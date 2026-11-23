Statewide authorization expands convenient access to infant nutrition support for Michigan families.

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

CVS Pharmacy (NYSE: CVS ) announced that all 179 locations in Michigan are now authorized to accept the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) for infant formula purchases, making Michigan the second state, after Rhode Island, where all CVS Pharmacy stores are approved for the program.

This statewide authorization reflects CVS Pharmacy's ongoing commitment to meeting customers where they are and reinforces the company's focus on being a trusted community health destination with convenient access to essential health care products.

"For families relying on WIC, ease of access matters," said Tim Dolan, Interim Vice President, Consumer Health Care, CVS Health. "Being able to use WIC benefits for infant formula at any CVS Pharmacy in Michigan gives families greater choice and helps make it easier to access the nutrition their infants need."

WIC is a federally funded nutrition program that provides eligible pregnant individuals, new parents, infants, and young children with access to nutritious foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and health care referrals.

At CVS Pharmacy locations in Michigan, WIC benefits may currently be used only to purchase infant formula, in accordance with program authorization. The company continues to work with other states to expand WIC authorization to additional CVS Pharmacy locations.

###

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact:

Roslyn Guarino

781-974-3962

Roslyn.Guarino@CVSHealth.com

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CVS Health

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/all-michigan-cvs-pharmacyr-locations-now-authorized-to-accept-wic-for-1255616