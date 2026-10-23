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WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Medical Care Technologies Inc. Engages Task-Based Software Technicians and External Platforms to Accelerate Technology and Enterprise Expansion

Company Adds Specialized Technical Capacity to Speed Development Across AI Platforms, Software Offerings, and Consulting Services

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that it is working with task-based software technicians and other software platforms to support the expansion and acceleration of its technology, platforms, and enterprise services.

The engagements are structured around discrete technical workstreams, including model refinement, integration support, workflow development, and platform scaling. By combining internal development with specialized external technical capacity, the Company is increasing the speed at which it can advance existing platforms and respond to enterprise client requirements.

This step follows recent commercial milestones. On October 14, MDCE announced its first paid external software agreement, valued at up to $250,000, with the first payment already initiated. The Company has since expanded its commercial model to include enterprise consulting for AI model training and software integration. In parallel, subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used have advanced their partnership with a multi-billion-dollar sports card and collectibles company, with activity reaching six figures within the first few weeks of the arrangement. Internal evaluation continues on MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta and the wound-monitoring application, while StrainScan Pro enterprise demonstrations remain active across agriculture, food distribution, and foodservice verticals.

"We are adding specialized technical capacity so we can move faster on the platforms and services we already have in market," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "The first software agreement, the collectibles partnership activity, and the move into AI model training consulting show demand. Working with task-based technicians and external platforms is how we accelerate delivery against that demand."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://infiniteauctions.com | https://realgameused.com | https://strainscanpro.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expansion and acceleration of technology and services. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750
Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com
Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-engages-task-based-software-1240422

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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