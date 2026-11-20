Coral Gables, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Sucro Limited (TSXV: SUGR) (OTCQB: SUGRF) ("Sucro" or the "Company"), an integrated sugar trader and refiner focused primarily on serving North American sugar markets, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are in United States dollars ("U.S. $" or "$") unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2026

Net income of $18.5 million for the quarter, up 20.2% from $15.4 million in the third quarter of 2025; $32.0 million year to date, compared to $29.4 million in the first nine months of 2025

Refinery volumes reached a record 105,614 metric tons, nearly double the 53,873 metric tons delivered in the third quarter of 2025 and the third consecutive record quarter for Sucro's refineries

Revenue of $126.8 million on sugar deliveries of 147,428 metric tons, compared to $132.9 million and 147,853 metric tons, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, as average sugar delivery prices declined to $843.50 per metric ton from $893.30

Adjusted gross profit1 of $13.1 million, compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, and adjusted gross profit margin1 of 10.3%, up from 10.1%

Adjusted gross profit per metric ton delivered1 of $88.78, compared to $90.91 in the third quarter of 2025

Logistics and freight costs rose 52.6%, or $7.8 million, to $22.5 million, driven by U.S. customs duties and tariffs, higher diesel fuel prices and carrier fuel surcharges, which the Company has not been able to pass on to customers in current U.S. market conditions

Refinery adjusted gross profit per metric ton delivered1 of $82.45, compared to $187.66 in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting these unrecovered costs and temporary transfer costs during the ramp-up of the University Park refinery

Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $7.0 million, compared to $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, and EBITDA¹ of $27.2 million, compared to $20.8 million

SG&A of $10.1 million, up $1.9 million year-over-year, including a $1.6 million provision against approximately 5,000 metric tons of sugar held under warehouse receipts in Mexico that are subject to a legal dispute; interest expense decreased 12.4% to $5.0 million

Q3 Highlights (unaudited) Three Months Ended Sep 30 Nine Months Ended Sep 30 In 000s of U.S. $ except per share and volume metrics. 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Sugar Deliveries (Metric Tons) 147,428 147,853 -0.3% 525,500 611,160 -14.0% Revenue $ 126,820 $ 132,870 -4.6% $ 406,626 $ 519,525 -21.7% Gross profit 33,330 27,145 22.8% 76,020 68,823 10.5% Adjusted gross profit1 13,089 13,442 -2.6% 35,689 40,391 -11.6% Adjusted gross profit margin1 10.3% 10.1% 8.8% 7.8% EBITDA1 27,152 20,758 30.8% 61,539 53,559 14.9% Adjusted EBITDA1 6,981 8,147 -14.3% 20,411 27,851 -26.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 5.5% 6.2% 5.0% 5.4% Net Income 18,478 15,367 20.2% 31,977 29,414 8.7% Per share (basic) 1.64 1.40 17.1% 2.85 2.68 6.3% Per share (diluted) 0.76 0.64 18.8% 1.32 1.22 8.2% Adjusted gross profit per metric ton delivered1,2 88.78 90.91 -2.3% 67.91 66.09 2.8% Free cash flow1 (9,376) 4 (4,727) 7,342 Refineries Results: Refineries Volume (Metric Tons)3 105,614 53,873 96.0% 301,919 161,149 87.4% Adjusted gross profit1 $ 8,707 $ 10,110 -13.9% $ 25,578 $ 25,100 1.9% Adjusted gross profit per metric ton delivered1 82.45 187.66 -56.1% 84.72 155.76 -45.6%

1. This is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures of other issuers. Please refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures (Key Performance Indicators)" in Sucro's Q3 2026 MD&A for further details which is incorporated by reference herein and available for viewing and download on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

2. Net of cash settlements.

3. Beginning January 1, 2026, refinery volumes include deliveries from our University Park facility and the related third-party Memphis operation. Prior periods are not reported on the same basis and exclude these volumes.

"Our third quarter results reflect a challenging U.S. sugar market," said Jonathan Taylor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sucro. "Sugar prices were lower, and customs duties, tariffs and a sharp increase in diesel fuel prices and carrier surcharges added cost to the sugar we delivered in the U.S. Competitive market conditions meant we were not able to pass these additional costs on to our customers, and that weighed on our refining margins. Even so, we held adjusted gross profit essentially flat year-over-year and delivered a third consecutive record quarter for refinery volumes, which speaks to the resilience of our integrated model."

"The investments we have made in our refineries leave Sucro well positioned for 2027," Mr. Taylor continued. "Our new Hamilton refinery is operating and steadily improving, following the consolidation of our Canadian production into that single state-of-the-art facility. University Park is now a full refinery, and together with Lackawanna it is prepared to deliver significant volumes of higher value-added organic sugar in 2027. We have also begun renegotiating delivery terms with customers to recover higher freight costs. With this expanded and more flexible refining capacity in place, we believe Sucro is ready to benefit as market conditions become more favorable in 2027."

Results from Operations - Three Months Ended September 30, 2026



Revenue for the quarter was $126.8 million (compared to $132.9 million for the corresponding period in 2025), with sugar deliveries of 147,428 metric tons (compared to 147,853 metric tons for the corresponding period in 2025). The decrease in revenue was mainly driven by lower average sugar delivery prices of $843.50 per metric ton, compared to $893.30 per metric ton in the prior-year period, reflecting market conditions. Adjusted gross profit was $13.1 million (compared to $13.4 million for the corresponding period in 2025), representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 10.3% (compared to 10.1% for the corresponding period in 2025). Adjusted gross profit per metric ton delivered was $88.78 (compared to $90.91 for the corresponding period in 2025).



Net income for the quarter was $18.5 million (compared to $15.4 million for the corresponding period in 2025). EBITDA was $27.2 million (compared to $20.8 million for the corresponding prior period), and Adjusted EBITDA was $7.0 million (compared to $8.1 million for the corresponding prior period), with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.5% compared to 6.1% for the corresponding prior period. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA reflects higher selling, general and administrative expenses, including the $1.6 million inventory provision noted above under "Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2026".



U.S. market conditions weighed on margins during the quarter. Logistics and freight costs increased to $22.5 million from $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven predominantly by customs duties and tariffs and by higher delivery freight costs, as diesel fuel prices and related carrier fuel surcharges rose substantially in the second half of 2026. Competitive dynamics in the U.S. market limited the Company's ability to pass these additional costs on to customers, compressing margins on certain sales. Refinery adjusted gross profit per metric ton declined to $82.45 from $187.66 in the prior-year period, which also reflects additional transportation costs associated with transferring product between facilities during the commissioning and ramp-up of the University Park refinery. During the third quarter, the Company began renegotiating delivery terms with customers to recover these additional costs.



Sucro's refineries delivered a record 105,614 metric tons in the quarter, nearly double the 53,873 metric tons delivered in the corresponding period of 2025, and 301,919 metric tons year to date, an increase of 87.4%. These volumes reflect the ramp-up of the Company's new Hamilton, Ontario refinery, export opportunities from Canada, and the conversion of the University Park, Illinois facility into a full refinery that also supplies a related third-party facility in Memphis. In the fourth quarter, the Company expects to decommission its legacy Hamilton refinery and consolidate its Canadian operations into the new state-of-the-art facility, which is expected to improve production and overhead costs per metric ton. The Company has also increased its organic raw sugar inventory in preparation to deliver significant volumes of organic sugar from its Lackawanna and University Park refineries in 2027, strengthening its leadership position in the U.S. organic sugar market.



The Company's joint venture refinery in Belize, developed with Santander Sugar Limited, is expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company has discontinued its Guyana refinery project and terminated its joint venture agreement with GAICO Construction & General Services Inc.



The Company is in the process of refinancing all of its term debt relating to its U.S. facilities, including $17.5 million of loans maturing within the next 12 months, and expects to complete this process before year-end. As of September 30, 2026, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants under its credit facilities.



Award of Restricted Share Units

The Board of Directors has awarded 18,498 restricted share units ("RSUs") to non-executive directors as part of their annual retainer under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. These RSU awards occur semi-annually in April and November of each year. The RSUs awarded will vest one year from the date of the award. All awards are subject to regulatory approval.

Q3 2026 Investor Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time during which Jonathan Taylor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano D'Aniello, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Sucro's financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Date: Friday November 20, 2026 Time: 10:00 am ET Webcast Link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/15203

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About Sucro

Sucro is a growth-oriented sugar trader and refiner that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. The Company operates a highly integrated and interconnected sugar supply business, utilizing the entire sugar supply chain to service its customers. Sucro's integrated supply chain includes sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America, and refined sugar from its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has achieved growth by creating value for customers through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. Sucro has established a broad production, sales, and sourcing network throughout North America with cane sugar refineries in Hamilton, Ontario, Lackawanna, New York, and University Park, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago), additional value-added processing and packaging facilities, and a cane sugar refinery under development in Belize through a joint venture. The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Cali, Sao Paulo, and Port of Spain. For more information, visit sucro.us and follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

In this Press Release, reference is made to the following non-IFRS measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted Gross Profit", "Adjusted Gross Profit Margin", "Adjusted Gross Profit Per Metric Ton Delivered", "Refinery Adjusted Gross Profit Per Metric Ton Delivered" and "Free Cash Flow". Such non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. For details on the composition and a reconciliation between such non-IFRS measures and the most directly comparable financial measure in our financial statements, please refer to the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures (Key Performance Indicators)" section in our MD&A dated November 19, 2026 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which is specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements relating to: our expectation that Sucro is well positioned to benefit from more favorable market conditions in 2027; our ability to recover additional logistics and freight costs through the renegotiation of delivery terms with customers; the expected decommissioning of our legacy Hamilton refinery and consolidation of our Canadian operations into a single facility, and the resulting expected improvement in production and overhead costs per metric ton; our expectation to deliver significant volumes of organic sugar from our Lackawanna and University Park refineries in 2027; the expected commencement of operations at the Belize joint venture refinery in the fourth quarter of 2026; and the expected timing for the refinancing of the Company's term debt for its U.S. facilities.



Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this Press Release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors are described in the Company's MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2026 and other Company filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form ("AIF") dated April 18, 2024, which section of the AIF is specifically incorporated by reference herein.



Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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