Ppi Public Property Invest AB: Bulletin From The Extraordinary General Meeting

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of PPI Public Property Invest AB (publ), corp. reg. no. 559547-5061 ("PPI" or the "Company") on 23 October 2026, the following resolution was adopted.

Approval of transactions with related parties

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding transactions with SocialCo Fastigheter AB, a subsidiary of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ), which is a related party to PPI. The transactions are thus covered by Chapter 16 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Through the transactions, PPI Finland Holding AB, which is a subsidiary of PPI, acquires the shares in SBB Tuna Äng 1 AB, which indirectly owns a property portfolio consisting of the properties Karlskrona Gullbernahult 26, Karlskrona Gullbernahult 1, Stockholm Kallinge 2, Gotland Visby S:ta Gertrud 12 and Espoo Vitikka 1. Furthermore, Samhäll 129 AB, which is a subsidiary of PPI, acquires the shares in SBB Nöthagen 5 AB, which indirectly owns the property Karlskrona Pollux 32.

As a result of today's approval of the above-mentioned transactions, all conditions for the completion of the transactions have been satisfied, and 99.9 percent of the eligible votes were represented.

Transaction details

The agreed property value amounts in total to SEK 1,350,775,000, of which:

(i)SEK 239,000,000 pertains to the agreed property value for the property held by SBB Nöthagen 5 AB; and

(ii)SEK 1,111,775,000 pertains to the agreed property value for the property portfolio held by SBB Tuna Äng 1 AB.

The consideration for:

(i)all shares in SBB Nöthagen 5 AB is paid by PPI on the closing date paying SEK 159,000,000 in cash and taking over the financing of remaining project costs; and

(ii)all shares in SBB Tuna Äng 1 AB, after a discount of SEK 8,000,000, is paid by PPI on the closing date paying SEK 91,000,000 in cash and issuing 39,453,642 shares in PPI at a subscription price of SEK 25.67 per share (corresponding to a value of SEK 1,012,775,000).

Timeline

The share purchase agreements have been signed and closing is expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Tone K. Omsted, EVP IR and Corporate Finance

tone.omsted@publicproperty.no



About Us

PPI Public Property Invest AB (publ) is a Nordic real estate company focused on owning, operating and developing social infrastructure properties with public-sector tenants. The company's portfolio comprises community service properties across the Nordic region, including elderly and healthcare facilities, schools and other social infrastructure assets. PPI is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Euronext Oslo Børs. For more information, please visit: www.publicproperty.se