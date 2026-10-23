WeRide Inc.: From Physical AI to Scaled Deployment: WeRide Named Among WICV 2026's Top 10 Automotive AI Application Cases

WeRide was named among WICV 2026's "Top 10 Automotive AI Application Cases of 2026" for its Physical AI flywheel powered by GENESIS and WITT.

Founder and CEO Dr. Tony Han shared WeRide's approach to applying L4 autonomous driving technology to L2 advanced driver-assistance systems, emphasizing intelligence density and safety.

WeRide continues to expand real-world deployment across L2 to L4, with operations in more than 60 cities across 13 countries and an L4 fleet of approximately 3,600 vehicles.





BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has been named among the "Top 10 Automotive AI Application Cases of 2026" at the 2026 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference (WICV). The recognition highlights WeRide's innovative Physical AI flywheel powered by WeRide GENESIS and WeRide WITT, demonstrating how the company is translating cutting-edge AI technologies into large-scale commercial applications.





WeRide's Physical AI flywheel recognised among the "Top 10 Automotive AI Application Cases of 2026".

The selected case of WeRide's Physical AI flywheel, highlights the practical application of the collaborative application of cutting-edge AI technologies in autonomous driving development. At its core, the flywheel brings together WeRide GENESIS, WeRide's proprietary general-purpose simulation model, and WeRide WITT, WeRide's Physical AI Cognitive Foundation Model. WeRide WITT extracts and validates physical facts from real-world road data, while WeRide GENESIS uses these insights to generate high-fidelity simulation scenarios that adhere to real-world physical laws, strengthening training in complex driving scenarios and long-tail situations. Together, the two models empower vehicle-side models, improve development efficiency and adaptability to complex scenarios, and support the deployment of autonomous driving technology across cities and vehicle platforms.

Focusing on the path to scaled production of autonomous driving, Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide, delivered a keynote titled "The Critical Leap Toward Scaled Deployment of Autonomous Driving" at the conference's Key Technology Forum, sharing WeRide's experience in applying L4 expertise to L2 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Dr. Han highlighted "intelligence density" as a key metric for evaluating ADAS solutions: how much intelligence each TOPS of computing power can deliver. The goal is to achieve a higher level of intelligent driving with limited computing resources. He also emphasized that investing in safety is essential to earning user trust and building long-term brand value. As the technology advances and its applications expand, safety must remain a priority at every stage, protecting not only passengers inside the vehicle but also every road user outside it.

WICV 2026 was held in Yizhuang, Beijing, from October 21 to 23, and was co-hosted by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Transport, and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality. This year's conference was themed "Pooling Wisdom, Boundless Connectivity: Advancing Steadily Towards a New Era of Automated Driving". The conference has been held annually since 2018 and serves as a major industry event for intelligent connected vehicles, as well as an important platform for policy development and international cooperation.

WeRide's autonomous driving technologies were also showcased in real-world applications during the conference. During WICV 2026, WeRide deployed more than a dozen Robotaxis and Robobuses, providing autonomous ride experiences and shuttle services for attendees. The nearly 7-kilometer Robotaxi experience route started and ended at the main venue, while Robobuses provided shuttle services connecting conference venues and visitor destinations, including Yonghui Building, BAIC BluePark, Rocket Street, and Robot World.

Today, WeRide has commercialized its full-stack autonomous driving technologies spanning L2 to L4, with operations spanning more than 60 cities across 13 countries worldwide. Its L4 autonomous driving fleet comprises approximately 3,600 vehicles, supported by extensive operating experience across different cities and real-world use cases.

WeRide's autonomous passenger vehicles are already operating publicly in major global cities, including Guangzhou, Beijing, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Singapore, Riyadh, and Zurich. Through global mobility platforms such as Uber and Grab, as well as local partners including SBB, ioki and TXAI, WeRide is integrating autonomous driving into more urban transportation networks and will soon launch services in additional markets including Spain and Denmark.

WeRide's L4 autonomous driving technology is also empowering mass-produced passenger vehicles through shared technology architecture. WRD 3.0, WeRide's one-stage end-to-end L2++ ADAS solution, has been deployed on models including the Chery Exeed Sterra, GAC AION N60, AION i60, and GAC Trumpchi Y7. To date, WRD 3.0 has secured production design wins across more than 30 vehicle models, bringing advanced driving technologies to a broader consumer base.

As the intelligent connected vehicle industry enters a new phase of development, WeRide will continue to advance Physical AI innovation and promote technological synergies across L2 to L4. Working with global industry partners, WeRide will expand the real-world application of its technologies at scale, translating technological progress into safer and more reliable mobility experiences.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 60 cities across 13 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in nine markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Spain, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's Change the World lists in 2023, 2025, and 2026, and to the Fortune Future 50 list in 2025.

Media Contact

pr@weride.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd7a36dc-21e5-4ca6-a522-9e2ab4a4a2f3