CVS Health: Thank You! Phoenix Residential Grand Opening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / CVS Health

Recently, the Grand Opening of Phoenix Residential in Milwaukee marked a milestone for the residents, local leaders, community and development organizations, who helped bring the community to life.

Phoenix Residential offers 21 affordable homes for families earning up to 30% and 60% of Area Median Income, with eight units supported by HUD project-based rental assistance. The ground floor includes a 5,800 square foot community resource center operated by the Milwaukee County Housing Division, offering life skills training, mental health support, employment training, and educational workshops to both residents and the surrounding neighborhood.

Developed by KG Development Group, Phoenix Residential transformed a historic former nursing home into affordable housing with access to supportive services. As one of several investors, CVS Health and Aetna invested $0.5 million in Phoenix Residential in April 2024. This achievement was brought to life through support from KG Development Group, WNC, Milwaukee County, WHEDA, the City of Milwaukee, and the many funding organizations and community collaborators who made it possible.

Phoenix Residential reflects our belief that housing is health care, and CVS Health is proud to support a community that brings affordable homes and resources together.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CVS Health

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-thank-you-phoenix-residential-grand-opening-in-milwaukee-w-1240426