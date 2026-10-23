

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, integrated payments company American Express Co. (AXP) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual revenue growth outlook.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $18.30 to $18.60 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $17.30 to $17.90 per share. However, the company continues to expect revenue growth guidance to 10 percent.



In Friday's pre-market trading, AXP is trading on the NYSE at $318.75 down $6.32 or 1.94 percent.



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