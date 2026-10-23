New York Stock Exchange: GoDaddy Brings 'Ink Your Link' Campaign to NYC: NYSE Content Update

GoDaddy Brings 'Ink Your Link' Campaign to NYC: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 23rd

GoDaddy to open pop-up in Manhattan for entrepreneurs and consumers this weekend It will give small business owners the chance to get temporary tattoos inspired by their work. The larger 'Ink Your Link' campaign is designed to celebrate the courage and commitment it takes to build a business. GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) executives will join NYSE Live to provide more details about the campaign's goals and its focus on small businesses.

The 29 th Annual Wall Street Project Economic Impact Summit takes place today at the NYSE 'The Sports Investment Revolution: From Ownership to Ecosystem' is the theme for this year's event. It's being organized by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the Citizenship Education Fund. NFL Alumni Association CEO Brad Edwards, an event participant, will join NYSE Live to discuss the evolution of athlete entrepreneurship.

Nova Minerals to celebrate its recent transfer to NYSE American Nova says it has evolved from an exploration company into a development-stage resource firm. CEO Christopher Gerteisen will join NYSE Live to share the latest details on the Estelle Project in Alaska and highlight his company's 2027 goals.



Opening Bell

Nova Minerals (NYSE American: NVA) celebrates its listing

Closing Bell

Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project celebrates its 29th Annual Wall Street Project Economic Impact Summit.

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