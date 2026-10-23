Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) announces that its universal registration document 2025-26 has been filed in HTML format with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) under number D.26-0636 on October 22, 2026. This document is available to the public under the conditions stipulated by regulations and can be consulted or downloaded from the Company's website, (www.eutelsat.com, in the "Investors/Regulated information" section). Hard copies of the document are also available upon request.

The following documents are incorporated into the universal registration document:

The annual financial report 2025-26

The Statutory Auditors' reports

Information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 5,800 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261023046576/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Anita Baltagi

Tel.: +33 6 43 93 01 78

anita.baltagi@eutelsat.com

Katie Dowd

Tel.: +1 202 2712 209

katie.dowd@eutelsat.com

Investors

investors@eutelsat-communications.com