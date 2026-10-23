JBS N.V. (NYSE: JBS; B3: JBSS32) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The company's executives will review the results on a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Brasília Time). Prepared remarks regarding the company's financial and operational results will be followed by a question-and-answer session with JBS management. Simultaneous interpretation into Portuguese will be available.

Investors and analysts may access the live webcast, presentation slides and related materials through JBS's Investor Relations website at https://ir.jbsglobal.com/. The webcast access link will be made available on the same website.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website within two days following the event.

About JBS

JBS is one of the world's largest food companies by revenue, with more than 280,000 team members and over 250 production facilities worldwide. Through a diversified portfolio of proteins, prepared foods and value-added products, JBS serves more than 330,000 customers across approximately 200 countries and holds leading positions in key food markets around the world. For more information, please visit www.jbsglobal.com and ir.jbsglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261023951554/en/

Contacts:

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Global CFO and Investor Relations Officer

ir@jbsglobal.com