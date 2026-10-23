Coral Gables, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Sucro Limited (TSXV: SUGR) (OTCQB: SUGRF) ("Sucro" or the "Company"), an integrated sugar trader and refiner focused primarily on serving North American sugar markets, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 results on Friday, November 20, 2026, before the opening of markets.

The Company will also host a webcast on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 10:00 am Eastern time during which Jonathan Taylor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano D'Aniello, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Sucro's financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Webcast Details:

Date: Friday November 20, 2026 Time: 10:00 am ET Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/15203

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About Sucro

Sucro is a growth-oriented sugar company that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. The Company operates a highly integrated and interconnected sugar supply business, utilizing the entire sugar supply chain to service its customers. Sucro's integrated supply chain includes sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America, and refined sugar from its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has achieved growth by creating value for customers through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. Sucro has established a broad production, sales, and sourcing network throughout North America with three cane sugar refineries, including two recently opened sugar cane refineries in Hamilton, Ontario and University Park, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago). The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Cali, Sao Paulo, and Port of Spain. For more information, visit sucro.us and follow us on LinkedIn.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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