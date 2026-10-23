Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed BTCDEFI (BTCDEFI ID GBAM WELL) at 06:00am on Oct 19, 2026 (UTC).

BTCDEFI (BTCDEFI ID GBAM WELL) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/btcdefi_usdt

About BTCDEFI (BTCDEFI ID GBAM WELL)

BTCDEFI is a decentralized, community-led memecoin that lives on the Runes Protocol on Bitcoin.

It launched through a fair launch on FomoWell, a launchpad built for the Bitcoin ecosystem. Its mission is to accelerate the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin DeFi, create sustainable long-term value, and enable more users to participate in and benefit from the continued growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

As the Bitcoin ecosystem continues to evolve, BTCDEFI aims to expand its utility across a wide range of applications, including gaming, social platforms, trading, and other emerging Bitcoin-native use cases.

Why BTCDEFI (BTCDEFI ID GBAM WELL)

BTCDEFI is worth watching for its community-driven approach to expanding the Bitcoin ecosystem through DAO collaboration and the BTCDEFI token. Built on the Bitcoin Runes protocol, BTCDEFI combines Meme culture, decentralized community participation, and potential ecosystem applications, creating opportunities for broader user engagement. With a total supply of 21 million tokens, an expanding community network, and growing exchange accessibility, GlobalDAO has the potential to attract attention from Bitcoin-native users and Meme investors. Its focus on community growth, ecosystem development, and BTC-based innovation makes it an emerging project worth monitoring as the Bitcoin ecosystem continues to evolve.

Tokenomics

Token Name: BTCDEFI ID GBAM WELL

BTCDEFI ID GBAM WELL Token Symbol: BTCDEFI

BTCDEFI Total Supply: 21,000,000

Learn More About BTCDEFI (BTCDEFI ID GBAM WELL)

Website: https://globaldao.vip/

X: https://x.com/BTCDeFi2026

Telegram: https://t.me/btcdefi2026

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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