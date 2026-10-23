Lammhults Design Group AB: Interim Report for January-September 2026

Strong order intake and improved operating profit

Third Quarter

Net sales amounted to 208.9 MSEK (205.4)

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 37.0% (37.3)

Adjusted operating profit amounted to 11.5 MSEK (6.9)

Free cash flow including leasing amounted to -4.8 MSEK (5.9)

Order backlog amounted to 218.1 MSEK (189.4)

Comments from President and CEO Susanna Hilleskog

Stable quarter in a persistently varied market environment

The Group's revenue increased with 1.7 per cent than in the corresponding period of the previous year, of which 1.6 per cent was due to positive currency effects. The performance varied between our two business areas, with a sales growth within Office Interiors by 5.5 per cent, while sales within Library Interiors declined by 4.6 per cent.

Order intake for the Group increased by 20.8 per cent, while the total order backlog at the end of the period was 15.2 per cent higher than at the same point last year. The adjusted gross margin amounted to 37.0 per cent (37.3).

Adjusted operating profit amounted to 11.5 MSEK (6.9) during the period, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 5.5 per cent (3.4). Free cash flow, including leases, amounted to -4.8 MSEK (5.9).

While market conditions continue to vary across geographies and segments, we are seeing some signs of increased activity in parts of the value chain. We are pleased to report improved earnings for the quarter on essentially unchanged revenue, combined with a strong increase in order intake.

Several factors contribute to the stable performance

The Group operates across a number of geographical markets and market segments. The stable performance during the quarter can partly be attributed to positive mix and coordination effects, combined with continued cost control.

Within the Library Interiors business area, we continue to pursue efficiency improvements through our new ERP system, alongside marketing and brand-building activities and additional resources that support our ambitions for future growth in various ways. We see opportunities both in continued geographical expansion of our project business and in the further development of our digital sales.

Within Office Interiors, we continue our transformation journey, with the primary focus on improving profitability. Although we have not yet reached the financial performance we are aiming for, Office Interiors delivered a significantly improved result in the quarter. Particularly encouraging are the clear advances and positive developments across various areas of the business and in the way we work and collaborate. This is especially evident in the synergies within the sales process, where our sales teams now work across the business area's entire portfolio. A much-anticipated next step for the organisation is the launch of our business-area-wide CRM system, which will significantly facilitate and streamline sales activities across our brands, with the customer at the centre.

Optimism and continued investment, both externally and internally

Our continued investments, both externally and internally, reflect the Group's long-term strategy and ambition to strengthen our position and competitiveness. Our focus includes strengthening our presence across several market segments and geographies, continued digitalisation, and the development of our design, products and brands. Together with internal efficiency improvements and competence development, these initiatives strengthen our ability to generate profitable growth and capitalise on a future market recovery. Our target of an EBIT margin of 8-10 per cent in a normalised market remains unchanged.

Invitation to report presentation

Today at 14:00 CET, the report will be presented in a live webcast by CEO Susanna Hilleskog and CFO Jesper Langebro for the press and the financial market. To access the presentation, please use the link below. The webcast includes the opportunity to submit written questions. The presentation will be held in Swedish.

https://events.inderes.com/lammhults-design-group/q3-report-2026

For further information, please contact:

Susanna Hilleskog, CEO and President, tel. +46 (0) 709 55 13 37

Jesper Langebro, CFO, tel. +46 (0) 708 63 70 30

This information is information that Lammhults Design Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on 23 October 2026, through the agency of the contact person set out above.

About Lammhults Design Group

Lammhults Design Group is a Swedish furniture group that develops products and interior solutions for public spaces and office environments. The Group operates through two business areas: Office Interiors and Library Interiors. The Group creates long-term profitable growth by developing and refining its brands, strengthening its customer offering, and improving operational efficiency. Its operations are based on customer insight, design, innovation, and sustainability. The portfolio includes some of Scandinavia's strongest brands, with products developed in close collaboration with leading designers. Lammhults Design Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. www.lammhultsdesigngroup.com

Scandinavian design. Multiplied.

This is an English translation of the original Swedish text. In case of any discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.