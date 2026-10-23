Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Reaffirms 2027 Guidance of $300 Million to $350 Million in Revenue and $60 Million to $80 Million in Adjusted EBITDA

Initial Michigan AI compute capacity expected to be energized and begin revenue-generating activities in December 2026; operating momentum and expanding blockchain and digital asset initiatives support outlook

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today reaffirmed its preliminary consolidated financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2027, of $300 million to $350 million in revenue and $60 million to $80 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

The outlook reflects management's current expectations for three principal operating platforms: data center, AI infrastructure and robotics; lending, financial services and digital assets; and portfolio companies operated through the Company's hybrid private equity platform, where the latter two are housed within Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company expects the first phase of AI compute capacity at its Michigan campus to be energized in December 2026, with revenue-generating activities expected to commence in connection with that milestone. This initial deployment represents an important step in the Company's transition toward a larger AI infrastructure business, with additional growth anticipated as capacity is developed and customer deployments progress.

"We are seeing encouraging progress across our businesses as we prepare to begin revenue-generating AI operations at our Michigan campus," said William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data. "Our operating forecasts support our reaffirmed 2027 guidance. We remain focused on delivering contracted capacity, securing the resources needed for development and meeting the milestones that support our outlook."

The Company previously announced preliminary consolidated revenue of approximately $40 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, an increase of approximately 64% compared to $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The increase reflected stronger contributions from crane operations, defense, lending and trading, and other revenue, including software supporting blockchain network operations. Defense revenue reflected the inclusion of Gresham Worldwide, Inc. following its reconsolidation. These increases were partially offset by lower Bitcoin mining revenue.

The preliminary third-quarter revenue figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditor and remain subject to completion of quarter-end financial closing procedures and review. Actual results may differ materially from the estimate, which does not present a complete assessment of the Company's third-quarter financial results.

"We believe the Company's current market valuation does not reflect the progress across our businesses or the value of the platform we have assembled," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "Alongside the Michigan AI data center, we see significant opportunity in tokenization and our broader blockchain and digital asset activities. We believe growth in these activities can contribute meaningfully to revenue and improve our profitability profile as we execute our operating plans."

The preliminary guidance reflects management's current expectations regarding future business performance, including anticipated customer deployments, financing activities, digital asset initiatives and the performance of its portfolio businesses. Actual results may differ materially.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA quantitatively to GAAP net income or loss without unreasonable effort because certain necessary components cannot currently be reasonably estimated. These include future interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, acquisition-related expenses and changes in the fair value of financial instruments. These items are expected to be material to future GAAP results.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Another of Hyperscale Data's wholly owned subsidiaries, ACG, is a hybrid private equity firm and operating company that acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets and the third wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.