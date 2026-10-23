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WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
23.10.26 | 15:02
102,00 Euro
-0,24 % -0,25
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,45102,6515:13
100,95101,9515:16
PR Newswire
23.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
124 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: GoDaddy Brings 'Ink Your Link' Campaign to NYC: NYSE Content Update

GoDaddy Brings 'Ink Your Link' Campaign to NYC: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 23rd

  • GoDaddy to open pop-up in Manhattan for entrepreneurs and consumers this weekend
    • It will give small business owners the chance to get temporary tattoos inspired by their work.
    • The larger 'Ink Your Link' campaign is designed to celebrate the courage and commitment it takes to build a business.
    • GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) executives will join NYSE Live to provide more details about the campaign's goals and its focus on small businesses.
  • The 29th Annual Wall Street Project Economic Impact Summit takes place today at the NYSE
    • 'The Sports Investment Revolution: From Ownership to Ecosystem' is the theme for this year's event.
    • It's being organized by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the Citizenship Education Fund.
    • NFL Alumni Association CEO Brad Edwards, an event participant, will join NYSE Live to discuss the evolution of athlete entrepreneurship.
  • Nova Minerals to celebrate its recent transfer to NYSE American
    • Nova says it has evolved from an exploration company into a development-stage resource firm.
    • CEO Christopher Gerteisen will join NYSE Live to share the latest details on the Estelle Project in Alaska and highlight his company's 2027 goals.

Opening Bell
Nova Minerals (NYSE American: NVA) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell
Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project celebrates its 29th Annual Wall Street Project Economic Impact Summit.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/godaddy-brings-ink-your-link-campaign-to-nyc-nyse-content-update-302918091.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.