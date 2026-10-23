HEXPOL AB: HEXPOL AB (publ) Interim report January - September 2026

July-September 2026

Sales amounted to 5 300 MSEK (4 692).

EBIT amounted to 651 MSEK (688).

EBIT margin amounted to 12,3 percent (14,7).

EBIT, adjusted amounted to 723 MSEK (688).

EBIT margin, adjusted amounted to 13,6 percent (14,7).

Profit after tax, adjusted amounted to 502 MSEK (465).

Earnings per share, adjusted amounted to 1,46 SEK (1,35).

Operating cash flow amounted to 669 MSEK (740).

January-September 2026

Sales amounted to 15 348 MSEK (15 070).

EBIT amounted to 2 080 MSEK (2 283).

EBIT margin amounted to 13,6 percent (15,1).

EBIT, adjusted amounted to 2 196 MSEK (2 283).

EBIT margin, adjusted amounted to 14,3 percent (15,1).

Profit after tax, adjusted amounted to 1 561 MSEK (1 604).

Earnings per share, adjusted amounted to 4,53 SEK (4,66).

Operating cash flow amounted to 1 582 MSEK (1 762).

Continued strong growth

During my first quarter as President and CEO of HEXPOL it is very pleasing to see a double-digit organic growth of 12 percent, a continuation of the strong growth we delivered during the second quarter. Despite a continued uncertain environment, we have increased the volumes within most of our largest end customer segment and at the same time successfully adjusted the prices to compensate for increasing raw material prices. The margin was negatively affected during the quarter primarily due to higher overhead costs necessary to enable growth. Through the recent acquisitions of Vipa Group and Symplast A.S we are taking important steps in our growth ambition within the business area Thermoplastic Compounding. Not least, we are strengthening our position in the rapidly growing cable market.

For the full comments from the CEO, please see the report >>> https://investors.hexpol.com/en/reports-presentations

Henrik Elmin

President and CEO

For inquiries, please contact:

Fredrik Erlandsson

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+46 70 309 00 21

fredrik.erlandsson@hexpol.com

About HEXPOL

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts.

The Group is organized in three business areas - HEXPOL Compounding, HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products.

The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19,324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.

Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

This information is information that Hexpol is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 11:00 CEST.