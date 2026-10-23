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PR Newswire
23.10.2026 15:06 Uhr
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XbotGo Named World's No. 1 Consumer Team Sports AI Tracking Camera Brand

XbotGo Named World's No. 1 Consumer Team Sports AI Tracking Camera Brand

XbotGo recognized as the market leader in consumer team sports AI tracking technology based on 2025 unit sales.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XbotGo is proud to announce that it has officially been recognized as the World's No. 1 Consumer Team Sports AI Tracking Camera Brand by China Insights Consultancy (CIC), a premier independent market research and consulting firm.

The certification, issued in October 2026 under research registration number ?CIC-2026-985176?, is based on a comprehensive evaluation of global unit sales volume throughout the 2025 calendar year. The market research specifically measures consumer-grade camera devices designed for team sports, such as basketball and football, that leverage advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence algorithms to automatically track athletes and capture dynamic gameplay without manual operation.

"This global market recognition is a powerful testament to the hard work of our engineering teams and the trust our community places in us every day," said Dr. David Tan, CEO of XbotGo. "From everyday parents and local youth coaches to elite amateur athletes, our mission has always been to make professional-grade sports analysis and hands-free recording accessible to everyone. Being named the global sales leader proves that our vision is resonating worldwide."

The XbotGo Falcon series combines ultra-sharp 4K resolution, intelligent multi-player tracking, instant highlight creation, and seamless livestreaming capabilities into a compact, subscription-free device. By eliminating the need for a dedicated camera operator, XbotGo empowers teams and families to preserve and analyze every pivotal moment effortlessly.

To learn more about the XbotGo Falcon and explore its award-winning AI tracking technology, visit xbotgo.com.

About XbotGo

XbotGo was founded in 2021 by Dr. David Tan-a computer vision expert, hardware innovator, and devoted soccer dad. Like every parent on the sidelines, he found traditional cameras either too complex or too costly to capture his child's moments on the field. That frustration sparked a vision: to make sports recording accessible to all through AI. Today, XbotGo is a global AI sports technology company owned by Blink Tech, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D centers across Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou.

Media Contact:
XbotGo
Gabriel Roxas
PR@xbotgo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xbotgo-named-worlds-no-1-consumer-team-sports-ai-tracking-camera-brand-302917631.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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