boa Vista, the soils are telling us the same thing. Where the gallium-rich upper horizon has been stripped by erosion or by a road cut, the rare earth zone is at surface, and the best of those soils, at 1.54% TREO, is of the same order as the grab sample we reported at Cruzeta. The model that led us to Boa Vista now explains what we see at surface at both drilled targets. Our next holes at Boa Vista will be sited where the zone is exposed, so that they test it from the first meter. A single sample does not make a deposit, but a soil dataset that behaves the way the model predicts is a good reason to drill," said Dr. Fernando Tallarico, P.Geo., FSEG, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.





Figure 1. The Cruzeta, Boa Vista and Encachoeirado targets, Arapaima Project: geology (Company compilation after the SGB-CPRM 1:100,000 sheets) draped on shaded relief, with the lateritic cover of the plateau surfaces, drainage, faults and the Spark tenements; the surface samples at the three targets by sample medium; and the 33 publicly reported RC drill holes. Filled symbols are the samples reported in this news release (the Boa Vista soils and the Encachoeirado samples); open symbols are the Cruzeta surface samples and the Boa Vista stream-sediment and rock-chip samples, whose yttrium values were reported on October 20, 2026. Inset: position of the map within the Arapaima tenements.

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Boa Vista: Magnet Rare Earth Oxides Account for 35.3% of the Peak Soil TREO Result

Boa Vista lies 7 to 8 km south of Cruzeta (Figure 1). Five maiden reverse circulation (RC) holes, reported on August 27, 2026, returned gallium from surface in every hole and a rare earth zone starting 20 to 32 m below surface, with composites of 1,188 to 1,565 ppm TREO and 17.3% to 23.4% MREO/TREO.

The surface results reported on September 24, 2026 covered the gallium signature of the soils, with 63 of the 86 soils then reported above 50 g/t Ga2O3 and a maximum of 134.4 g/t (ARA-SL-062). Five of those soils (ARA-SL-075 to -078 and ARA-SL-144) plot outside the Company's tenements and are not included in this news release.

The rare earth results for the other 81 soils are reported here. ARA-SL-219, collected on strongly kaolinized Caladão Granite saprolite, or weathered rock, about 2 km west-southwest of the maiden holes, returned 15,434 ppm (1.54%) TREO with 35.3% MREO/TREO and 5,171 ppm NdPr, and ARA-SL-080, a pink clayey soil, returned 3,047 ppm TREO with 29.3% MREO/TREO (Table 1; Figure 2).

Gallium in ARA-SL-219 was below the detection limit, as it was in the Cruzeta grab sample, a pattern consistent with both samples coming from below the gallium-rich horizon.





Figure 2. Boa Vista target: the 81 soil samples classed by TREO, with the five maiden RC holes, on the geology and shaded relief of Figure 1. Inset: the holes and the depth at which each intersected the rare earth zone (August 27, 2026). The holes were collared on the lateritic cover of a plateau surface; ARA-SL-219 lies about 2 km to the west-southwest, on saprolite outside the mapped lateritic cover. Stream-sediment and rock-chip samples at Boa Vista are not shown; their results are not reported here.

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The soils were collected along access routes, where road cuts and slopes expose the weathering profile beneath the gallium-rich upper horizon. The Company interprets the rare earth-rich soils as samples of the rare earth zone where it reaches surface (Figure 3). In the five maiden holes the zone lies 20 to 32 m below surface and follows the topography; on the slopes and in road cuts, where the upper horizon has been removed, it is at surface.

The same relationship was reported at the Cruzeta road cut on October 8, 2026, where channel sampling of exposed saprolite averaged 2,392 ppm TREO over 22 m and a grab sample of lightly weathered granite returned at least 2.00% TREO (praseodymium exceeded the laboratory's upper limit; the over-limit analysis is pending).

ARA-SL-219 is a single sample. Its grade is of the same order as that grab sample and about ten times the drill composites, and the planned work will test whether it reflects local primary rare earth enrichment in the granite, as proposed at Cruzeta, or secondary enrichment in the saprolite.

Table 1. Boa Vista: the two highest soil TREO results. All 81 soil results are in Appendix Table A1.

Sample Material TREO (ppm) MREO/TREO (%) NdPr (ppm) Ga2O3 (g/t) ARA-SL-219 kaolinized saprolite, Caladão Granite 15,434 35.3 5,171 <1.3 ARA-SL-080 pink clayey soil 3,047 29.3 866 48.4



MREO/TREO is the magnet rare earth share of TREO; NdPr is Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 "<" indicates a result below the detection limit (shown as oxide). Individual surface samples; not drill intervals.





Figure 3. Boa Vista. A: section along the line of the five maiden RC holes (true distances between collars; vertical exaggeration 2x): gallium from surface in every hole and the rare earth zone 20 to 32 m below surface, sub-parallel to the topography; contacts interpreted between holes; collar elevations as corrected in October 2026 (see Qualified Persons & Data Verification). B: plan of the holes and the section line. C: schematic relationship of the soil samples to the weathering profile (not to scale).

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Encachoeirado Adds an Undrilled Gallium and Rare Earth Target

Encachoeirado is a new target in the south-west of the project area, approximately 16 km west-southwest of the Cruzeta drilling (Figure 1). It has not been drilled. Reconnaissance sampling comprised 65 stream-sediment, 29 rock-chip and 13 soil samples within the Company's tenements; all results are listed in Appendix Tables A2 to A4 (selected results in Table 2).

Six of the 65 stream-sediment samples exceeded 500 ppm TREO, with a maximum of 1,621 ppm TREO and 19.7% MREO/TREO in ARA-SS-292a, and three exceeded 50 g/t Ga2O3, with a maximum of 64.5 g/t (ARA-SS-313).

Four of the 29 samples of the rock-chip series exceeded 500 ppm TREO, led by a pegmatite-biotitite sample, ARA-CR-184, with 2,428 ppm TREO, 20.3% MREO/TREO, 637 ppm Li2O, 239 ppm Nb2O5 and 137.1 g/t Ga2O3. The other three, ARA-CR-168 (1,212 ppm), ARA-CR-165 (657 ppm) and ARA-CR-186 (520 ppm), are soil and saprolite material collected within the same series; 17 of the 29 samples in the series are soils and are identified as such in Appendix Table A2.

None of the 13 soil samples exceeded 500 ppm TREO (maximum 481 ppm, ARA-SL-130), and five returned more than 50 g/t Ga2O3, with a maximum of 65.9 g/t (ARA-SL-121).

The gallium in ARA-CR-184 occurs in a biotite-rich rock and is interpreted as a lithological signature of the mica, not as the adsorbed gallium of the weathering profile at Cruzeta and Boa Vista; its lithium and niobium values are pathfinder-level anomalies for pegmatite.

Stream-sediment anomalies locate catchments, not sources. ARA-SS-292a, the highest stream-sediment result, is isolated: the samples upstream (ARA-SS-295a, 370 ppm) and downstream (ARA-SS-288a, 136 ppm) on the same drainage, and on the adjoining tributary (ARA-SS-291a, 229 ppm), are below 500 ppm TREO.

Follow-up will trace the anomalous drainages upstream (ARA-SS-289a, -292a, -316, -317, -347 and -350), map and sample the pegmatite-biotitite body around ARA-CR-184, and test the soils at closer spacing.

Table 2. Encachoeirado: selected results by sample medium. All results are in Appendix Tables A2 to A4.

Sample Medium TREO (ppm) MREO/TREO (%) NdPr (ppm) Ga2O3 (g/t) Li2O (ppm) ARA-CR-184 rock chip, pegmatite-biotitite 2,428 20.3 451 137.1 637 ARA-CR-168 soil (rock-chip series) 1,212 19.7 221 41.7 32 ARA-SS-292a stream sediment 1,621 19.7 293 14.8 30 ARA-SL-121 soil 126 16.8 17 65.9 26



Rock chips are selective samples and may not be representative. Stream sediments reflect transported material from the upstream catchment. Individual surface samples; not drill intervals.

Surface Sampling Guides the Next Tests at Boa Vista and Encachoeirado

The following work is planned, subject to field conditions, financing and required permits and access permissions (see Cautionary Statements on Exploration Results and the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information below):

Close-spaced soil sampling at Boa Vista around ARA-SL-219 and ARA-SL-080 and along the slopes and road cuts where saprolite is exposed, to map the rare earth zone at surface.

RC holes at Boa Vista sited where the rare earth zone is exposed, to test it from surface, together with the step-out and infill holes around the five maiden holes announced on August 27, 2026.

At Encachoeirado, repeat and upstream stream-sediment and soil sampling in the catchments of ARA-SS-289a, -292a, -316, -317, -347 and -350, mapping, trenching and channel sampling of the pegmatite-biotitite body around ARA-CR-184, and mineralogical characterization of the host minerals.

Reporting of surface results from the remaining Arapaima targets as the database review is completed.

Technical Notes & Reporting Basis

TREO is the sum of La2O3, CeO2, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3 and Y2O3. MREO (magnet rare earth oxides) is Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Dy2O3 + Tb4O7 NdPr is Nd2O3 + Pr6O11. MREO and NdPr are included within TREO and must not be added to it; MREO/TREO is calculated for each sample from the oxide sums. Ga2O3 = Ga × 1.3442; Li2O = Li × 2.1525; Nb2O5 = Nb × 1.4305; Sc2O3 = Sc × 1.5338. One g/t equals one ppm. Oxide values are calculated analytical equivalents of the elemental assays, not recoverable products, and gallium oxide values are not elemental gallium grades.

Results below the detection limit are reported as "<" followed by the detection limit converted to oxide and are not substituted; where a component of a sum is below the detection limit, the sum is calculated with that component at the detection limit and reported with "<".

"Mineralization" and "anomalous" in this news release mean values above 500 ppm TREO, 50 g/t Ga2O3 or 100 ppm Li2O in an individual sample; these thresholds are reporting conventions of the Company, not economic cut-offs.

The Appendix lists every sample collected within the Company's tenements in the programs reported here, including samples below the reporting thresholds: all 81 soil samples at Boa Vista and all 29 rock-chip, 13 soil and 65 stream-sediment samples at Encachoeirado, with coordinates, sample type and the field description of the sampled material, so that the results can be assessed as a whole. Six further samples, ARA-SL-075 to -078 and ARA-SL-144 at Boa Vista and ARA-SS-361 at Encachoeirado, plot outside the Company's tenements in the ANM SIGMINE layer (October 2026), 37 to 772 m from the nearest boundary, and are not reported. In the ANM registry, the Boa Vista soils lie on exploration permits and on exploration applications: 46 of the 81, including ARA-SL-080, lie on applications 830.189/2023 and 831.922/2024, for which exploration permits have not yet been granted.

Sampling, Analysis & Quality Control

Soil samples were collected by Company geologists along access routes at approximately 200 m spacing, with additional samples where the sampled material changed. Each soil sample of approximately 5 kg was taken at a depth of 50 cm or more, below the stone line where one was present, preferably from the B or C soil horizon. The field description records the color and texture of the material and, where observed, the parent material (for example saprolite). Rock-chip samples were collected from exposed fresh or weathered rock and are selective by nature; at Encachoeirado, 17 of the 29 samples of the rock-chip series are soils, and three are saprolite or regolith (Appendix Table A2). Stream-sediment samples were collected from active drainage channels, classified in the field as primary (36 samples), secondary (26) and tertiary (3) drainages, and were sieved in the field at 60 mesh (250 µm) or finer. At the laboratory every sample was prepared as received, without further size fractionation (see below). Sample locations were recorded with handheld GPS units in SIRGAS 2000 UTM Zone 24S; the horizontal accuracy of individual readings was not recorded and is typically within 3 to 10 m for such units.

Samples were prepared and analyzed by SGS Geosol Laboratórios S.A. (SGS Geosol Laboratórios Ltda. for the 2025 batches) in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil, a commercial laboratory that is independent of the Company and is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified. Preparation (PRP70J_A2) comprised drying at 105 °C, crushing to 75% passing 3 mm, Jones riffle splitting and pulverizing of a 250 g split to 95% passing 150 mesh (106 µm). Analysis was by sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish (ICM90A) for 56 elements. Laboratory quality control in the 10 batches that contain the samples reported here comprised 16 preparation blanks, 15 preparation duplicates, 15 pulp replicates and 24 analyses of the certified reference materials OREAS 460, OREAS 461, OREAS 753, AMIS0683 and AMIS0684. The preparation blanks returned at most 4.8 ppm TREO and gallium below the detection limit; the duplicate and replicate pairs agreed within 9.4% for TREO (median 3.0%); and OREAS 460, the reference material inserted in 9 of the 10 batches, returned TREO with a coefficient of variation of about 3.5% between batches. Compared with their certified values, the reference-material results for the rare earth elements were within three standard deviations, except samarium in three batches (about 9% low) and erbium in one (11% high); on average the rare earth results were 2 to 6% below the certified values, and OREAS 460 returned 95% of its certified TREO, so the reported rare earth values are, if anything, slightly understated. Gallium and lithium in AMIS0683, AMIS0684 and OREAS 753 were within three standard deviations, except gallium in OREAS 753 in one 2025 batch, which was 22% low. None of the reference materials used carries a certified fusion value for scandium. No Company-inserted blanks, duplicates or reference materials were included in these surface batches; the Company's controls (ITAK QG-01 blank; ITAK-713, ITAK-715, GRE-07 and GRE-13 reference materials) were used in the RC drilling program.

Qualified Persons & Data Verification

Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons), FAusIMM, VP Exploration, Country Manager and Director, and Dr. Fernando Tallarico, P.Geo., FSEG, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, are Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. They have prepared or supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this news release, including the interpretations, and have reviewed and approved it. Neither is independent of the Company.

The Qualified Persons have verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions in this news release, by comparing every value in the text, tables and Appendix against the SGS Geosol certificates of analysis (188 samples in 10 certificates; all element values and derived oxide totals match); reviewing the laboratory quality-control results for the batches reported; checking the sample identifiers, coordinates and field descriptions against the field records; and reviewing the chain of custody from the field to the laboratory. As part of this review, the collar elevations (RL) of the RC holes were re-determined by interpolation of 2 m topographic contours and checked against the SRTM-based digital elevation model (SRTM 30 m and its 12.5 m ALOS PALSAR resampling). The corrected elevations agree with the model within 15 m for 32 of the 33 holes reported to date (median difference 6 m; maximum 19 m, ARA-RC-025). The previously published elevations were handheld GPS readings; they differed from the model by more than 15 m for 24 of the 33 holes, by up to 142 m (ARA-RC-033). At Boa Vista the corrected RLs are 1,018 m (ARA-RC-006, previously 1,015 m), 1,015 m (ARA-RC-007, previously 1,018 m), 1,014 m (ARA-RC-008, unchanged), 1,006 m (ARA-RC-030, previously 903 m) and 994 m (ARA-RC-031, previously 980 m); at Cruzeta, for example, 944 m for ARA-RC-033 (previously 796 m) and 915 m for ARA-RC-034 (previously 826 m). All holes are vertical and the intervals are measured down-hole, so the reported intervals and grades are unaffected. The corrected elevations of the 28 Cruzeta holes are included in the updated public assay spreadsheet for Cruzeta; those of the Boa Vista holes are stated above. The verification is subject to the following limitations: the samples were collected by Company personnel; no independent sampling, resampling or check analysis at a second laboratory has been undertaken; sample coordinates are handheld GPS readings; collar elevations have not been surveyed by differential GPS; and the Qualified Persons have not independently audited the laboratory's internal procedures beyond its certification and quality-control record.

Cautionary Statements on Exploration Results

Early-stage results. The results in this news release come from reconnaissance surface sampling: 81 soil samples at Boa Vista and 29 rock-chip, 13 soil and 65 stream-sediment samples at Encachoeirado. They are individual samples, not drill intersections, channel averages or composite grades. They are preliminary, and they are not conclusive evidence of the presence or absence of an economic deposit.

Limitations of surface samples. Soils were collected along access routes rather than on a regular grid, so their distribution is biased toward roads and tracks, and each result represents the material at one point and depth only. Rock chips are selective and may not represent the average grade of the outcrop or rock unit sampled. Stream sediments integrate material transported from the upstream catchment and do not locate or grade a source. No sample in this news release establishes the continuity, thickness, extent or grade of mineralization at depth or between sample points, and continuity between the surface samples and the drill holes at Boa Vista has not been demonstrated.

Interpretations. The statements that the rare earth zone intersected in the Boa Vista drill holes reaches surface, that the soils sample that zone, and that the exploration model developed at Cruzeta applies at Boa Vista and Encachoeirado, are interpretations of the Qualified Persons based on the field descriptions, the assay results, the drill results and the topography. They have not been tested by drilling or trenching at the sample sites and may change as work proceeds. The comparison of ARA-SL-219 with the grab sample at the Cruzeta road cut is a comparison of two individual samples 7 to 8 km apart; it does not imply that the targets are connected, that either is mineralized throughout, or that either value is representative. A single sample does not establish a grade.

Terminology. "Discovery", "target", "zone", "horizon", "model" and "mineralization" are used in their exploration sense and do not mean that a mineral resource or mineral reserve has been identified. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated for any part of the Arapaima Project. The Company is not disclosing an exploration target within the meaning of NI 43-101, and no potential quantity or grade should be inferred from the sample counts, thresholds or maps in this news release. No preliminary economic assessment or other economic analysis has been completed. There is no certainty that further work will define a mineral resource or that any mineral resource, if defined, can be extracted economically.

Mineralogy and recovery. The rare earth mineralization at Arapaima is interpreted as ionic adsorption clay (IAC) style, but this has not been confirmed. The analytical method is a total digestion and does not measure the proportion of the rare earths, or of the gallium, that is ionically adsorbed or otherwise recoverable. No metallurgical test result has been reported for any element from Arapaima and no recovery has been demonstrated. The gallium value in the pegmatite-biotitite sample at Encachoeirado is interpreted as a mineralogical signature of the mica, not as evidence of adsorbed gallium.

Previously disclosed information. The surface results in this news release have not been disclosed before, except the gallium results of the Boa Vista soils (September 24, 2026), the yttrium oxide values of the surface samples, which are included in the TREO values reported here (October 20, 2026), and the drill and road-cut results referred to for context (August 27 and October 8, 2026). Previously reported assay results are unchanged. The collar elevations published in the Company's earlier drilling news releases and in its public assay spreadsheet have been corrected as described under Qualified Persons & Data Verification; the reported intervals and grades are unchanged.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

This news release uses terms defined in NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The Company's securities are quoted on the OTC Pink market in the United States. United States investors are cautioned that these terms, and the disclosure requirements of NI 43-101, differ from those of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, and that the information in this news release has not been prepared in accordance with United States standards. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated under either standard.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals exploration company whose principal asset, the Arapaima Project, comprises approximately 91,900 hectares across several municipalities in the Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Company has made gallium and rare earth element discoveries at Cruzeta and Boa Vista, where mineralization is hosted in ionic adsorption clays developed over the Caladão Granite. Lithium-bearing pegmatites are a secondary target on the property. The Company also holds the Seridó Project, comprising twelve exploration permits totaling 21,492.74 hectares in the Seridó tungsten district of Rio Grande do Norte, where tungsten-focused reconnaissance exploration is underway.

For further information

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation: the interpretation that the rare earth zone intersected in the Boa Vista drill holes reaches surface on the slopes and in road cuts and that the soil sampling maps that zone; the interpretation that the exploration model developed at Cruzeta applies at Boa Vista and Encachoeirado; the characterization of Encachoeirado as a target and of the gallium in sample ARA-CR-184 as a mineralogical signature; the planned close-spaced soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, mineralogical characterization and drilling, including the intention to site drill holes where the rare earth zone is interpreted to be exposed; the planned reporting of results from other targets; and any statement about what further work may show, find or confirm. Words such as "interpreted", "planned", "will", "intends", "expects", "potential" and "may" identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the following material factors and assumptions: that the samples, field descriptions and SGS Geosol analyses are accurate and representative of the material sampled; that the geological interpretations of the Qualified Persons, including the vertical zonation of gallium above rare earths and its relationship to topography, are correct; that the Company will obtain the financing required for the planned work on acceptable terms and in time for the planned schedule; that the Company's exploration permits remain in good standing and that its pending exploration applications are granted and that landowner, environmental and other access permissions will be obtained in the ordinary course; that drilling and laboratory contractors will be available; and that weather and field conditions will allow the work to proceed.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information because of risks that include: the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration, including the risk that additional sampling, trenching or drilling does not confirm the interpretations, the continuity or the values reported here; the risk that individual sample results, including the highest values, are not reproduced by closer-spaced work; the risk that the rare earth and gallium mineralization is not of ionic adsorption clay style, is not continuous, or is not amenable to economic recovery; the risk that no mineral resource is ever defined; metallurgical risk; the availability and cost of financing and the dilution that equity financing causes; commodity-price risk for rare earths and gallium, including the concentration of supply in a small number of countries and the effect of export controls on those markets; errors in the Company's exploration database, including the collar elevations referred to under Qualified Persons & Data Verification; title, permitting, environmental, community, regulatory and political risks in Brazil; and the other risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release for the purpose of describing the Company's current expectations and plans, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on it. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Appendix: Complete Surface Sample Results

All samples collected in the programs reported here, including those below the reporting thresholds. Coordinates in SIRGAS 2000 UTM Zone 24S (handheld GPS). Material is the field description recorded at collection. Values below the detection limit are shown as "<" followed by the detection limit converted to oxide. Scandium is reported as Sc2O3 = Sc × 1.5338.

Table A1. Boa Vista target: all 81 soil samples, sorted by TREO (highest first).

Sample Easting Northing Material (field description) TREO (ppm) MREO/TREO (%) NdPr (ppm) Ga2O3 (g/t) Sc2O3 (g/t) Nb2O5 (ppm) ARA-SL-219 235811 8106422 White to pink, extremely kaolinized saprolitized Caladão granite 15,434 35.3 5,171 <1.3 13.8 80 ARA-SL-080 241533 8113302 Pink, Clayey 3,047 29.3 866 48.4 7.7 60 ARA-SL-109 240490 8111254 Pink, 0.48 µSv/h, pinkish soil immediately above saprolite of porphyritic granitic rock, angular granules of quartz are abundant 2,466 0.9 19 48.4 13.8 129 ARA-SL-083 242052 8112680 Brown, Clayey 2,387 31.9 743 44.4 <7.7 49 ARA-SL-084 242043 8112390 Brown, Clayey 2,127 28.9 593 41.7 <7.7 56 ARA-SL-079 243990 8112739 Orange, Sandy-Clayey 1,971 19.4 365 63.2 18.4 93 ARA-SL-220 236669 8106763 Orange to pink soil near the charnockite 1,870 1.5 23 53.8 19.9 196 ARA-SL-157 243978 8112674 Intense orange clayey soil 1,853 11.5 203 80.7 23.0 109 ARA-SL-218 235071 8106275 Caladão saprolite 1,613 29.5 460 25.5 <7.7 43 ARA-SL-116 241196 8110091 Red, 0.44 µSv/h, saprolite of granitic rock 1,538 1.8 24 45.7 9.2 96 ARA-SL-145 242785 8104193 Clay-rich soil ranging from pink to white, with sparse medium-grained quartz grains 1,398 23.2 320 52.4 <7.7 34 ARA-SL-082 241921 8112954 Brown, Clayey 1,370 28.5 379 43.0 <7.7 44 ARA-SL-111 240608 8110884 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.50 µSv/h, angular granules of quartz are abundant 1,336 2.5 30 47.0 13.8 124 ARA-SL-162 243533 8115121 Orange clayey soil 1,230 15.3 179 61.8 18.4 90 ARA-SL-040 238643 8109820 Orange, 0.46 µSv/h 1,228 2.1 23 64.5 26.1 169 ARA-SL-156 243135 8114955 Light orange to pinkish-red clayey soil 1,195 20.5 234 67.2 13.8 90 ARA-SL-110 240534 8111077 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.48 µSv/h 1,167 7.2 80 48.4 15.3 103 ARA-SL-071 243910 8114742 Orange, Sandy 1,161 19.5 214 64.5 18.4 84 ARA-SL-070 243915 8114975 Orange, Sandy 1,080 17.4 177 61.8 16.9 86 ARA-SL-114 241018 8110448 Brown, 0.82 µSv/h, quartz-rich saprolite 1,054 22.3 226 37.6 <7.7 87 ARA-SL-081 241743 8113149 Beige, Sandy-Clayey 1,029 12.0 119 39.0 <7.7 56 ARA-SL-041 234393 8107167 Red, Sandy-Clayey, 0.27 µSv/h 1,001 22.1 208 47.0 21.5 69 ARA-SL-073 244092 8114295 Orange, Sandy 984 9.1 84 68.6 19.9 83 ARA-SL-151 241461 8104637 Beige to light-brown sandy soil 883 20.7 174 48.4 <7.7 51 ARA-SL-117 241274 8109905 Red, Sandy-Clayey, 0.66 µSv/h, angular granules of quartz 867 5.2 42 55.1 9.2 96 ARA-SL-074 244130 8114050 Orange, Sandy 858 19.9 163 63.2 16.9 103 ARA-SL-063 238739 8105844 Red, Sandy-Clayey, 0.46 µSv/h, transition from reddish 855 21.0 172 61.8 10.7 123 ARA-SL-147 240404 8106273 Orange-brown clayey soil with fine- to medium-grained quartz 813 18.0 140 57.8 10.7 123 ARA-SL-072 243958 8114513 Orange, Sandy 772 9.4 68 63.2 16.9 86 ARA-SL-158 244447 8115131 Orange-ochre clayey soil 768 17.7 130 61.8 15.3 103 ARA-SL-150 241409 8104676 White and orange clayey soil 759 22.2 161 59.1 7.7 46 ARA-SL-146 241449 8103375 Clay-rich soil ranging from orange to red, with medium-grained quartz grains 739 22.8 161 51.1 <7.7 43 ARA-SL-120 241569 8109392 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.44 µSv/h 680 2.7 16 56.5 12.3 69 ARA-SL-118 241329 8109708 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.65 µSv/h 607 16.7 97 56.5 9.2 89 ARA-SL-113 240857 8110573 Red, Sandy-Clayey, 0.46 µSv/h, angular granules of quartz are abundant 601 2.8 13 43.0 10.7 147 ARA-SL-112 240718 8110725 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.44 µSv/h 555 5.7 28 49.7 10.7 112 ARA-SL-161 242165 8113281 Orange sandy clay soil 550 10.1 53 52.4 12.3 72 ARA-SL-061 238650 8106030 Pink, 0.46 µSv/h, granitic saprolite 526 1.4 5 49.7 16.9 119 ARA-SL-152 241507 8104592 Highly clayey pinkish-red soil 524 11.9 57 67.2 12.3 117 ARA-SL-160 242375 8113095 Orange clayey soil with fine- to medium-grained sand 506 7.0 33 60.5 13.8 74 ARA-SL-155 245228 8110954 Orange clay, variating light to dark 496 20.9 97 63.2 <7.7 57 ARA-SL-037 238119 8109713 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.47 µSv/h 494 2.4 10 68.6 21.5 166 ARA-SL-115 241102 8110280 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.73 µSv/h 486 20.0 92 26.9 <7.7 33 ARA-SL-149 240719 8105206 Clayey red soil in the upper surface layer (~5 cm), underlain by kaolinitic soil with large quartz veins 469 5.4 23 72.6 9.2 84 ARA-SL-055 237808 8106991 Pink, Sandy-Clayey, 0.48 µSv/h, granules of quartz and clay pseudomorphs after feldspar 464 2.3 9 57.8 18.4 144 ARA-SL-059 238219 8106360 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.57 µSv/h 437 1.9 5 76.6 12.3 199 ARA-SL-104 238914 8106154 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.73 µSv/h 426 3.6 11 73.9 13.8 179 ARA-SL-148 241359 8106255 Highly clayey orange soil 399 10.3 38 73.9 12.3 97 ARA-SL-039 238460 8109825 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.45 µSv/h 393 6.0 21 69.9 21.5 172 ARA-SL-119 241471 8109557 Beige, 0.42 µSv/h, saprolite of granitic rock 379 13.5 48 37.6 <7.7 72 ARA-SL-058 238094 8106515 Red, Sandy-Clayey, 0.61 µSv/h 373 1.8 5 87.4 15.3 212 ARA-SL-106 239267 8106237 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.67 µSv/h 349 5.9 17 51.1 9.2 116 ARA-SL-107 239468 8106216 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.66 µSv/h 349 13.7 44 78.0 9.2 130 ARA-SL-062 238759 8106025 Red, Sandy-Clayey, 0.70 µSv/h, granitic saprolite 338 14.5 43 134.4 21.5 255 ARA-SL-068 237545 8108058 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.54 µSv/h 267 14.9 35 80.7 18.4 153 ARA-SL-159 245436 8111487 Brown clayey soil 260 17.6 43 43.0 <7.7 49 ARA-SL-105 239070 8106276 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.76 µSv/h 260 4.5 7 69.9 10.7 170 ARA-SL-036 237924 8109718 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.40 µSv/h 260 3.7 7 67.2 16.9 140 ARA-SL-060 238398 8106175 Pink, 0.51 µSv/h, granitic saprolite 254 2.9 4 67.2 16.9 210 ARA-SL-038 238316 8109698 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.41 µSv/h 250 3.3 6 68.6 21.5 159 ARA-SL-170 245440 8111987 Brownish-orange sandy-silty soil 238 18.4 40 59.1 9.2 60 ARA-SL-035 237731 8109760 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.39 µSv/h 212 4.5 7 67.2 12.3 130 ARA-SL-166 244792 8111760 Dark brown clayey soil 211 16.6 32 56.5 <7.7 62 ARA-SL-143 237429 8104273 White sandy-clayey soil, kaolin-rich, developed over granitoid regolith 198 19.7 32 51.1 <7.7 27 ARA-SL-163 245191 8113891 Orange clayey soil 197 13.1 24 49.7 12.3 66 ARA-SL-165 244529 8111639 Dark brown clayey-silty soil 190 18.0 32 41.7 7.7 44 ARA-SL-164 244330 8111412 Brown silty soil on the topographic high 187 16.6 29 52.4 7.7 54 ARA-SL-066 237277 8108351 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.51 µSv/h 177 17.8 27 75.3 16.9 140 ARA-SL-067 237400 8108194 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.53 µSv/h 160 18.4 25 84.7 18.4 162 ARA-SL-065 237215 8108540 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.52 µSv/h 160 18.3 25 75.3 16.9 139 ARA-SL-108 239658 8106278 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.89 µSv/h 157 10.8 14 76.6 10.7 170 ARA-SL-064 237162 8108729 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.49 µSv/h 140 19.2 23 79.3 16.9 133 ARA-SL-069 237674 8107904 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.51 µSv/h 136 17.6 20 82.0 15.3 139 ARA-SL-056 237852 8106802 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.50 µSv/h, granules of quartz 133 4.5 5 67.2 15.3 142 ARA-SL-101 237795 8107746 Red, Sandy-Clayey, 0.50 µSv/h 131 16.3 17 86.0 15.3 139 ARA-SL-034 237553 8109662 Orange, Sandy-Clayey, 0.44 µSv/h 129 12.3 13 83.3 16.9 147 ARA-SL-102 237828 8107550 Red, Sandy-Clayey, 0.58 µSv/h 122 17.3 17 94.1 13.8 139 ARA-SL-169 245310 8111176 Orange clayey soil 119 16.3 17 59.1 9.2 66 ARA-SL-168 245242 8111343 Brown clayey soil 115 16.9 18 53.8 <7.7 62 ARA-SL-103 237835 8107353 Red, Sandy-Clayey, 0.58 µSv/h 104 11.3 8 76.6 12.3 134 ARA-SL-057 237921 8106616 Brown, Sandy-Clayey, 0.58 µSv/h, granules of quartz 82 11.7 7 60.5 12.3 172

Table A2. Encachoeirado target: all 29 samples of the rock-chip series, sorted by TREO (highest first).

Sample Easting Northing Material class Field description TREO (ppm) MREO/TREO (%) NdPr (ppm) Ga2O3 (g/t) Sc2O3 (g/t) Nb2O5 (ppm) ARA-CR-184 216006 8116308 Rock Moderately weathered pegmatite veins and biotitite (>90% biotite) bodies/veins 2,428 20.3 451 137.1 26.1 239 ARA-CR-168 219875 8103923 Soil Soil near drainage channels, representative of the area 1,212 19.7 221 41.7 9.2 57 ARA-CR-165 222610 8103266 Soil Intensely reddish soil with a prominent preserved quartz vein 657 18.3 113 44.4 <7.7 33 ARA-CR-186 214282 8112894 Saprolite/regolith Clayey saprolite with biotite 520 22.1 104 49.7 12.3 51 ARA-CR-164 222677 8103298 Soil Whitish, strongly kaolinized soil/regolith developed above a felsic granitoid containing abundant garnet 374 21.7 74 30.9 <7.7 14 ARA-CR-173 218147 8109549 Soil Orange soil within a very thick profile, with portions containing coarse biotite grains, indicating preserved pegmatite 342 20.4 64 29.6 <7.7 33 ARA-CR-158 222022 8111919 Rock Pegmatite with centimeter-sized feldspar grains 323 19.8 59 26.9 <7.7 23 ARA-CR-181 217923 8111116 Soil Soil varying from more orange and sandy portions to more pink and clay-rich portions 288 19.1 50 41.7 7.7 39 ARA-CR-176 219406 8109207 Soil Orange soil with coarse garnet grains 278 22.2 55 40.3 9.2 31 ARA-CR-169 220205 8105269 Soil Soil near drainage channels, representative of the area 251 21.1 50 57.8 10.7 83 ARA-CR-172 218249 8110101 Soil Orange sandy-clayey soil 218 18.9 36 29.6 <7.7 21 ARA-CR-155 220399 8109106 Rock Fine-grained leucogranite 211 20.5 39 25.5 <7.7 17 ARA-CR-179 217781 8112003 Soil Highly kaolinized white soil within a very thick soil profile, with a stone line at the top 202 18.4 34 44.4 <7.7 46 ARA-CR-170 220403 8104805 Soil Soil near drainage channels, representative of the area 183 19.5 32 55.1 9.2 46 ARA-CR-0033 219305 8111691 Rock Pegmatite 173 17.2 27 41.7 <7.7 16 ARA-CR-187 215046 8113641 Soil Granite altered into an orange soil, with abundant kaolin and clayey material, containing biotite 157 21.0 30 57.8 7.7 53 ARA-CR-163 218129 8107236 Saprolite/regolith Saprolitized rock collected from an adit/gallery 152 22.5 27 24.2 <7.7 21 ARA-CR-175 216335 8109287 Soil Light brown, highly clay-rich soil with a kaolinitic appearance, containing preserved pegmatite veins 150 17.7 23 39.0 7.7 33 ARA-CR-0032 219295 8111793 Rock Pegmatite on gallery 144 21.5 25 49.7 <7.7 23 ARA-CR-182 216093 8118908 Soil Pink and white clay-rich soil with kaolin-bearing veins and pure mica 135 21.0 22 45.7 10.7 30 ARA-CR-167 219298 8102072 Soil Soil near drainage channels, representative of the area 112 15.5 15 51.1 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-CR-159 219547 8111390 Rock Pegmatitic granitoid with coarse garnet grains 111 17.0 16 22.9 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-CR-127 222307 8110589 Saprolite/regolith Weathered pegmatite, k-felds in leucogranite saprolite. Small portions of greenish clayey material 111 20.3 19 45.7 <7.7 41 ARA-CR-180 218045 8110825 Soil Two soil types: the orange soil may be transported, while the pink, highly clay-rich soil may be in situ 107 15.4 15 41.7 <7.7 29 ARA-CR-166 219657 8102884 Soil Soil near drainage channels, representative of the area 97 18.0 16 49.7 7.7 30 ARA-CR-178 216547 8111582 Soil Brown soil from the headwater area of a drainage 84 15.7 11 60.5 <7.7 40 ARA-CR-157 222407 8111806 Rock Pegmatite vein with qz-fk 50 18.1 6 45.7 <7.7 50 ARA-CR-174 217260 8109497 Rock Pegmatitic rock composed of >90% feldspar grains 23 21.4 4 22.9 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-CR-154 220440 8104788 Rock Fine-grained leucogranite 22 17.2 3 32.3 <7.7 <14.3

Table A3. Encachoeirado target: all 13 soil samples, sorted by Ga2O3 (highest first).

Sample Easting Northing Material (field description) TREO (ppm) MREO/TREO (%) NdPr (ppm) Ga2O3 (g/t) Sc2O3 (g/t) Nb2O5 (ppm) ARA-SL-121 217107 8110889 Dark brown clay-rich soil with few grains 126 16.8 17 65.9 7.7 50 ARA-SL-123 213221 8113263 Orange, clay-rich soil with very fine crystals 121 17.8 17 64.5 12.3 60 ARA-SL-122 213142 8112536 Brown, moderately clay-rich soil with fine quartz grains 110 17.7 15 60.5 10.7 51 ARA-SL-125 214787 8114449 Orange-brown, sandy to moderately clayey soil with minor kaolin 169 17.9 26 55.1 <7.7 44 ARA-SL-131 215377 8119508 Pinkish clay-rich soil with kaolinized portions and pegmatite remnants containing coarse mica grains (biotite and muscovite), quartz, and feldspar 230 23.6 47 53.8 <7.7 41 ARA-SL-124 214182 8112253 Dark brown, clay-rich soil with fine-grained crystals 202 18.9 34 49.7 <7.7 34 ARA-SL-127 214618 8115438 Gray to brownish-gray, clay-rich soil with fine-grained crystals 260 18.3 42 48.4 <7.7 36 ARA-SL-178 223322 8119089 Orange-brown clayey soil containing fine quartz grains 172 15.7 23 48.4 <7.7 30 ARA-SL-126 214753 8114891 Orange sandy soil with fine clay and kaolin 271 20.4 51 45.7 <7.7 31 ARA-SL-128 214879 8116177 Orange-brown saprolite with kaolin and fine quartz 355 21.9 70 45.7 7.7 30 ARA-SL-130 216004 8116287 Soils exposed at the base of a large erosion feature, comprising a sandy portion interpreted as granitoid regolith and a highly clay-rich orange portion 481 22.9 100 44.4 <7.7 36 ARA-SL-129 215229 8116603 Clayey saprolite associated with pegmatite, containing fine quartz and biotite 164 17.9 26 43.0 <7.7 23 ARA-SL-136 216835 8118252 Dark brown clay-rich soil with quartz 128 16.9 17 41.7 <7.7 29

Table A4. Encachoeirado target: all 65 stream-sediment samples, sorted by TREO (highest first).

Sample Easting Northing Drainage (field) Material TREO (ppm) MREO/TREO (%) NdPr (ppm) Ga2O3 (g/t) Sc2O3 (g/t) Nb2O5 (ppm) ARA-SS-292a 220423 8109111 Secondary Clay 1,621 19.7 293 14.8 <7.7 322 ARA-SS-316 221858 8103859 Secondary Clay 823 18.6 144 33.6 <7.7 29 ARA-SS-347 213140 8114870 Secondary Clay and fine/medium sand 789 19.8 120 24.2 <7.7 16 ARA-SS-289a 219546 8111390 Primary Clay 745 19.9 134 22.9 <7.7 66 ARA-SS-350 214237 8115883 Primary Sand 689 18.0 96 20.2 <7.7 17 ARA-SS-317 222305 8103066 Primary Clay 522 18.8 92 47.0 <7.7 36 ARA-SS-295a 220403 8106964 Secondary Clay 370 20.1 69 24.2 <7.7 44 ARA-SS-308 216162 8113263 Secondary Clay 365 20.0 66 26.9 <7.7 19 ARA-SS-296a 220036 8105744 Secondary Clay 357 20.1 67 12.1 <7.7 44 ARA-SS-312 219528 8102932 Secondary Clay 309 20.8 57 17.5 <7.7 69 ARA-SS-330 217587 8118222 Primary Clay 305 19.5 52 21.5 <7.7 19 ARA-SS-334 216056 8116612 Primary Clay 297 20.0 51 41.7 <7.7 36 ARA-SS-297a 219539 8105650 Primary Clay 296 20.1 55 33.6 <7.7 170 ARA-SS-301 220345 8108326 Primary Clay 269 19.7 47 22.9 <7.7 41 ARA-SS-290a 220649 8110116 Secondary Clay and fine sand 260 21.0 51 18.8 <7.7 36 ARA-SS-293a 218545 8109096 Secondary Clay and fine sand 254 20.4 46 13.4 <7.7 23 ARA-SS-354 215441 8115096 Primary Clay 253 19.9 45 43.0 9.2 36 ARA-SS-315 220409 8104849 Secondary Clay 251 20.9 49 9.4 <7.7 27 ARA-SS-359 222860 8118865 Primary Silt 248 19.1 42 32.3 <7.7 19 ARA-SS-309 219198 8108057 Primary Clay 236 18.6 39 41.7 <7.7 26 ARA-SS-313 219315 8101917 Tertiary Clay 234 17.1 37 64.5 <7.7 23 ARA-SS-291a 220767 8109145 Tertiary Clay 229 21.4 45 14.8 <7.7 23 ARA-SS-346 213539 8114614 Primary Sandy-silty 228 19.2 36 30.9 <7.7 19 ARA-SS-286a 219618 8102698 Primary Clay and medium sand 223 21.5 44 8.1 <7.7 41 ARA-SS-311 220033 8104026 Secondary Clay 219 19.6 39 41.7 <7.7 36 ARA-SS-349 214000 8115679 Primary Fine sand with silt 216 19.3 36 40.3 <7.7 27 ARA-SS-299 218294 8104606 Primary Clay and fine sand 211 20.3 39 51.1 <7.7 77 ARA-SS-284a 219419 8102288 Tertiary Clay 211 20.2 39 12.1 <7.7 23 ARA-SS-348 213535 8115224 Primary Clay 204 19.2 32 22.9 <7.7 16 ARA-SS-337 215134 8118800 Primary Clay and fine sand 202 18.9 29 24.2 <7.7 14 ARA-SS-314 220164 8105271 Secondary Clay 201 19.5 37 24.2 <7.7 24 ARA-SS-310 219955 8108268 Primary Clay 200 20.6 37 18.8 <7.7 30 ARA-SS-336 215658 8118948 Primary Grey clay and fine sand 200 20.1 34 29.6 <7.7 23 ARA-SS-285a 219613 8102179 Primary Clay and fine sand 198 19.9 36 17.5 <7.7 24 ARA-SS-343 214973 8112026 Primary Clay and very fine sand 193 20.0 35 16.1 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-318 217429 8109575 Secondary Clay and sand 192 18.3 31 53.8 <7.7 40 ARA-SS-341 213770 8118037 Secondary Sand 191 19.8 32 16.1 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-321 216763 8109511 Secondary Clay 190 18.1 28 26.9 <7.7 21 ARA-SS-300 221780 8109905 Primary Clay and fine sand 189 19.4 34 34.9 <7.7 23 ARA-SS-344 213320 8113817 Primary Clay and fine sand 188 19.0 30 28.2 7.7 27 ARA-SS-305 218132 8107241 Secondary Clay 186 20.6 32 41.7 <7.7 29 ARA-SS-306 217411 8107455 Primary Clay 186 20.0 32 5.4 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-353 214994 8112945 Primary Sand and fine clay 184 20.4 32 26.9 <7.7 16 ARA-SS-352 215396 8111935 Primary Sand and Clay 183 19.8 31 18.8 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-327 217371 8111500 Primary Clay 181 19.6 32 20.2 <7.7 20 ARA-SS-307 217252 8106169 Secondary Clay 174 19.2 29 36.3 <7.7 47 ARA-SS-298a 218846 8105109 Primary Clay 171 20.3 32 24.2 <7.7 124 ARA-SS-360 223197 8120357 Secondary Clay and medium sand 163 18.5 27 34.9 <7.7 19 ARA-SS-332 217724 8119444 Secondary Medium sand 145 21.2 28 9.4 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-303 218402 8106582 Primary Clay 144 19.7 25 37.6 <7.7 73 ARA-SS-302 219054 8106266 Secondary Clay and fine/medium sand 140 20.2 26 24.2 <7.7 53 ARA-SS-288a 220790 8111909 Secondary Clay and fine sand 136 19.9 25 13.4 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-351 216137 8109250 Secondary Clay 127 17.7 20 41.7 <7.7 36 ARA-SS-326 217701 8111869 Primary Clay 121 20.3 22 32.3 <7.7 27 ARA-SS-319 217387 8108799 Primary Clay and sand 121 20.1 21 49.7 <7.7 30 ARA-SS-328 217103 8110049 Primary Clay 118 19.4 21 18.8 <7.7 16 ARA-SS-345 213576 8114227 Primary Clay 115 19.8 19 21.5 <7.7 16 ARA-SS-335 216487 8118210 Primary Sandy-silty. 114 17.7 16 22.9 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-333 216111 8119580 Secondary Clay 109 19.7 19 18.8 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-304 218127 8106663 Secondary Clay 103 18.8 17 34.9 <7.7 26 ARA-SS-331 217153 8119138 Primary Clay and fine sand 102 17.9 15 29.6 <7.7 23 ARA-SS-324 217858 8111527 Secondary Clay 95 19.7 17 29.6 <7.7 24 ARA-SS-340 214199 8118227 Primary Medium and fine sand 85 20.7 16 16.1 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-325 217839 8111744 Secondary Clay 71 19.8 13 16.1 <7.7 <14.3 ARA-SS-329 217018 8110069 Primary Clay 55 19.3 9 28.2 <7.7 20

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