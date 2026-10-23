

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $3.712 billion, or $5.42 per share. This compares with $2.902 billion, or $4.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, American Express Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.214 billion or $4.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $20.062 billion from $18.426 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.712 Bln. vs. $2.902 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.42 vs. $4.14 last year. -Revenue: $20.062 Bln vs. $18.426 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 18.30 To $ 18.60



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News