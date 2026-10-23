More machines on the job means the people leading them matter more.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Performance Rx Group (PRX) today launched deconSTRUCT, a leadership method for the people who build and run the world's infrastructure: first responders, water authorities, power utilities, oil and gas, heavy equipment and the rest of the systems people count on every day.





James Woodford

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"Everyone wants to build. All the focus is on growth and scale. Nobody wants to take apart what's failing first," said James Woodford, founder and CEO of PRX.

Those industries are losing their most experienced people. About 1.7 million U.S. infrastructure workers are projected to leave their jobs every year through 2031, many of them to retirement, according to the Brookings Institution. As longtime workers leave and machines take on more of the work, the crews that remain will be newer and running more technology than ever. PRX was built on one conviction: the companies that dominate their industries will be the ones that develop their people into clear communicators with resilient mindsets who hold themselves accountable and follow through.

Proven with first responders

PRX trains first responders from the chief through every rank. Crews learn to communicate clearly under pressure, have the hard conversations and hold each other accountable, building trust and cutting the miscommunication that costs time, money and safety.

PRX also measures what most training ignores: the human side of performance. Each team is surveyed at the start and again at 90 days, so leaders can see the change in their own numbers.

"You can force a crew to do the job. You can't force them to do it right when you're not watching," Woodford said. "That takes belief."

About Performance Rx Group

Founded by James Woodford, Performance Rx Group is a workforce training and leadership company. Its deconSTRUCT method helps people, teams and companies take apart what's holding them back and rebuild stronger. PRX serves first responders, water authorities, power utilities, oil and gas and heavy equipment operators through keynotes, team training, consulting and executive coaching. deconSTRUCT: Take apart what's failing. Rebuild what lasts. Learn more at https://performancerxgroup.com.

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