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PR Newswire
23.10.2026 13:24 Uhr
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India's Spiritual Leadership Takes Center Stage Globally: *H.H. Shree Shivkrupanand Swami, promoter of global spritual platform 'Gurutattva' and 'Himalayan Samarpan Meditation', appointed Vice Chair of 'World Meditation Day Governance Committee'

India's Spiritual Leadership Takes Center Stage Globally: *H.H. Shree Shivkrupanand Swami, promoter of global spritual platform 'Gurutattva' and 'Himalayan Samarpan Meditation', appointed Vice Chair of 'World Meditation Day Governance Committee'

NEW DELHI, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic milestone marking India's deepening spiritual footprint and civilizational diplomacy on the world stage, revered Indian spiritual master and founder of Himalayan Samarpan Meditation, His Holiness Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji, has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the World Meditation Day Governance Committee and Chairperson for the Southern Asia Region.

The World Meditation Day Association and the World Meditation Foundation formally announced the appointment through a joint accord. Swamiji represents India as a core proposing nation on the high-level international bureau alongside global figures, including Acting Chair Enrico Somma representing Liechtenstein.

The high-level appointment aligns with the international observance of World Meditation Day (December 21), an initiative spearheaded through global non-governmental momentum and supported at the multilateral level to integrate mindfulness, inner equilibrium, and collective consciousness into human daily life. The official global platform and governance portal are slated for formal unveiling during the upcoming 2nd International Symposium on AI + Meditation, marking an unprecedented convergence between traditional Himalayan wisdom and emerging frontier technologies.

Reasserting India's Spiritual Eminence

India has long served as the crucible of yoga, dhyana, and inner engineering. Following the worldwide adoption of International Yoga Day, this appointment reinforces India's recognized role as the global compass for holistic well-being and peaceful coexistence (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam).

Swamiji's elevation to the helm of this global governing body underlines that authentic Himalayan meditation practices are increasingly sought after by world institutions grappling with modern fragmentation, stress epidemics, geopolitical friction, and cognitive burnout.

"World peace can never come through any book or weapon; world peace can begin only with inner peace," stated H.H. Shree Shivkrupanand Swami. "True meditation is an inward journey to self-realisation where one's own soul becomes one's guide. By transforming the individual from within, we foster universal brotherhood and an enduring architecture for global harmony."

Swamiji founded Himalayan Samarpan Meditation in 1994, dedicating the past three decades to teaching meditation completely free of charge to over 3 million seekers spanning more than 72 nations. With dedicated meditation sanctums (Dhyanasthalis) established across India, North America, Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Swamiji's new mandate will catalyze structured, cross-border wellness frameworks across the South Asian subcontinent and beyond.

About Gurutattva:

Gurutattva initiative is a global spiritual movement founded by His Holiness Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji in 1994. Dedicated to personal well-being and universal harmony, Gurutattva brings the 800-year-old wisdom of Himalayan Samarpan Meditation to practitioners around the globe. Swamiji founded Himalayan Samarpan Meditation in 1994 and has dedicated the past three decades to teaching meditation free of charge to over 3 million seekers in more than 72 nations. Operating under the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World as One Family), the organization blends spiritual practice (Sadhna) with selfless service (Seva) to help individuals achieve inner peace and holistic growth. Learn more at www.gurutattva.org

For more information, reach out to support@gurutattva.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indias-spiritual-leadership-takes-center-stage-globally-hh-shree-shivkrupanand-swami-promoter-of-global-spritual-platform-gurutattva-and-himalayan-samarpan-meditation-appointed-vice-chair-of-world-meditation-day-govern-302918032.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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