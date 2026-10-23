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ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Caprae Capital Names Sachiv Tahil Director of Execution as Internship Pipeline Produces Fifth Full-Time Hire

Jai Hind College finance student and CFA Level III candidate rises from intern to leadership role as Caprae approaches $200M in closed deal value

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Caprae Capital today announced that Sachiv Tahil has been promoted to Director of Execution, becoming the fifth member of the firm's internship program to receive a full-time offer.

Tahil joined Caprae as a Private Equity Intern, was promoted to mentor, then lead intern, later helped run the internship program, and is now stepping into a full-time execution role after more than a year inside the firm.

In his new position, Tahil will help lead operations, forecasting and transaction execution, while also helping Caprae identify, evaluate and execute acquisitions for its own portfolio of companies.

He has already worked across recruiting, account management, sourcing, cold calling, due diligence and deal execution.

Tahil graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Markets from Jai Hind College in Mumbai, where he maintained a 9.85/10 academic record. He also cleared the CFA Level III examination.

"My job is simple: find talent before it is written on the résumé," said Kevin Hong, Founder of Caprae Capital. "Sachiv is exactly that. We watched him grow from intern to mentor to leader, and now he is helping us execute deals and expand the portfolio."

From Intern to Building Caprae's Portfolio

Tahil's new role puts him closer to the center of Caprae's own acquisition strategy.

As Director of Execution, he will help screen opportunities, coordinate internal deal processes, support diligence and help move transactions from initial review through execution.

He will also work with Caprae's existing portfolio companies as the firm continues to acquire and build additional businesses.

"What attracted me to Caprae was the combination of finance and entrepreneurship," said Tahil. "There are very few places where someone at my stage of their career can work on live deals, help evaluate acquisitions and get exposure to how companies are actually built and operated."

Growth Creates More Responsibility

Caprae is approaching $200 million in closed lower-middle-market transaction value supported and continues to grow at more than 20% month over month.

That growth is creating more opportunities not only for clients, but also for Caprae's own acquisition activity.

Tahil will help support that expansion across internal operations, deal review and portfolio growth.

"As Caprae grows, we need people who can take on more ownership across the business," Hong said. "Sachiv has already shown he can operate across multiple functions. Now he gets to help us make acquisitions and build the next layer of the company."

Building Young Talent Globally

Caprae's internship program now draws between 5,000 and 10,000 applicants, and the firm continues to expand recruiting relationships across the United States, India and Spain.

The goal is to give high-potential young professionals meaningful responsibility earlier in their careers and advance them based on what they can do.

Tahil is now the fifth intern to make the transition into a full-time role.

About Caprae Capital

Caprae Capital is a next-generation M&A platform supporting acquisition entrepreneurs across the full lifecycle of a transaction, from proprietary sourcing through diligence, closing and post-acquisition strategy.

Through its Search as a Service model, proprietary technology and operator-led advisory bench, Caprae provides sourcing, outreach, financial analysis, diligence, deal execution and post-close support.

Caprae is approaching $200 million in closed lower-middle-market transaction value supported and continues to grow at more than 20% month over month while expanding its portfolio and global footprint.

Contact Information

Zackary Beckham
Founder
Caprae Capital
partners@capraecapital.com
480-518-2592

SOURCE: Caprae Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caprae-capital-names-sachiv-tahil-director-of-execution-as-inter-1236920

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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